Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.

Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in.

So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable. (United States Market with 2022 data)

#1 | Current Year Market Trends

Zillow actually reports that the Year over Year asking rent prices have actually gone down from October to November of 2022. A whopping 0.4% across the board… and a full 1.3% lower Year over Year in Raleigh, NC. The highest of the bunch.

As depicted in the graph, the highest observed rent increase was an astonishing 17.1% in February.

Glad to see that didn’t get worse…

But, What Does That Actually Translate to in Rent to Income?

According to Zillow , the highest average rent was in Hawaii at $2,850, with the lowest being West Virginia at $899. ( Sources for the Math )

When you put that into the income preferred for a tenant, you would need to make $2996 MINIMUM to meet the income demands of the cheapest state.

And $9433 to even qualify for rent in Hawaii.

To put that into perspective…

The highest median income according to justice.gov in the U.S. is $75,797 (Hawaii). And the lowest medium income is $47,446 in Mississippi.

The highest median earners would need to earn $113,196 / year before taxes, or $37,399 more than the median Hawaiian income.

And the lowest median earners barely qualify, requiring $35,952 / year before taxes. With the median earner in Mississippi making $11,494 above the recommended minimum.

So,

What About The 2023 Rental Market?

On average, rent has increased 8.85% year over year since 1940. And property investors generally are encouraged to increase rents 3–5% per year to match or beat inflation.

And while there are years where rents have stagnated or even fallen, those are very cherry-picked years and generally can’t be counted on as a solid indicator if rents will go down.

So, it’s safe to assume rents will either stagnate or increase slightly next year.

Here’s additional reasoning why:

When an investor buys a property (most likely a small 1–4 unit residential property), the general rule is that 1% of the property value is the rental value per month.

Of course, location and property type (commercial vs residential) all come into play. But that 1% rule holds true a lot of times. Particularly in the Midwest.

This means that if home prices go down, some rents may go down or stay the same due to the investor buying the home at a discount. But many times, a rent increase is something an investor may want to consider, even if it’s marginal.

What Can You Do About Rents?

While there isn’t much legal stuff you can do, there are a few options if you’re really tight on money:

Rental Arbitrage: rent out your unit at a higher rate. Speak with the landlord about this one. Split the rent: Many people in large cities do this to manage rent costs. Do a landlord check: You have every right to make sure your landlord will actually take care of you. Speaking on first-hand experience, having a good landlord and treating the property well has ended up in 0 rent increases. In some cases for years on end.

Conclusion

Rent prices in the U.S have, over long periods of time, generally gone up year-over-year. And while this is the case, there have been periods where prices have gone down. But those prices generally don’t hold for very long and continue their trajectory back up.

Do you think rent will go down, what about housing? Leave me a comment!