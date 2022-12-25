5 Time Billion Dollar Company Founder Bradley Jacobs Shares His Success Story

And how you can apply this to your own life.

Photo by Author using Stablecog AI

We all crave the secret to making money. Otherwise, we wouldn’t literally Google ‘how to make money’.

And, it just so happens that things guy decided to share how he built 5 really well-established companies.

His name is Bradley Jacobs.

He created: XPO Logistics, United Rentals, United Waste Systems, Amerex Oil Associates, and Hamilton Resources Ltd.

However, in his pitch for creating his ‘most recent’ big hits, he laid out exactly how he would grow these companies.

The Plan

Here is the file located directly on the SEC website in case you wanted to read it for yourself.

The plan goes like this:

Look for industries that are fragmented: Fragmented being a bunch of businesses or part of businesses that aren’t tied all that well together, or at all. Find if that industry is profitable: Basically, the industry should be making a good chunk of change. He also states that finding businesses in industries that lack growth as a result of a lack of funding is another key part. Buy a small business: He prefers businesses making at or above $30 million in revenue. Then scale up the business by creating departments or branches. Done so that the revenue can be doubled over time. (Hold and wait pretty much). Scale that business: He says that businesses can grow but can’t financially sustain that growth. He brings the money. He also hires energetic salespeople with a low base but limitless ceiling for earnings.

The entire concept is taking something that’s broken, or inefficient, and just making that thing work efficiently. He also states that his biggest problem is people leaving companies and that he tries anything he can to make sure they stay.

And the way he builds up these businesses is by buying 1 business, and then just buying up a ton of other businesses and owning them under the name of the original business.

But, that’s great and all. You and I both clearly can’t operate at that level currently, so

How Can You Make Money Like Him?

There are a bunch of jobs or hustles where the problem he solves is relevant. IE:

SAAS (software as a service) SMMA (social media marketing agency) Realtors and Real Estate Brokers Any business that can be run more efficiently, (but currently isn’t)

Your job would then be is to come in, optimize that thing you specialize in that they’ve hired you for, and take your check.

In fact, a really relevant example are real estate flippers.

They find people that are willing to sell their homes, most of the time off the market, which are in need of heavy repairs.

Then, they repair the things that add the most value, like repainting, changing out the floors to luxury vinyl, or repairing the roof.

After that, they get it appraised for an after-repair value, then either take out the money and profits from the deal to move into another deal.

Basically, buy the broken house, add value by fixing it, then sell it for way more than they put into it.

The Bottom Line

Business is an exchange of value. Whether you’re an investor injecting the business with cash or creating necklaces to sell on your Etsy shop.

And the value proposed by Bradley is making the logistics and processes far more simple and more efficient.

So, really, this strategy can be applied literally anywhere. I mean heck, instead of washing your laundry by hand, you’d usually wash it with a washing machine.

It’s the same thing.