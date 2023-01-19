U.S Debt Limit to Be Hit by Thursday | What You Need to Know

Jordy Schuck

Yes, on January 19th, 2023, the United States may default on its debts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0H5D_0kJp4vBf00
Photo byFerdinand Stöhr on Unsplash

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the U.S can spend on Government expenses like government employee salaries or social security.

And it just so happens that today, the 19th, is the day it’s supposed to hit that limit.

So, in this article, we’ll look at a brief history of defaults on debt, what it will do to the U.S. economy, and what could be done to soften or delay the consequences of our own actions.

Have Defaults Occurred in the Past?

Yes, in fact, it has defaulted 4 times.

First Time: 1862

It had defaulted after devaluing the new green paper known as the Dollar into oblivion (compared to gold). While trying to pay off the debts amassed from the civil war.

Second Time: 1933

The U.S. defaulted on its gold bonds, after vaguely promising to give bondholders gold coins and failing to do so. Instead giving the bondholders depreciating special green paper (a.k.a Dollars). This later become a case in the Supreme Court, and ended in a 5–4 vote in favor of the U.S. government.

Third Time: 1968

This time it was over silver certificates. Specifically, silver certificates held in Dollars to silver Dollars. So many people wanted to redeem their certificates, that the government just decided to not pay up.

Fourth Time: 1971

This too was a gold default. When foreign governments wanted to swap their Dollar bills for gold. Long story short, President Nixon made it no longer possible to swap bills for gold. This decision ended up becoming permanent. Thereby allowing infinite cash to be printed.

You can see a common theme here, all past defaults were related to a swap between rare Earth metals and paper money. This time, however, it could be that we just printed a little too much.

What Can Happen if We Hit Our Spending Limit?

Back in 2011, we were close to a default. However, lawmakers raised that debt ceiling so that it would not happen.

But, despite it not happening, the economy was still impacted negatively.

During this specific default, if no compromises or agreements can be made, the government will not be capable of paying bills on time… or at all.

This can directly affect the salaries of government workers, retirement funds, and even overall employment.

What Can Be Done to Soften Or Delay the Impact?

The first option would be to raise the ceiling.

This would not stop the default though. It will only push it to a later date. In the case of 2023, it is expected that the default would be kicked down to early Summer to late Fall.

Another can be to decrease spending

I know, for the U.S. government, a decrease in spending is virtually impossible.

Wrapping It Up

Not paying your bills is a huge problem. And for the government, it’s a far larger problem. Historically, defaults have been very specific. Only happening in the world of rare Earth metals.

However, this is a default on the funding of the United States as a whole, it’s a little bit more problematic.

Do you think the U.S Government can kick the can down the road, or even avoid a default altogether? Let me know by leaving a comment!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# finance# business# money# federal reserve# banking

Comments / 0

Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

Green Bay, WI
180 followers

More from Jordy Schuck

The Bill to Abolish the I.R.S: What You Need to Know

The good, the bad, and the quirky parts of the bill. All summed up for you to digest quickly. Not even a month into 2023, and we have yet another surprise on our 2023 Bingo. This time around? Make the I.R.Svanish. If you ever paid a cent to Uncle Sam, I’m sure this is delightful news to you.

Read full story

Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.

Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in. So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable.(United States Market with 2022 data)

Read full story

REIT | Real Estate Investment Trust: All You Need to Know

Are you interested in investing in real estate, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of buying and managing individual properties? Have you considered a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Read full story

Artificial Intelligence Is More Relevant Than Ever… What Can You Create With It?

A.I is the infinity gaunlet of technology. And A.I like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are the gems that fit on that gauntlet. So, that might leave you wondering,. So, in this article, you’ll see a bunch of ways you can use A.I, from making fat wads of cash to mystical art to hang on your wall.

Read full story

Y-Combinator's Simple Process for Validating a Startup Idea

(Based on 100k+ Applications!) When you’re cleaning the dishes, in a class, at work, or on a walk, you tend to get random but seemingly good ideas that could be startups. And sometimes, the startup ideas are so good you actually decide to research it a little, to see if it exists, or would even work.

Read full story

Flip Your Way to Extra Income: A Guide to Couch Flipping as a Lucrative Side Hustle

Everybody mentions it, but I’ve never met a person that actually does it. Even though it pays really well for relatively little work. And, it’s couch flipping. It’s a side hustle that meets a constant demand. People are always moving into new places, discarding used furniture and exchanging it for something a little more pristine.

Read full story

Discover the Lucrative Hustle of Reselling Books for Profit: A Guide for Beginners

That number sounds beyond reasonable… arguablyoutrageous. Considering it’s a hustle that would only take 10 hours a week… max. And considering you only really need a few dollars and half a burrito to start.

Read full story

Unethical Side Hustle in Big Pharma: Reselling Diabetic Test Strips for Large Profits

I bet you’ve never heard of it. It’s super niche, and (depending on what you believe),is incredibly unethical. The side hustle takes place in the world of big pharma. Pretty unethical right? That’s the beauty of it. Large profit margins from a product that took little to nothing to buy/produce.

Read full story

5 Time Billion Dollar Company Founder Bradley Jacobs Shares His Success Story

And how you can apply this to your own life. We all crave the secret to making money. Otherwise, we wouldn’t literally Google ‘how to make money’. And, it just so happens that things guy decided to share how he built 5 really well-established companies.

Read full story

Become an Independent Courier Driver: The Niche Side Hustle For Drivers

I bet you’ve never heard of it. And quite frankly, I didn’t know about it until it was mentioned on the Pocket Value Podcast. You can do it on your own time, with your own vehicle, and it’s pretty scalable. A good mix of things if you ask me. Guessed it yet? Probably not, because its.

Read full story

Maximize Your Business Potential by Understanding the Exchange of Value

Understand This Concept of Money Before Starting a Business. Because without it, consider your business a loss from the start. A business is doomed to fail if it cannot understand this basic concept. It’s not just a numbers game, because you’re dealing with people, not machines.

Read full story
1 comments

The Gold Nugget of a Side Hustle That's Been Overlooked for Years - Phone Repair

The Comprehensive Guide to Get You From 0 to Hero in the phone-flipping business. It creates satisfaction, is scalable, and doesn’t take much to start. Quite frankly, nobody wants to do this side hustle because of the perception of how hard it is to do it. Guess what it is?

Read full story

Looking For a Career In Real Estate In 2023? The Options are Limitless

You’ve heard it everywhere… that there are trucks full of money in real estate. All you gotta do is start. So, as an agent, here are some careers and jobs you could pick up in the industry.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What is a Credit Score?

In this edition of ELI5:Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit scores. What they are, what they do, and how you can build your own score. All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is A Credit Card? How Does It Work? Benefits and Disadvantages?

In this edition of ELI5:Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit cards. What they are, how they work, the benefits, and the disadvantages. All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Inflation and Why is It Important?

In this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be looking at what inflation is, how it’s created, why it’s important, and how it affects you on a daily basis. You are a monkey on an island. One day, you find a banana on a tree. The banana is sacred, it is holy, because it is the only banana on the island. And you can trade your single banana for an entire coconut tree.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Money?

I decided to start a series on finance fundamentals while trying to explain each concept as simply as possible. In this series, we will be covering everything from why money has any value to what credit scores mean.

Read full story
1 comments

The 48 Laws of Power: The Ultimate Guide Written By OpenAI's ChatGPT

This entire article, including the headline, images, and content are all created by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALLE 2 advanced A.I systems. The 48 Laws of Power is a book written by Robert Greene that explores the psychological and social dynamics of power in human relationships.

Read full story
1 comments

I Asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT About Financial Advice — Here’s What it Said

This thing knows it all… so I thought why not ask it about money?. So in this article, I will be asking it a series of basic to advanced questions and explaining why I asked these questions. In addition to giving commentary and fact-checking the A.I.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy