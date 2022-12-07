Robert Kiyosaki, Alex Hormozi, Russel Brunson - Creators of Some of the Best Finance Books Out There

And Maybe You Think So Too!

One great way to start learning about money is by picking up a book and reading until the sun goes down.

And while I haven’t read a library’s worth of books, I feel these specific books helped me begin my financial journey, so I hope they serve you well as well.

Starting with a classic

Rich Dad Poor Dad

One of the most classic and famous finance books… ever.

Here is the main thing with this book

It isn’t about the advice, it’s about the fire that it ignites

Because the content of the book carries you through the entrepreneurial beginnings of Robert Kiyosaki. Who has a Poor Dad (his father with a poor man’s mentality) and a Rich Dad (his friend’s dad who owned companies).

The actual financial content is fairly limited. Showing basic stuff like the famous cashflow quadrant.

Next, if you want to build a business, read

$100M Offers

Written by Alex Hormozi, this guy breathes the phrase

I have nothing to sell you

The book itself is as cheap as he could possibly make it without actually paying for sales. It goes over the process of building an offer you cannot refuse. And all of the steps are actionable and can be done as you read along.

In addition to the book, he has a bunch of training videos associated with certain parts of the book. And of course his goldmine of a YouTube channel.

And at last

Dotcom Secrets

Written by Russel Brunson, the creator of Click Funnels, the main concept behind this book is:

Creating traffic to the offer you built (most likely with $100M Offers)

I would recommend $100M Leads… but Alex hasn’t published it yet. Dotcom secrets goes over exactly how to structure a sales funnel (using Click Funnels of course) to generate leads for whatever it is you’re selling. He practically shares his personal one.

Conclusion

There are so many other books that are worth a read. But if you want some inspiration, followed by an actionable guide… these books are the go-to.

However, if you still want really good books recommended by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people, here are some noteworthy mentions:

The Psychology of Money Think and Grow Rich Expert Secrets (Read This After Dotcom Secrets)

I my own opinion, $100M Offers takes the cake. It’s stupid cheap, you get so much value out of it that you think your brain is going to explode, and it’s super actionable.

Have you read any of these books? What did you think about them?