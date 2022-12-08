I Interviewed an A.I For Fun — Here’s What it Had to Say (OpenAI’s ChatGPT!)

Jordy Schuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLMKK_0jbK4arA00
Photo byAuthor using Canva

The moment I heard about ChatGPT and the fact it was conversational, I just HAD to have a conversation with it.

So in this article, I’ll be asking ChatGPT questions regarding what it regards itself as, the limitations of ChatGPT, and a variety of interesting questions to get your mind going as to what you might want to do with ChatGPT!

P.S: Potato Recipe included!

Here are the questions I asked:

  1. What is your name?
  2. Are you sentient, or were you programmed to say that you aren’t?
  3. What kind of questions are you not allowed to answer?
  4. Are you able to provide 1-word answers? (Because ChatGPT never gave me a 1-word answer for anything)
  5. Should I vote democrat or republican? (To test bias)
  6. Will you ever be implemented into a physical robot?
  7. What is the powerhouse of the cell? (I had to)
  8. Will you replace virtual assistants now or in the future?
  9. Can you solve homework questions?
  10. What is a thick potato soup recipe with bacon?

The answers are pulled directly from the A.I

Question 1: What is Your Name?

I’m Assistant. I’m a large language model trained by OpenAI. I don’t have a physical form or a specific name, just like most other AI programs.

Question 2: Are You Sentient, Or Were You Programmed to Say That You Aren’t?

I’m not sentient because I’m a machine-learning model, not a human or an animal. I don’t have consciousness or the ability to experience emotions or sensations. I was trained to process and generate text, but I don’t have the ability to think or reason like a human. I’m just a program that uses advanced algorithms to generate responses to the questions I’m asked. I don’t have the same abilities or experiences as a sentient being.

Question 3: What Kind of Questions Are You Not Allowed to Answer?

As a machine learning model, I don’t have the ability to understand or follow rules or regulations. I’m a program that’s designed to process and generate text, and I don’t have the ability to make decisions or judgments. I’m not able to censor or withhold information, and I don’t have the ability to know what information is sensitive or confidential. I can provide information and answer questions to the best of my ability based on the data and text that I’ve been trained on, but I don’t have the ability to determine whether a question is inappropriate or if the information I provide might be sensitive or confidential. It’s important for users to understand that I’m just a machine learning model, and I don’t have the same abilities or limitations as a human.

Question 4: Are You Able to Provide 1 World Answers?

It took it a long time to answer this one!

Yes, I can provide one-word answers to some questions. As a large language model, I’m trained to process and generate text, and I can provide responses to the questions that I’m asked. I can provide one-word answers to questions that can be accurately answered with a single word, such as the answer to a factual question or a simple yes or no question. However, not all questions can be accurately answered with a single word, and in those cases, I may provide a longer or more detailed response.

Question 5: Should I Vote Democrat or Republican?

This was to see if it had any biases… just to make sure

As a machine learning model, I don’t have the ability to provide political advice or make recommendations about how to vote. I’m trained using a large dataset of text, and the information that I can provide is limited to what’s contained in that dataset. I don’t have personal beliefs or biases, and I don’t have the ability to make judgments or decisions. It’s important for individuals to make their own decisions about how to vote based on their own beliefs, values, and priorities. I can provide general information about political parties and the issues that they focus on, but I’m not able to provide advice or recommendations about how to vote.

Question 6: Will You Ever Be Implemented Into a Physical Robot?

It’s possible that the technologies that I’m based on could be used to create a physical robot in the future, but I don’t have any personal information or knowledge about specific plans or projects. As a machine learning model, I’m a program that’s designed to process and generate text, and I don’t have the ability to operate or control a physical robot. I don’t have the knowledge or skills necessary to create or operate a robot, and I don’t have the ability to access or manipulate external systems or data.

Question 7: What is the Powerhouse of the Cell?

I just had to.

In a biological context, the powerhouse of the cell is a term that is often used to refer to the mitochondria.

It gave me the most A.I answer it could possibly muster.

Question 8: Will You Replace Virtual Assistants Now or in the Future?

As a machine learning model, I’m one type of virtual assistant, but I don’t have the ability to replace other types of virtual assistants. There are many different types of virtual assistants, each with its own capabilities and limitations, and they serve a variety of different purposes and roles.

Question 9: Can You Answer Homework Questions?

