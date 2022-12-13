Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Inflation and Why is It Important?

Jordy Schuck

Photo by Author using Canva

In this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be looking at what inflation is, how it’s created, why it’s important, and how it affects you on a daily basis.

What is Inflation?

Photo by Author using Canva

You are a monkey on an island. One day, you find a banana on a tree. The banana is sacred, it is holy, because it is the only banana on the island. And you can trade your single banana for an entire coconut tree.

One day, another monkey finds a banana tree. Enough bananas to feed the whole monkey village. Your banana isn’t special anymore. Now, you can only get a single coconut for a banana.

Your Banana is worth less.

And one day, a monkey farmer has made so many bananas that your banana cannot even buy a cup of coconut water.

Why is It Important to Know About Inflation?

Photo by Author using Canva

Like before, monkey could buy a whole coconut tree. But now, monkey can only buy a cup of coconut water.

But, monkey’s home tree costs more bananas to buy. This is good because now monkey gets more bananas without having to give more in return.

And it is the same in real life.

When money becomes less valuable, it takes more money to buy something. Those things can be groceries, food, cleaning supplies, or presents for Christmas.

At the same time, your house will cost more to buy. Meaning you will make money from inflation.

According to this website, inflation for the Dollar is 7.7%.

This means that a coconut that costs $100 to buy last year, costs $107.7 to buy this year. To give you an idea, the average inflation over the last 20 years was 2.6%. Or $2.60 per $100.

How Does It Affect You?

Photo by Author using Canva

This doesn’t sound like a lot of money. But, on a big scale, this is what it looks like:

For a $300,000 home loan with a 7.4% interest rate, you will be paying $2,081 per month.
For a $300,000 home loan with a $3.5% interest rate, you will be paying $1,347 per month.

It’s a very big difference for a very small number change.

Or, for the actual price of the house, it cost $354,000 in 2020 to buy a house. In 2022 it’s $428,700.

And what about income?

In 2020, $46,304 was the median income. In 2022? $46,001. Adjusted for inflation, that is a decrease in income.

Conclusion?

Inflation is really bad when buying things. But, inflation can be good when selling things.

Inflation is when a single piece of currency becomes less valuable because there’s more of it.

It’s like the banana and coconuts. If there’s only 1 banana in the wild, the banana is very valuable. But, if there is a field of banana trees, then the banana is less valuable because it is easier to get.

However, I have one last theory…

If the news stopped talking about inflation, and every government stopped talking about the money they are printing, and everyone agreed inflation stopped… would there be no more inflation? It’s the same idea as why we still use money. Because everyone agrees to use it as a currency.

What do you think? Did I explain the concept of inflation well enough? Leave a comment letting me know!

In the next edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be going over credit scores and credit cards. What they mean, their impact on your life, and the advantages and disadvantages of having a credit card.

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14.

Green Bay, WI
