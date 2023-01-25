How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner

Jordy Schuck

From a graduated total beginner

Photo byDocuSign on Unsplash

So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat.

Say no more.

In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.

Hustle #1 | Social Media Sellout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SZBt_0kQPoXwL00
Photo byAuthor via Screenshot from Khaby Lame’s TT Account

Building a following on at least one social media platform is not as difficult as you might think. I should know, I was able to take my sub-100 Instagram follower account and turn it into a 5+ million view per month account using Pinterest.

But even if you already have a sizable following on any platform, you’re sitting on a goldmine. The key is to monetize your following through affiliate marketing, sponsorships, and even selling your list. And the best part? The income generated can be passively if you consistently post or create content that never becomes irrelevant. So, let’s dive in and explore the different ways you can turn your social media following into cash.

Hustle #2 | Digital Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LI4hC_0kQPoXwL00
Photo byAuthor Created with Memegenerator

Creating and selling digital products is a great way to make money online. Whether it’s an ebook, a course, or a guide, you can monetize your knowledge and skills. But you might be thinking

I don’t have any valuable information in my head

Well, let me tell you, most people are good at something. Whether it’s a hobby, a profession, or a particular game.

For example, a teacher can sell courses in their field. Or if you’re a really achieved student, sell your method to studying effectively. Or, let’s say you work a job that a group of people aspire to have. Sell guides or information on that.

The possibilities are endless, but the key is to take whatever knowledge you have and package it in a way that can be sold online. This is a cost-effective way to make money, as the costs only come into play once you make a sale.

Hustle #3 | BYOB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeC8c_0kQPoXwL00
Photo byAuthor (cropped)

When it comes to freelancing, the good news is that you can start making money as soon as you complete a task.

One popular method is through content mills, like Textbroker. However, competition is high and it can be hard to get accepted. But don’t let that discourage you!

You can also sell your personal or professional skills on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr. While it may not be an instant solution, it’s a way to find gigs that can be completed within a few hours.

Keep in mind, the ways to make money “instantly” are limited and typically pay less. But, by bringing your own business, you can have more control over the work you take on and the income you earn.

Scam or Be Scammed

With every guru trying to sell you a course left and right, it’s pretty damn hard to know what works and what doesn’t work. So, let’s look at the numbers:

  1. Dropshipping: Shopify estimates between 10–20% of all dropshippers succeed. (Depending on your definition, so somewhere between $100k-$1M as a threshold.)
  2. Day Trading: Less than 1% of day traders actually turn a profit after all expenses are considered. And only 3% manage to break even. Yikes!

That being said, most of these online money makers actually do make money if you work hard and long enough to perfect your craft.

Coming Up With Your Own Ideas

You might not want to follow typical ideas of making Wi-Fi bread, and that’s all good! So, using data from Y-Combinator, and tactics that I personally use, here are a few ways to get legitimate ideas:

  1. Look at what’s doing good in your corner of the internet
  2. Write down random ideas you get throughout the day or week
  3. Find a problem that you personally encounter
  4. Find a problem you may uniquely be able to see (if you work a certain job, live in a specific situation, or have a certain skill)

Taking it Home

Dude, it’s not that hard, like seriously. I made my first internet dollars writing, and funny enough, that money was made when I was putting in the least amount of effort. (Probably a cascading effect from when I was putting in all the hours for pennies).

The only real advice I would give you is just to stick to something. More often than not, we jump ship when we don’t see instant success. I’m guilty of doing this, and so are so many other entrepreneurs.

Just trust in the process, and see it through. And, if the rewards are below what you expected, then give something else a shot!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# make money online# make money# business# finance# money

Comments / 0

Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

Green Bay, WI
191 followers

More from Jordy Schuck

Russel Brunson's Book "DotCom Secrets" Summarized

A summary of the book with all the primary points laid out to create a nearly perfect sales funnel. Are you tired of struggling to make money online? Are you ready to unlock the secrets of building a successful DotCom business? Look no further than “DotCom Secrets,” the book that has already helped countless entrepreneurs achieve financial success.

Read full story

Using a 9-to-5 Job to Achieve Success in the Creator Economy

Combine Stability and Creativity: Why a 9 to 5 Job is the Key to Thriving in the Creator Economy. Are you tired of feeling trapped in your 9 to 5 job, dreaming of joining the creator economy and living the life of your dreams? Well, let me tell you something, my friend.

