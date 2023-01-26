Russel Brunson's Book "DotCom Secrets" Summarized

Jordy Schuck

A summary of the book with all the primary points laid out to create a nearly perfect sales funnel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcdGz_0kRpsveO00
Photo byAuthor using Canva

Are you tired of struggling to make money online? Are you ready to unlock the secrets of building a successful DotCom business? Look no further than “DotCom Secrets,” the book that has already helped countless entrepreneurs achieve financial success.

Written by industry expert Russell Brunson, this comprehensive guide shares the strategies and tactics that he used to amass 40 million dollars.

From attracting and converting leads to scaling your business, “DotCom Secrets” covers it all. Don’t waste any more time and money on ineffective methods. Learn from a proven success and start building your own DotCom empire today.

Book Summary

The book was created by Russel after virtually mastering the concept of selling stuff online. Hell, theres a sales funnel for the book. And it’s really damn good. If you want, you can check it out here:

DotCom Secrets | Get Your Free Copy!

He covers everything from his origin story to creating the funnels. Nuanced stuff like where to place what. IE: Always have 3 benefits of what you offer listed somewhere near the top-middle of the funnel.

If you care to read it, go get it on Kindle, that’s where I found the cheapest option.

Tearing Apart the Funnel

We’re going to be using the funnel for the book as well as a funnel made by the popular calf god Alex Hormozi for his GymLaunch service. Which was also derived from this book.

Russel calls this structure a “value ladder”

Section 1: Awareness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0Nho_0kRpsveO00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

This is the very top of the funnel page, here you want to give some information on who you are and why you're the right guy to fix someone’s problem.

Notice that on both of the funnels, there’s a very large and bolded headline to the page.

Section 2: Interest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L07p1_0kRpsveO00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

You have struck awe into the audience’s minds. Now they want to know more about how you can fix their problems in mysterious ways.

And luckily for them, you’ve made them a video that talks a little bit more about your offer.

Section 3: Desire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCsoO_0kRpsveO00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

Now your audience is hooked in, burning with the desire to have their problem solved with your solution. You’ve got them on the hook and you’ve almost reeled them all the way in.

Don’t mess this up!

Now you need to show social proof that your stuff works wonders. This is where you would post a stack of testimonials. Video is optimal, because it’s a little harder to fake a video than it is a comment from user1838642.

Section 4: Action

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hm6Yt_0kRpsveO00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

Now you have to feed them the price. And the way you deliver the price is a huge factor in winning over their wallets.

In a funnel or a landing page, it’s more common than not to offer special one-time offers or discounts.

This usually is presented by an absolutely massive button with some call to action like “27 Hours Left Before This Offer Expires, Buy Now Before This Opportunity is Gone FOREVER!”

Section 5: Retention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmbKY_0kRpsveO00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

It wouldn’t be so good if your wallet warrior suddenly felt bad about buying your solution.

That’s why in this section you need to give some “freebies” or something with the buy to make the buyer thing that they’re getting an even bigger discount than they were before.

Other Notes

A huge part of this is mastering the copy and understanding the audience’s problem.

Now, this book isn’t about copywriting, it’s about making a godly money printer using nothing but pixels on a screen.

Those two factors are up to you to figure out since only you (hopefully) can understand the audience’s problem. Because you can’t write target copy without knowing your audience.

Wrapping It Up

Alex pretty much copy-pasted this funnel design into his own sales funnels and it worked him wonders. So, why shouldn’t you?

After all, don’t fix what isn’t broken.

These funnels have been working since the early 2000s, and with a few minor adjustments, still work just as good, if not better today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# make money online# sales# finance# business# money

Comments / 0

Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

Green Bay, WI
190 followers

More from Jordy Schuck

Is Dropshipping Worth it in 2023? The Good, The Bad, And the Dirty

Are you thinking about getting started with dropshipping? With how saturated, yet how profitable it can get, it’s certainly a business you might want to get into. Here we’ll take a look at what the data tells us, the ups, the downs, and the gray areas of dropshipping so that you can make an informed decision.

Read full story

Is Print on Demand Worth It? The Good, The Bad, And the Dirty

Are you thinking about starting a print-on-demand business? With the advancements in A.I technology, it’s no surprise that print-on-demand has seen a resurgence in popularity.

Read full story

Mastering the Art of Fine-Tuning: How to Build a Budget ChatGPT Model Without Breaking the Bank

A quick step-by-step tutorial on how you can make your effective Dollar Store priced ChatGPT model. As great as ChatGPT is, it has its limitations. Primarily the lack of knowledge on niche subjects, and a slightly outdated database.

Read full story

How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner

So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.

Read full story

Using a 9-to-5 Job to Achieve Success in the Creator Economy

Combine Stability and Creativity: Why a 9 to 5 Job is the Key to Thriving in the Creator Economy. Are you tired of feeling trapped in your 9 to 5 job, dreaming of joining the creator economy and living the life of your dreams? Well, let me tell you something, my friend.

Read full story

U.S Debt Limit to Be Hit by Thursday | What You Need to Know

Yes, on January 19th, 2023, the United States may default on its debts. The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the U.S can spend on Government expenses like government employee salaries or social security.

Read full story

The Bill to Abolish the I.R.S: What You Need to Know

The good, the bad, and the quirky parts of the bill. All summed up for you to digest quickly. Not even a month into 2023, and we have yet another surprise on our 2023 Bingo. This time around? Make the I.R.Svanish. If you ever paid a cent to Uncle Sam, I’m sure this is delightful news to you.

Read full story

Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.

Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in. So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable.(United States Market with 2022 data)

Read full story

REIT | Real Estate Investment Trust: All You Need to Know

Are you interested in investing in real estate, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of buying and managing individual properties? Have you considered a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Read full story

Artificial Intelligence Is More Relevant Than Ever… What Can You Create With It?

A.I is the infinity gaunlet of technology. And A.I like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are the gems that fit on that gauntlet. So, that might leave you wondering,. So, in this article, you’ll see a bunch of ways you can use A.I, from making fat wads of cash to mystical art to hang on your wall.

Read full story

Y-Combinator's Simple Process for Validating a Startup Idea

(Based on 100k+ Applications!) When you’re cleaning the dishes, in a class, at work, or on a walk, you tend to get random but seemingly good ideas that could be startups. And sometimes, the startup ideas are so good you actually decide to research it a little, to see if it exists, or would even work.

Read full story

Flip Your Way to Extra Income: A Guide to Couch Flipping as a Lucrative Side Hustle

Everybody mentions it, but I’ve never met a person that actually does it. Even though it pays really well for relatively little work. And, it’s couch flipping. It’s a side hustle that meets a constant demand. People are always moving into new places, discarding used furniture and exchanging it for something a little more pristine.

Read full story

Discover the Lucrative Hustle of Reselling Books for Profit: A Guide for Beginners

That number sounds beyond reasonable… arguablyoutrageous. Considering it’s a hustle that would only take 10 hours a week… max. And considering you only really need a few dollars and half a burrito to start.

Read full story

Unethical Side Hustle in Big Pharma: Reselling Diabetic Test Strips for Large Profits

I bet you’ve never heard of it. It’s super niche, and (depending on what you believe),is incredibly unethical. The side hustle takes place in the world of big pharma. Pretty unethical right? That’s the beauty of it. Large profit margins from a product that took little to nothing to buy/produce.

Read full story

5 Time Billion Dollar Company Founder Bradley Jacobs Shares His Success Story

And how you can apply this to your own life. We all crave the secret to making money. Otherwise, we wouldn’t literally Google ‘how to make money’. And, it just so happens that things guy decided to share how he built 5 really well-established companies.

Read full story

Become an Independent Courier Driver: The Niche Side Hustle For Drivers

I bet you’ve never heard of it. And quite frankly, I didn’t know about it until it was mentioned on the Pocket Value Podcast. You can do it on your own time, with your own vehicle, and it’s pretty scalable. A good mix of things if you ask me. Guessed it yet? Probably not, because its.

Read full story

Maximize Your Business Potential by Understanding the Exchange of Value

Understand This Concept of Money Before Starting a Business. Because without it, consider your business a loss from the start. A business is doomed to fail if it cannot understand this basic concept. It’s not just a numbers game, because you’re dealing with people, not machines.

Read full story
1 comments

The Gold Nugget of a Side Hustle That's Been Overlooked for Years - Phone Repair

The Comprehensive Guide to Get You From 0 to Hero in the phone-flipping business. It creates satisfaction, is scalable, and doesn’t take much to start. Quite frankly, nobody wants to do this side hustle because of the perception of how hard it is to do it. Guess what it is?

Read full story

Looking For a Career In Real Estate In 2023? The Options are Limitless

You’ve heard it everywhere… that there are trucks full of money in real estate. All you gotta do is start. So, as an agent, here are some careers and jobs you could pick up in the industry.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy