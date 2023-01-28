Is Print on Demand Worth It? The Good, The Bad, And the Dirty

Jordy Schuck

Photo byParker Burchfield on Unsplash

Are you thinking about starting a print-on-demand business? With the advancements in A.I technology, it’s no surprise that print-on-demand has seen a resurgence in popularity.

But is it worth diving into this business model with the competition and obstacles that come with it?

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the pros and cons of print-on-demand, as well as some key facts to keep in mind before making a decision.

So, whether you’re a new entrepreneur or an experienced business owner, read on to find out if print-on-demand is the right move for you.

Print-On-Demand in a Nutshell

Photo byAuthor using Canva

The basic idea is simple:

take an image, print it on a physical product, and sell it online.

The beauty of P.O.D is that the product is only printed when someone actually buys it, making it a form of “on-demand” printing.

Think of it as dropshipping for custom products.

With P.O.D, you can create your own unique products and sell them to customers all over the world, without ever having to hold any inventory or deal with the hassles of traditional manufacturing and shipping.

The Good

When it comes to the world of print-on-demand, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons before diving in. But let’s focus on the positive for a moment, shall we? The benefits of print-on-demand are pretty great, if I do say so myself. Here are just a few:

  1. Low cost: One of the biggest draws of print-on-demand is that you don’t have to pay for anything until a customer actually buys one of your products. This means (almost) no upfront costs and minimal financial risk.
  2. Build a brand: With print-on-demand, you have the opportunity to create truly unique and custom products. This can be a great way to stand out in a crowded market and establish your own brand.
  3. Stay at home: Gone are the days of running around town all day, trying to sell low-margin products. With print-on-demand, you can run your business from the comfort of your own home, saving time and money on transportation.

These are just a few of the many benefits of print-on-demand. While there are certainly downsides to consider, I believe that these pros alone make it worth considering for any entrepreneur.

The Bad

As with any business model, there are downsides to consider before diving headfirst into print-on-demand. Here are a few to keep in mind:

  1. Overcrowded Market: With the abundance of tools and platforms available, like MidJourney, Stable, ChatGPT, Printful, Etsy and more, the barrier to entry is low, resulting in intense competition.
  2. Clone Wars: Despite the ability to customize products, the pool of places producing these goods is limited. Your brand and designs are the only things that will set you apart.
  3. Legal Landmines: Copyright issues are a serious concern in print-on-demand. With the advent of A.I image generation, there are questions surrounding legal ownership. Be cautious with your designs, or you may end up facing a hefty bill.

The Dirty

When it comes to the downsides of print-on-demand, it’s important to dig a little deeper and look at some of the more unsavory aspects of the business model.

First, there’s the issue of copyright infringement. With the advent of A.I image generation, it can be easy to create designs that include signatures or other branding elements from artists without realizing it. This can result in costly legal battles, so it’s important to be vigilant about checking for these issues before using any images in your products.

Another thing to watch out for is the quality of your goods. While it may be tempting to skimp on materials or production costs, it’s important to remember that your reputation and brand are on the line. It’s worth spending the extra money to get sample products from your print-on-demand company to ensure that your final products will be of high quality.

In short, when it comes to print-on-demand, it’s important to be aware of the potential legal issues and to take steps to ensure that your products will be of high quality. It may take a little extra effort, but it will be worth it in the end.

But, if you’re still considering it, here are some

Need to Know Facts

  1. 36% of consumers expect a default customization option
  2. 48% of consumers would wait longer for their purchase to be prepped and shipped if it was custom
  3. 27% of consumers have spent money, and spent more on sustainable products
  4. Custom stickers was one of the hottest products being looked up in 2020
  5. 55% of P.O.D business owners say sustainability is a must in their business model

Final Verdict

In conclusion, print-on-demand can be a great way to start a business with low costs and the ability to build a unique brand.

However, it also has its downsides, including intense competition and potential legal issues with copyrighted images. It’s important to be aware of these potential problems and take steps to mitigate them.

But overall, if you’re willing to put in the work and are mindful of the potential pitfalls, print-on-demand can be a great opportunity. My final verdict is that it’s worth considering, but do your due diligence before diving in.

