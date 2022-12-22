Looking For a Career In Real Estate In 2023? The Options are Limitless

Jordy Schuck

Photo by Author using Canva

You’ve heard it everywhere… that there are trucks full of money in real estate. All you gotta do is start.

So, as an agent, here are some careers and jobs you could pick up in the industry.

#1 | Contractor for Firms and Agents

A listing agent, or a person who is selling someone else’s home, needs to include things in their offer to win more clients.

Some of those things can include something as simple as cleaning a house to photographing and staging the home to prepare it for visitors. You can charge a fixed fee for your services.

And, if you know any agents personally or professionally, I can safely say these kinds of services are desired and appreciated. Because they help the sellers leave a good impression on the home, and they help the agent get more clients.

It’s a win-win for everybody.

Here are some examples of what you could offer:

  1. Lawncare service: mow the lawns, trim the edges, trim the hedges, or make the nature surrounding the home look more green. Could charge by the acre, or by the square footage.
  2. Cleaning service: This would most likely include steam and normal vacuuming, dusting, and other services that don’t require special licensure to carry out. Could charge by square footage.
  3. Junk removal: Many homes have unwanted goods that the sellers simply don’t want to carry with them. You can rent a U-Haul or bring your own truck and trailer to haul trash out. Could charge by the pound, or by the load.
  4. Touchups: If you’ve got experience in general labor like painting, you could add those final touches to the home. Or perhaps the replacement of certain parts of the home like windows. Charge fixed rate or hourly.
  5. Powerwashing: As hated as lawncare businesses, it can make good money. The only caveat is finding equipment. Charge by the square footage.

These are all things most people can do. And can make a great addition for a realtor trying to get listings. You could just have the realtor add this service into their offer, and you’ll have business every time that realtor gets a listing. So no marketing on your end aside from the initial reach out.

#2 | Becoming an Assistant

This would be a great start for someone who might want to just get a taste but doesn’t want to take part in the actual process of a sale or purchase. Depending on the state you live in, it would be illegal for the agent to pay you out of their commission. It’s known as fee-splitting. So just be aware of that.

However, you could assist in the cold-calling process, generating leads, doing general research and reporting to keep your agent up to date, and booking appointments. You as the assistant could even go as far as including the services mentioned above.

#3 | Showing Agent / Agent

I put both in the same pool because you need a license to do either.

A showing agent is a licensed real estate salesperson who shows buyers a home. And depending on what you work out with either agent (buyer or seller), you could get a cut of the commission, or charge a flat fee.

One popular app used for showing agents is called Showami.

And the other side of this coin is becoming an agent. However, this one is arguably the hardest of the ones mentioned so far because you need a license and you need to become a salesperson in your own business.

In addition to that, there’s an infinity of fees associated with becoming licensed. Things like MLS dues, Realtor Association dues, and Brokerage fees. So while this is an option, out of personal experience, I would get licensed once you’ve gotten your feet wet with some experience.

#4 | Wholesaling

This one is controversial because it can be unethical.

The entire basis of wholesaling is getting a contract to buy a home, and selling it for a fee to an investor.

This would imply that you would negotiate with the seller to get a discounted or lower price on a home that is in need of work to make it favorable for the investor looking to buy it.

However, even though the ethics aren’t the greatest, this is a great way to get your feet wet and really experience real estate for what it is without having to be licensed.

#5 | Investing

While buying whole buildings is a great investment strategy, it isn’t feasible for many people, much less people without any experience in the industry.

So, you’ve got other options. Some of those might include:

  1. Rental Arbitrage: Renting out a place you’re renting out
  2. REIT ETF: A stock you can purchase from a fund that invests in real estate
  3. Airbnb: Renting out your own home during holidays or special events
  4. Syndications: Essentially a bunch of people, including you, give investors money to buy a property in exchange for a promised return when finished

Bottom Line

Real Estate is really easy to get started in as an industry, but the learning and earning curves are monumental. However, if you still want to give it a go, I, as a licensed agent, recommend these 5 things:

  1. Contracting
  2. Being an Assistant
  3. Being an Agent
  4. Wholesaling
  5. Investing

All of these methods have their advantages and caveats. But, the more risk you’re willing to take on, the more the industry will have in store for you.

