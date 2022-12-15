Explain Like I’m 5 | What is a Credit Score?

Jordy Schuck

Photo byAuthor using Canva

In this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit scores. What they are, what they do, and how you can build your own score.

All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

I made this series to help people who know nothing about money or finance understand basic concepts. Because there are plenty of articles out there talking on an advanced note, but far fewer speaking on a base level that’s easy to understand.

What is a Credit Score?

A credit score is a number that tells other people how well you can pay other people back. Most of the time, the people who care the most about your credit score are banks.

A credit score is a number that starts at 300 and ends at 850. A 300 credit score means that you are very bad at paying people back. And an 850 credit score means you are the best at paying people back.

Most people in the United States have a credit score somewhere between 750 and 799. If you want to see what other people have, you can go to this website called Nerdwallet and learn a lot about credit cards and credit scores.

What do Credit Scores Do?

Like before, they tell people how good you are at paying people back. But, most of the time, places like banks or car dealers will look at your credit score.

People who want to know your credit score want to know how the chance of how often you will pay them back on time, or if you even pay them back at all.

And, if the chance that you do not pay them back is higher, they will make you pay something called interest.

Interest is more money you have to pay back plus the money you already have to pay back.

For example:

A monkey named George wants to buy 1 coconut from another monkey named Jimmy. Jimmy wants 5 bananas for his coconut. But, George does not have any bananas.
So, George goes to another monkey named John. John will give George 5 bananas, but George has to give John 5 bananas back by the end of the day, or else George will have to give 1 more banana every day that he does not give the bananas back.
George does not find any bananas until 10 days later. Now, George has to give John 15 bananas. Because George needs to give the original 5 bananas back. Plus 1 banana for every 1 day that he does not give the bananas back.

And that is my monkey and banana version of interest.

How Do You Make Your Own Credit Score?

A good credit score can be made if you pay money that you owe on time.

However, some kinds of money that you owe will help your credit score more than other kinds of money that you owe.

For example, if you pay for groceries with your credit card, it will only make it a little better. But, if you pay for the money that you owe on your car using a credit card, your credit score will get better faster.

Most of the time, big debts or loans that you owe like mortgages, rent, car loans, or student loans will help your credit score be better. This is because when you ask someone for money, they can see that you are paying very big bills on time every month for the past few years.

Many people think that only an adult can get a credit score. But, children can have one too.

You can do this by adding your child as a user of your credit card. And when they turn 18, they will get your credit score. This is a very good way to give your child a good credit score when they turn 18.

If you want to know your credit score, the best place to go is a website called Experian. There are many other websites that will show your credit score, but Experian is the most accurate most of the time.

Conclusion

A credit score is a number that tells other people how good you are at paying them back. That number can be a very bad 300 all the way to a very good 850.

A credit score will tell people how much interest they should make you pay. Interest is more money you have to pay back, on top of the money you already have to pay back. Normally interest is a percent of the money you have to pay back.

In the next edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the stock market. Why it exists, how it works, and how you can use the stock market to make money.

