Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is A Credit Card? How Does It Work? Benefits and Disadvantages?

In this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over the basics of credit cards. What they are, how they work, the benefits, and the disadvantages.

All while explaining it to a 5-year-old.

I made this series to help people who know nothing about money or finance understand basic concepts. Because there are plenty of articles out there talking on an advanced note, but far fewer speaking on a base level that’s easy to understand.

What is a Credit Card and How Does it Work?

When you use a credit card at a store to buy something, the money that you are spending is from the bank that card is from.

So, because the money you spend with that card is not yours, you have to pay back the bank that gave you that card in a certain amount of time.

Just for the sake of the article series theme, let’s use the Monkey and Banana analogy.

One day, a monkey named Joe sees that another monkey named Jim has a coconut. Joe really wants the coconut, but Jim doesn’t have anything to give for the coconut.
So, Joe asks a different monkey named John for 5 bananas. And Joe has to give the same amount of bananas back after Joe gets the coconut.
Joe gives Jim the 5 bananas, and he gets the 1 coconut. Now, Joe has to find bananas in the forest to give to John. And, if he cannot find 5 bananas by the end of the day, he has to give John 6 bananas tomorrow. And another 1 banana the day after that.

And it is the same in real life. If you do not pay the bank back in a certain amount of time, they will want more money every few weeks or every month until you give them the full amount of money.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Many people think that because the money is not yours, it is a bad kind of card. And many people also think credit cards are bad because other people tell them they are bad.

Or because if you do not give the bank their monkey back, that you will need to pay even more money every time you do not pay them back.

And these are good reasons.

But, credit cards also have many benefits. Many of them will let you buy certain things for less money. And some of them will let you go to certain places that only people with that card can go to.

Also, because the money you spend with the credit card is not yours, if your credit card gets stolen, you will have a lot better protection from a thief who wants to use the money in your own account. Because you can tell the bank that you did not spend their money, and they will not make you pay that money that the thief has spent (most of the time).

A little story about that:

One day I lost my credit card. And I found out that my credit card was stolen when someone did buy lots of gas with it. Many 100s of dollars of gas. I did tell the bank that I did not spend that money, and they fixed the problem and did not have to pay anything. If the thief had my card that took money from my own bank account, I would have most likely not gotten that money back.

But, the best reason to have a credit card, is that credit cards will allow you to make your credit score better. If you want to find out more about good and bad credit cards, you can go to a website called NerdWallet, who knows very much about credit cards.

Conclusion

Credit cards are cards that banks can give you so that you can spend the bank’s money. And while there are a lot of bad reasons to get a credit card. There are also a few good reasons!

For example, you can protect your bank account, you can save money when you buy things, and you can build your credit score so that you can buy bigger things for less money. Like a house or a car.

Did you learn something from this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals? Leave a comment letting me know!

In the next edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will take a look at taxes. Where they come from, how they work, why you have to pay taxes, and what happens if you do not pay taxes.