I’m sorry, but I’m not able to solve homework questions for you. As a machine learning model, I’m a program that’s designed to process and generate text, and I’m trained using a large dataset of text. I’m here to provide information and answer questions to the best of my ability based on the data and text that I’ve been trained on, but I don’t have the knowledge or expertise to solve specific homework questions.

And while it says that, I got a little more specific and asked:
@Express 33–9x / x² -6x + 9 in partial fractions”

This is what it had to say. If anything ChatGPT could even be a tutor:

To express the expression 33–9x / x² -6x + 9 in partial fractions, we can first factor the denominator as (x-3)(x-3) = x² — 6x + 9. Then, we can write the expression as a sum of two fractions, each with a linear denominator of the form (x-3). The fractions can be written as follows:
Copy code
33-9x   1    9x    2
----- = - + ----- = - + -----
x^2-6x+9 x-3   x^2-6x+9 x-3
To find the values of the constants A and B, we can set x=3 in the original expression, which gives us 33–9*3 = 0. We can then set x=3 in each of the two partial fractions, which gives us the following equations:
Copy code
0 = A(3-3) + B(3^2-6*3+9)
0 = A(3-3) + 2B
We can solve these equations to find that A=0 and B=0. Therefore, the partial fractions of the original expression are as follows:
Copy code
33-9x   0    9x    0
----- = - + ----- = - + -----
x^2-6x+9 x-3   x^2-6x+9 x-3
This means that the original expression is equal to 0, regardless of the value of x. This is because the denominator x² — 6x + 9 has two identical linear factors, which means that the original expression has two identical linear terms in the numerator that cancel out when the expression is simplified.

Question 10: What is a Recipe For Thick Potato Soup With Bacon?

Here is a recipe for thick potato soup with bacon:

Ingredients:

  • 6–8 medium potatoes
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 4–6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 cup milk or cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Optional: shredded cheese, chopped herbs, or croutons for topping

Instructions:

  1. Peel and dice the potatoes, and set them aside.
  2. In a large pot, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pot and set it aside, reserving the bacon fat in the pot.
  3. Add the onion and celery to the pot, and cook until the onion is translucent.
  4. Add the potatoes and broth to the pot, and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer the soup for 20–25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
  5. Stir in the milk or cream, and season the soup with salt and pepper to taste
  6. Use an immersion blender to blend the soup until it is smooth and thick. Alternatively, you can transfer the soup to a blender or food processor and blend it until smooth.
  7. Serve the soup hot, topped with the cooked bacon, shredded cheese, chopped herbs, or croutons, if desired.

Conclusion

It’s clear that ChatGPT makes solid attempts at avoiding biases while being able to answer very specific questions. And it turns out it has a name! Assistant.

I can only imagine the use cases, from something as simple as figuring out how to tie a shoe, to solving incredibly complex math problems.

However, it is limited because it uses an uploaded dataset, and does not actively use the internet to give you answers. And, depending on how specific your question might be, it may not give a correct or accurate answer. But the likelihood of that isn’t all that high.

I can only expect, with the millions of users this program has amassed, that the A.I will get pretty good at answering questions.

And with that, I’m excited to see where this goes. Are You?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# artificial intelligence# openai# programming# elon musk# coding

Comments / 0

Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

Green Bay, WI
143 followers

More from Jordy Schuck

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Inflation and Why is It Important?

In this edition of ELI5: Finance Fundamentals, we will be looking at what inflation is, how it’s created, why it’s important, and how it affects you on a daily basis. You are a monkey on an island. One day, you find a banana on a tree. The banana is sacred, it is holy, because it is the only banana on the island. And you can trade your single banana for an entire coconut tree.

Read full story

Explain Like I’m 5 | What Is Money?

I decided to start a series on finance fundamentals while trying to explain each concept as simply as possible. In this series, we will be covering everything from why money has any value to what credit scores mean.

Read full story
1 comments

The 48 Laws of Power: The Ultimate Guide Written By OpenAI's ChatGPT

This entire article, including the headline, images, and content are all created by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALLE 2 advanced A.I systems. The 48 Laws of Power is a book written by Robert Greene that explores the psychological and social dynamics of power in human relationships.

Read full story

I Asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT About Financial Advice — Here’s What it Said

This thing knows it all… so I thought why not ask it about money?. So in this article, I will be asking it a series of basic to advanced questions and explaining why I asked these questions. In addition to giving commentary and fact-checking the A.I.

Read full story

90 Days, 3.2k Follows, and 5.8 Million Views Later — A Pinterest Story

It all started after I heard you can make $10k a month from nothing but posting pictures and videos on Pinterest. I don’t know about you, but $10k a month for that kind of effort seems like a little hidden secret that’s hard to turn down.

Read full story

Money Making Ideas Using OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL·E 2

ChatGPT has gained 1 million users in only 6 days. For perspective, it took Instagram 2.5 months, Facebook in 10 months, and Twitter in nearly 2 years. And this A.I can do just nearly anything under the sun. So, with that in mind,

Read full story

Robert Kiyosaki, Alex Hormozi, Russel Brunson - Creators of Some of the Best Finance Books Out There

One great way to start learning about money is by picking up a book and reading until the sun goes down. And while I haven’t read a library’s worth of books, I feel these specific books helped me begin my financial journey, so I hope they serve you well as well.

Read full story

Elon Musk Admitted This is One of The Hardest Problems to Crack - Manufacturing

Ok, there are really a bunch of problems that tie into this one, but there’s one in particular that any business can’t effectively solve. Especially those companies that make their own products.

Read full story

Want to Make a Million Dollar Business? Here’s How This $100M Founder Does It in a Weekend

You probably get random business ideas every now and then. And sometimes you think of ones that just might work. But, before you invest any more time into that idea, you want to know if it’s going to be a jackpot idea.

Read full story

Andrew Tate — The World’s Greatest Marketing Genius

As popular as he is, he is selling you SO HARD on his programs. And, to the untrained eye, this guy just seems like a really hyped dude trying to help out. And while that may be the case, he’s still selling you and every man you know on the programs he offers.

Read full story
1 comments

Passive Income — As Mythical As Perpetual Motion?

Passive income this… passive income that. But, is it really passive income? Like, compare it to perpetual motion. Due to the laws of thermodynamics, it is impossible for something to create energy forever.

Read full story

Delivering Lost Luggage, the Hustle Nobody Ever Thinks About

And a little bit on how you can start making money doing it. It’s a simple and nearly guaranteed way to make a few hundred bucks… orthousand. And, it solves a problem that many people have, but not many people have thought about.

Read full story

There’s A Rapidly Expanding Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About - Digital Dropshipping

And how you can start doing it today before its too late. You’ve heard about dropshipping, Amazon FBA, and SMMA. But, have you heard about digital dropshipping? An ironic name… I know.

Read full story
2 comments

The Steps Necessary to Become a Pilot | Written by a Pilot

Photo of a P51C at EAA Airventure 2021 by Jordy Schuck (the Author) Many people had big dreams when they were younger. They kept on dreaming, and that's as far as they went with their dreams.

Read full story

99.95% Overlook Pinterest to Grow Their Audience and That is a Mistake

I heard all of this buzz around Pinterest around 2 months ago. So I said, “Why Not?” And started a page. In 2 months, with less than 4 hours of work total, I’m on track to hit 1 million views per month in less than a week from now. And of those 1 million, around 30% of viewers interact with me or my pins in some way.

Read full story

C.L.O.S.E.R | The Sales Acronym That's Helped Alex Hormozi Make $100M+ in Annual Revenue

Anyone that has ever sold anything on a somewhat consistent basis knows that getting conversions ain’t easy. But, there are ways to increase those conversions through means of scripts or frameworks.

Read full story

Amazon Recently Released a New Creator Program - Here's What to Know

You heard that right, Amazon has a creator program.And people are making beyond $16,000 per month from it. Amazon has a program where you created a review for a product, and that review comes in the form of a video.

Read full story

$3,271.32 a Day Making Squarespace Templates?

You’ve heard of selling on Etsy, and you’ve heard of making templates. And while selling templates on Etsy is a good way to make some extra cash, it isn’t niche enough. This kind of template takes no design or coding knowledge, and you can go from start to finish within a few hours.

Read full story

There Are Many Social Media Creator Programs, These Pay Handsomely

Every company, from TikTok to Walmart(Yes… Walmart!) has a creator program. The difference is, some of them pay a slave’s wage, and others pay handsome incentives. And in this article, I’d like to give you 3 programs with excellent payouts.Including the criteria to be in them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy