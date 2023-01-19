U.S Debt Limit to Be Hit by Thursday | What You Need to Know

Yes, on January 19th, 2023, the United States may default on its debts.

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the U.S can spend on Government expenses like government employee salaries or social security.

And it just so happens that today, the 19th, is the day it’s supposed to hit that limit.

So, in this article, we’ll look at a brief history of defaults on debt, what it will do to the U.S. economy, and what could be done to soften or delay the consequences of our own actions.

Have Defaults Occurred in the Past?

Yes, in fact, it has defaulted 4 times.

First Time: 1862

It had defaulted after devaluing the new green paper known as the Dollar into oblivion (compared to gold). While trying to pay off the debts amassed from the civil war.

Second Time: 1933

The U.S. defaulted on its gold bonds , after vaguely promising to give bondholders gold coins and failing to do so. Instead giving the bondholders depreciating special green paper (a.k.a Dollars). This later become a case in the Supreme Court, and ended in a 5–4 vote in favor of the U.S. government.

Third Time: 1968

This time it was over silver certificates. Specifically, silver certificates held in Dollars to silver Dollars. So many people wanted to redeem their certificates, that the government just decided to not pay up.

Fourth Time: 1971

This too was a gold default. When foreign governments wanted to swap their Dollar bills for gold. Long story short, President Nixon made it no longer possible to swap bills for gold. This decision ended up becoming permanent. Thereby allowing infinite cash to be printed.

You can see a common theme here, all past defaults were related to a swap between rare Earth metals and paper money. This time, however, it could be that we just printed a little too much.

What Can Happen if We Hit Our Spending Limit?

Back in 2011, we were close to a default. However, lawmakers raised that debt ceiling so that it would not happen.

But, despite it not happening, the economy was still impacted negatively.

During this specific default, if no compromises or agreements can be made, the government will not be capable of paying bills on time… or at all.

This can directly affect the salaries of government workers, retirement funds, and even overall employment.

What Can Be Done to Soften Or Delay the Impact?

The first option would be to raise the ceiling.

This would not stop the default though. It will only push it to a later date. In the case of 2023, it is expected that the default would be kicked down to early Summer to late Fall.

Another can be to decrease spending

I know, for the U.S. government, a decrease in spending is virtually impossible.

Wrapping It Up

Not paying your bills is a huge problem. And for the government, it’s a far larger problem. Historically, defaults have been very specific. Only happening in the world of rare Earth metals.

However, this is a default on the funding of the United States as a whole, it’s a little bit more problematic.

Do you think the U.S Government can kick the can down the road, or even avoid a default altogether? Let me know by leaving a comment!