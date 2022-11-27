Elon Musk Admitted This is One of The Hardest Problems to Crack - Manufacturing

Photo by Daniele Franchi on Unsplash

Ok, there are really a bunch of problems that tie into this one, but there’s one in particular that any business can’t effectively solve. Especially those companies that make their own products.

We hear CEOs of companies like Tesla (Elon Musk), complain about the difficulty of manufacturing. Particularly the problem of scaling production at an affordable rate.

So, let’s break down why it’s a problem, and how you can fix it, or benefit from it. First starting with the problem of

The Cost to Produce at Scale

We understand the basic concept of how producing more can make the product cheaper, as the costs are spread amongst more units.

And quite frankly, this isn’t such a large issue for small-time businesses like dropshipping. But it is for companies that produce their own unique product.

The problem here lies with the resources necessary to create a thing. Right now, we have a large chip shortage and a sharp rise in global transportation costs. And there’s a small uptick in workers’ wages, but not enough to consider it an issue yet.

For instance, take Bugatti. Because Bugatti is one of the world’s highest quality automakers, they produce all of their cars by hand. This paired with the materials and development required for the car to exist, Bugatti had openly admitted to losing $6.24 million on each Veyron sold.

And now look at the polar opposite of Bugatti, Toyota. They invented something called the Kanban system. It’s an 8 step system designed to make production as efficient as possible. And you can see it in the price of their cars.

And this is great and all, but let’s get to how you can use this. And that would be by

Selling the Shovels During a Gold Rush

You’ve heard the saying that the person who gets rich doesn’t get rich from mining the gold, they get rich from selling the shovel.

And, this is no different when it comes to manufacturing. And no, I am not talking about selling just the machines. Because consider this:

Manufacturing outside the west is cheaper than manufacturing within national borders

So, that’s part of the root cause, find a way to reduce the costs of manufacturing. And, as scale to price is considered, produce more of the thing that’s going to manufacture a product.

This can be either be by:

Manufacturing workers: Creating courseware for a specific need. Sites like freecodecamp do this at scale and now have created so many more skilled workers in the software development field. Making machines: Arguably the hardest, but probably will reap the most rewards. Making things by paying for workers is expensive and slow. Making and selling bots or programs that replace these workers is a lucrative idea for both parties. Making processes tailored to a specific company or product: For some businesses, that can be social media marketing. For some, it’s optimizing a product or service and its assets to achieve a higher conversion rate. And for some, it’s outright producing at scale.

The basic, most fundamental idea here is that there’s a problem that has a very clear demand for a solution. So just remember, you don’t get rich mining for gold, you get rich selling the shovels.

What did you think, are there other large problems when it comes to manufacturing? Leave a comment. If you enjoyed what you read, consider leaving a thunderclap that I can hear from my computer.

Thanks for reading!