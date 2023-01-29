Is Dropshipping Worth it in 2023? The Good, The Bad, And the Dirty

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Are you thinking about getting started with dropshipping? With how saturated, yet how profitable it can get, it’s certainly a business you might want to get into.

Here we’ll take a look at what the data tells us, the ups, the downs, and the gray areas of dropshipping so that you can make an informed decision.

Dropshipping in a Nutshell

The basic concept of dropshipping is buying a product and selling it for more on your own storefront.

However, the name of dropshipping comes from the idea that you never have to see or touch the product you’re selling.

When an order comes in, you buy that product from the producer and ship it directly to the customer.

This model itself raises some questions, so let’s start with

The Good

You wanted to start dropshipping for the pros, not for the cons. And luckily, there are some pretty big pros to dropshipping.

Here Are 3:

No Inventory: Unlike most traditional business, you don’t need to spend money on storing products since it goes straight from the factory to the customer. However, that comes at a great cost. Fast Cash: While it may take a beginner a while to learn the ropes, more experienced drop shippersknow what works to make the money rain. In addition to that, you get paid for your efforts. The more efficient you are with your work, the faster you can get out of the brokie life. Trend Hopper: This is one of those business models that works well with trends. Which means opportunities are always going to pop up for you to start a store in the middle of a trend.

While these are some of the best things associated with dropshipping, there’s also

The Bad

There are always caveats associated with starting anything. And quite frankly, dropshipping has some pretty big ones. Here are 3:

Horrible Logistics: If you choose to go with the traditional idea of dropshipping, and not collect inventory, you’re facing shipping times that can go for weeks or even months on end. You Versus a Billion Other People: Dropshipping has some extreme competition at the bottom of the pole. However, the more experienced and successful you get with it, the less competition there seems to be. By a lot. Devil On Your Shoulder: Because of how the dropshipping method works, it can get really easy to not care for your customers or the product you’re selling. Not a problem if you don’t care to begin with, but can land you in some trouble with PayPal.

While there are some definitive good and bad parts to dropshipping, there’s also

The Gray Area

The Gray area generally tends to float around the legalities of your activities. Here are some gray area hurdles you might face if you choose to start dropshipping:

Pirates at PayPal: PayPal is a very restrictive company, and will hold your funds if they even get the slightest suspicion of bad business practices. And if you’re a brokie, you’ll also know that you use the money you get from customers to buy the product from the supplier. People Problems: Be careful what you put on your website. Sometimes people like to put sponsors on their website, even if they have nothing to do with the store. It would be like making Barack Obama a sponsor of a fidget spinner store. Avoid it. The Unknown: Because of the business model, there are a good handful of suppliers who will cheat and scam you for your hard-earned wages. Be diligent in who you choose as your supplier.

While these are all things you need to look at, you need

Some Statistical Facts

Pros and Cons, while as factual as they can be, are still not as factual as data-driven numbers. Here are a few facts you might want to consider:

Between 10–20% of dropshippers succeed according to Shopify. Those who do make money make $0–2500 per month in net profits according to t his case study. Dropshipping is projected at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 27.1% between 2022 and 2031

While some stats may seem grim, there are certainly some indicators that may give hope to your success should you play your cards right.

Wrapping it Up

Every way of making money has pros and cons, that’s just a fact. Anything that has no cons most likely is too good to be true.

And in the case of dropshipping, there are some really heavy points on either side of the line, so it almost is a draw.

That being said, what you saw here is based on my own research, if you’re a data-driven dude, go check out some other people’s research to make sure this is something you want to do.