Read full story

U.S Debt Limit to Be Hit by Thursday | What You Need to Know

Yes, on January 19th, 2023, the United States may default on its debts. The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the U.S can spend on Government expenses like government employee salaries or social security.

Read full story

The Bill to Abolish the I.R.S: What You Need to Know

The good, the bad, and the quirky parts of the bill. All summed up for you to digest quickly. Not even a month into 2023, and we have yet another surprise on our 2023 Bingo. This time around? Make the I.R.Svanish. If you ever paid a cent to Uncle Sam, I’m sure this is delightful news to you.

Read full story

Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.

Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in. So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable.(United States Market with 2022 data)

Read full story

REIT | Real Estate Investment Trust: All You Need to Know

Are you interested in investing in real estate, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of buying and managing individual properties? Have you considered a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Read full story

Artificial Intelligence Is More Relevant Than Ever… What Can You Create With It?

A.I is the infinity gaunlet of technology. And A.I like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are the gems that fit on that gauntlet. So, that might leave you wondering,. So, in this article, you’ll see a bunch of ways you can use A.I, from making fat wads of cash to mystical art to hang on your wall.

Read full story

Y-Combinator's Simple Process for Validating a Startup Idea

(Based on 100k+ Applications!) When you’re cleaning the dishes, in a class, at work, or on a walk, you tend to get random but seemingly good ideas that could be startups. And sometimes, the startup ideas are so good you actually decide to research it a little, to see if it exists, or would even work.

Read full story

Flip Your Way to Extra Income: A Guide to Couch Flipping as a Lucrative Side Hustle

Everybody mentions it, but I’ve never met a person that actually does it. Even though it pays really well for relatively little work. And, it’s couch flipping. It’s a side hustle that meets a constant demand. People are always moving into new places, discarding used furniture and exchanging it for something a little more pristine.

Read full story

Discover the Lucrative Hustle of Reselling Books for Profit: A Guide for Beginners

That number sounds beyond reasonable… arguablyoutrageous. Considering it’s a hustle that would only take 10 hours a week… max. And considering you only really need a few dollars and half a burrito to start.

Read full story

Unethical Side Hustle in Big Pharma: Reselling Diabetic Test Strips for Large Profits

I bet you’ve never heard of it. It’s super niche, and (depending on what you believe),is incredibly unethical. The side hustle takes place in the world of big pharma. Pretty unethical right? That’s the beauty of it. Large profit margins from a product that took little to nothing to buy/produce.

Read full story

5 Time Billion Dollar Company Founder Bradley Jacobs Shares His Success Story

And how you can apply this to your own life. We all crave the secret to making money. Otherwise, we wouldn’t literally Google ‘how to make money’. And, it just so happens that things guy decided to share how he built 5 really well-established companies.

Read full story

Become an Independent Courier Driver: The Niche Side Hustle For Drivers

I bet you’ve never heard of it. And quite frankly, I didn’t know about it until it was mentioned on the Pocket Value Podcast. You can do it on your own time, with your own vehicle, and it’s pretty scalable. A good mix of things if you ask me. Guessed it yet? Probably not, because its.

Read full story

Maximize Your Business Potential by Understanding the Exchange of Value

Understand This Concept of Money Before Starting a Business. Because without it, consider your business a loss from the start. A business is doomed to fail if it cannot understand this basic concept. It’s not just a numbers game, because you’re dealing with people, not machines.

Read full story
1 comments

The Gold Nugget of a Side Hustle That's Been Overlooked for Years - Phone Repair

The Comprehensive Guide to Get You From 0 to Hero in the phone-flipping business. It creates satisfaction, is scalable, and doesn’t take much to start. Quite frankly, nobody wants to do this side hustle because of the perception of how hard it is to do it. Guess what it is?

Read full story

Looking For a Career In Real Estate In 2023? The Options are Limitless

You’ve heard it everywhere… that there are trucks full of money in real estate. All you gotta do is start. So, as an agent, here are some careers and jobs you could pick up in the industry.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What is a Credit Score?

In this edition of ELI5:Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit scores. What they are, what they do, and how you can build your own score. All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is A Credit Card? How Does It Work? Benefits and Disadvantages?

In this edition of ELI5:Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit cards. What they are, how they work, the benefits, and the disadvantages. All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Inflation and Why is It Important?

In this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be looking at what inflation is, how it’s created, why it’s important, and how it affects you on a daily basis. You are a monkey on an island. One day, you find a banana on a tree. The banana is sacred, it is holy, because it is the only banana on the island. And you can trade your single banana for an entire coconut tree.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy