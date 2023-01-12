Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.

Jordy Schuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT4g2_0kAgbeMC00
Photo byAuthor using Canva

Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in.

So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable. (United States Market with 2022 data)

#1 | Current Year Market Trends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZZ58_0kAgbeMC00
Photo byAuthor using Canva

Zillow actually reports that the Year over Year asking rent prices have actually gone down from October to November of 2022. A whopping 0.4% across the board… and a full 1.3% lower Year over Year in Raleigh, NC. The highest of the bunch.

As depicted in the graph, the highest observed rent increase was an astonishing 17.1% in February.

Glad to see that didn’t get worse…

But, What Does That Actually Translate to in Rent to Income?

Photo byAuthor using Canva

According to Zillow, the highest average rent was in Hawaii at $2,850, with the lowest being West Virginia at $899. (Sources for the Math)

When you put that into the income preferred for a tenant, you would need to make $2996 MINIMUM to meet the income demands of the cheapest state.

And $9433 to even qualify for rent in Hawaii.

To put that into perspective…

The highest median income according to justice.gov in the U.S. is $75,797 (Hawaii). And the lowest medium income is $47,446 in Mississippi.

The highest median earners would need to earn $113,196 / year before taxes, or $37,399 more than the median Hawaiian income.

And the lowest median earners barely qualify, requiring $35,952 / year before taxes. With the median earner in Mississippi making $11,494 above the recommended minimum.

So,

What About The 2023 Rental Market?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233cfc_0kAgbeMC00
Photo byAuthor using Canva

On average, rent has increased 8.85% year over year since 1940. And property investors generally are encouraged to increase rents 3–5% per year to match or beat inflation.

And while there are years where rents have stagnated or even fallen, those are very cherry-picked years and generally can’t be counted on as a solid indicator if rents will go down.

So, it’s safe to assume rents will either stagnate or increase slightly next year.

Here’s additional reasoning why:

When an investor buys a property (most likely a small 1–4 unit residential property), the general rule is that 1% of the property value is the rental value per month.

Of course, location and property type (commercial vs residential) all come into play. But that 1% rule holds true a lot of times. Particularly in the Midwest.

This means that if home prices go down, some rents may go down or stay the same due to the investor buying the home at a discount. But many times, a rent increase is something an investor may want to consider, even if it’s marginal.

What Can You Do About Rents?

While there isn’t much legal stuff you can do, there are a few options if you’re really tight on money:

  1. Rental Arbitrage: rent out your unit at a higher rate. Speak with the landlord about this one.
  2. Split the rent: Many people in large cities do this to manage rent costs.
  3. Do a landlord check: You have every right to make sure your landlord will actually take care of you. Speaking on first-hand experience, having a good landlord and treating the property well has ended up in 0 rent increases. In some cases for years on end.

Conclusion

Rent prices in the U.S have, over long periods of time, generally gone up year-over-year. And while this is the case, there have been periods where prices have gone down. But those prices generally don’t hold for very long and continue their trajectory back up.

Do you think rent will go down, what about housing? Leave me a comment!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# personal finance# finance# business# money management

Comments / 0

Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

Green Bay, WI
168 followers

More from Jordy Schuck

The Bill to Abolish the I.R.S: What You Need to Know

The good, the bad, and the quirky parts of the bill. All summed up for you to digest quickly. Not even a month into 2023, and we have yet another surprise on our 2023 Bingo. This time around? Make the I.R.Svanish. If you ever paid a cent to Uncle Sam, I’m sure this is delightful news to you.

Read full story

REIT | Real Estate Investment Trust: All You Need to Know

Are you interested in investing in real estate, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of buying and managing individual properties? Have you considered a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Read full story

Artificial Intelligence Is More Relevant Than Ever… What Can You Create With It?

A.I is the infinity gaunlet of technology. And A.I like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are the gems that fit on that gauntlet. So, that might leave you wondering,. So, in this article, you’ll see a bunch of ways you can use A.I, from making fat wads of cash to mystical art to hang on your wall.

Read full story

Y-Combinator's Simple Process for Validating a Startup Idea

(Based on 100k+ Applications!) When you’re cleaning the dishes, in a class, at work, or on a walk, you tend to get random but seemingly good ideas that could be startups. And sometimes, the startup ideas are so good you actually decide to research it a little, to see if it exists, or would even work.

Read full story

Flip Your Way to Extra Income: A Guide to Couch Flipping as a Lucrative Side Hustle

Everybody mentions it, but I’ve never met a person that actually does it. Even though it pays really well for relatively little work. And, it’s couch flipping. It’s a side hustle that meets a constant demand. People are always moving into new places, discarding used furniture and exchanging it for something a little more pristine.

Read full story

Discover the Lucrative Hustle of Reselling Books for Profit: A Guide for Beginners

That number sounds beyond reasonable… arguablyoutrageous. Considering it’s a hustle that would only take 10 hours a week… max. And considering you only really need a few dollars and half a burrito to start.

Read full story

Unethical Side Hustle in Big Pharma: Reselling Diabetic Test Strips for Large Profits

I bet you’ve never heard of it. It’s super niche, and (depending on what you believe),is incredibly unethical. The side hustle takes place in the world of big pharma. Pretty unethical right? That’s the beauty of it. Large profit margins from a product that took little to nothing to buy/produce.

Read full story

5 Time Billion Dollar Company Founder Bradley Jacobs Shares His Success Story

And how you can apply this to your own life. We all crave the secret to making money. Otherwise, we wouldn’t literally Google ‘how to make money’. And, it just so happens that things guy decided to share how he built 5 really well-established companies.

Read full story

Become an Independent Courier Driver: The Niche Side Hustle For Drivers

I bet you’ve never heard of it. And quite frankly, I didn’t know about it until it was mentioned on the Pocket Value Podcast. You can do it on your own time, with your own vehicle, and it’s pretty scalable. A good mix of things if you ask me. Guessed it yet? Probably not, because its.

Read full story

Maximize Your Business Potential by Understanding the Exchange of Value

Understand This Concept of Money Before Starting a Business. Because without it, consider your business a loss from the start. A business is doomed to fail if it cannot understand this basic concept. It’s not just a numbers game, because you’re dealing with people, not machines.

Read full story
1 comments

The Gold Nugget of a Side Hustle That's Been Overlooked for Years - Phone Repair

The Comprehensive Guide to Get You From 0 to Hero in the phone-flipping business. It creates satisfaction, is scalable, and doesn’t take much to start. Quite frankly, nobody wants to do this side hustle because of the perception of how hard it is to do it. Guess what it is?

Read full story

Looking For a Career In Real Estate In 2023? The Options are Limitless

You’ve heard it everywhere… that there are trucks full of money in real estate. All you gotta do is start. So, as an agent, here are some careers and jobs you could pick up in the industry.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What is a Credit Score?

In this edition of ELI5:Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit scores. What they are, what they do, and how you can build your own score. All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is A Credit Card? How Does It Work? Benefits and Disadvantages?

In this edition of ELI5:Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit cards. What they are, how they work, the benefits, and the disadvantages. All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Inflation and Why is It Important?

In this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be looking at what inflation is, how it’s created, why it’s important, and how it affects you on a daily basis. You are a monkey on an island. One day, you find a banana on a tree. The banana is sacred, it is holy, because it is the only banana on the island. And you can trade your single banana for an entire coconut tree.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Money?

I decided to start a series on finance fundamentals while trying to explain each concept as simply as possible. In this series, we will be covering everything from why money has any value to what credit scores mean.

Read full story
1 comments

The 48 Laws of Power: The Ultimate Guide Written By OpenAI's ChatGPT

This entire article, including the headline, images, and content are all created by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALLE 2 advanced A.I systems. The 48 Laws of Power is a book written by Robert Greene that explores the psychological and social dynamics of power in human relationships.

Read full story
1 comments

I Asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT About Financial Advice — Here’s What it Said

This thing knows it all… so I thought why not ask it about money?. So in this article, I will be asking it a series of basic to advanced questions and explaining why I asked these questions. In addition to giving commentary and fact-checking the A.I.

Read full story

I Interviewed an A.I For Fun — Here’s What it Had to Say (OpenAI’s ChatGPT!)

The moment I heard about ChatGPT and the fact it was conversational, I just HAD to have a conversation with it. So in this article,I’ll be asking ChatGPT questions regarding what it regards itself as, the limitations of ChatGPT, and a variety of interesting questions to get your mind going as to what you might want to do with ChatGPT!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy