Money Making Ideas Using OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL·E 2

Or to just mess around!

ChatGPT has gained 1 million users in only 6 days.

For perspective, it took Instagram 2.5 months, Facebook in 10 months, and Twitter in nearly 2 years.

And this A.I can do just nearly anything under the sun. So, with that in mind,

How Can You Make Money With It?

#1 | Digital Art

This image was created from nothing but typed-out instructions. And I can imagine that an image like this could be sold on a marketplace as a canvas, or a paper wallpaper, or even a notorious NFT.

And to promote these products, consider places like Pinterest.

Fun fact about Pinterest: More than 70% of users say they’re actively shopping on the platform

There’s one problem you might face with DALL·E 2. You are provided a limited amount of 50 credits per month. After that, you get 15 free ones per month.

After that, it’s $15 for 115 credits.

And they don’t roll over into the next month. Free ones last 1 month, paid ones last 12 months.

They have clear flaws, but to some degree that’s what makes these images unique.

#2 | SaaS Concept Building

Say you have an idea and that you want to create it. ChatGPT is the go-to for that, and really anything to do with coding. ChatGPT can code a simple model of your idea, and it will tell you how to use it.

But not only that, if you do choose to code on your own, ChatGPT will give text responses to help you fix errors. It’s like the ultimate Nurse or a Lab Assistant.

Just like this guy, who built an app using ChatGPT

#3 | A Day Trading Bot

Carrying over the idea of ChatGPT coding, have it create a trading bot, and then have it train on a paper account.

Companies like WeBull and Fidelity offer these kinds of accounts. And once you feel it’s been trained enough you can move it to a live account with some real money to see how it goes.

This is pretty much like every other trading bot, except you’re the creator of it. And hopefully, with machine learning, it can trade on its own.

And, you can either keep the bot to yourself, or sell it via a one-time purchase, a subscription service, or commissions on net profits.

This guy created and documented his journey on coding and using his own trading bot, check this video out here

#4 | Products and Services Marketable to Students

OpenAI as a whole offers a plethora of text-based systems. Of course, we have ChatGPT, which can answer or solve your own problems.

But in addition, OpenAI also offers the following:

  1. Code Completion: Ask it to code something very specific. IE: When a user logs in show a page with the word “welcome!” This one ties into making sellable software or SaaS.
  2. Text Completion: It can create responses and additions to a given text. But the big one here is that it can also create fresh content. Similarish to what Copy.ai can do. Here you could perhaps use the software to do other people’s assignments. And you’ll be fine-tuning and correcting the A.I in the process.
  3. Image Generation: While DALL·E 2 does this, perhaps you could use this API to make your own image generator.
  4. Translation: It can translate from English to any other language. While I’m not sure of how accurate it is, or if it’s better than Google translate, it could be useful in paid translation gigs.
  5. Create Study Notes: Another product for students. While many people take the time to take notes in class, a lot of notes get cluttered and messy. And that’s assuming students take notes. The A.I can create notes with the most useful information from a block of information and hand it to you on a silver platter. Notes to Summary is another similar function.
  6. Spreadsheet Creator: Give data and the A.I will make you a data sheet.

The list goes on and on, but you can see how endless the possibilities are here.

Conclusion

The list of things that can be done with this advanced A.I is nearly endless. Not to mention, it’s all virtually free.

With how advanced this A.I is, it makes people worried about the future of coding, and other tasks that took well-paid professionals.

But, with the way it currently is, it serves more as a well-trained assistant than a professional tool.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be messing around with OpenAI’s tools for a while.

Will You?

