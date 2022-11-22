Want to Make a Million Dollar Business? Here’s How This $100M Founder Does It in a Weekend

Jordy Schuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6DyC_0jJc4fGn00
Photo byAuthor using Canva

You probably get random business ideas every now and then. And sometimes you think of ones that just might work. But, before you invest any more time into that idea, you want to know if it’s going to be a jackpot idea.

Noah Kagan, famously known for his startup AppSumo shared his simple 5 step process on how he would go about finding and validating a jackpot business idea in just 1 weekend.

And so in this article, we’ll be looking at those steps and running a business idea through the process to make the process make more sense.

Step 1: Pick an Idea

Noah has a few select favorite places to go:

  1. Reddit: Find a subreddit on a topic you’re interested in, and check out the highest-performing threads or posts
  2. Going to the Buyers: Check out places like Amazon (best sellers list), Etsy, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace. The list goes on and on, but the general idea is to find places where people are actively trying to spend money. (A bonus one is Pinterest! Studies have found that around 75% of Pinterest users are actively shopping on the platform)
  3. Stuff That Sucks: Maybe you hate taking your car in for regular maintenance, maybe you hate doing the laundry, or maybe you hate counting your calories. Chances are, if there’s something that pains you, it probably also pains other people.
  4. Stuff You Love: On the other side of the coin, what do you enjoy? Maybe there’s something you enjoy, but it’s not widely available, or it’s too expensive, or maybe that thing was made poorly and could be made better.
  5. Ask Your Buddies: Is there something they put off or hate doing? Chances are, that’s a pain point, and might be worth digging into.
From this process, I have decided to take on a done-for-you laundry service. This is where a potential customer can give me their laundry, and I do their laundry at a laundromat and deliver it back for a fee. Most people do laundry, most people don’t enjoy doing laundry, and most of the time laundry is time-consuming. And, I love driving, so that’s an added bonus.

Step 2: Who’s Interested? And is it a Good Market?

Good places to search are places that sell ad space because they have good people data. Places like:

Google Ads Keyword Planner: This is for looking at roughly how many people are looking for what you could offer. Here’s my result with Keyword Planner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6gbq_0jJc4fGn00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

SpyFu: This is a FREE website you can use to more accurately track search data for Keywords.

Here’s what the keyword Laundry Service shows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiFfp_0jJc4fGn00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

Facebook Ads: Here you can see what your marketable audience might look like if you chose to run ads. For our laundry service example here’s our rough audience size:

39–46.1M under Laundry (Cleaning)

Google Trends: This is to see if it’s an up or downtrend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H3Pj_0jJc4fGn00
Photo byAuthor (Clipped Screenshot)

So it almost seems to be seasonally impacted. But, based on this 5-year chart, the good news is it isn’t going in either direction.

Step 3: How Much Would a Customer be Worth?

Now we know (roughly) if our business is remotely valid (which our current example is nothing great, but it isn’t bad either).

But now, we have to look at how much a potential customer currently pays for laundry. IE: Cost of doing laundry at home, at a laundromat, or at a drop-off location.

However, since this is also a complete done-for-you service (picking up the laundry, doing the laundry, and returning the laundry to the pickup address) we could also consider delivery services and how much people spend on those.

So, here’s the data I pulled on the example idea:

  1. An average load of laundry costs $1.27. At 1 load per week, it costs $66.04 per year, and at 4 loads it’s $264.16 per year. Let’s say $132.08 for our figures.
  2. On average, Americans spend $1843.72 per year on delivery services or $33.89 per order average.
  3. Americans wash 35 BILLION loads per year combined
  4. The average load takes 1 hour and 20 minutes from in the machine to folded
  5. 24% of Americans say they enjoy doing the laundry
  6. 112 Million Americans say they use delivery services
  7. Women spend 17 minutes actively doing laundry activities per day on average

This means that:

$1.27 + $33.89 x 104 (2 loads per week) = $3,656.64 per customer per year.

Now, for the number of people that might actively use a delivery service at maximum:

112M (people using delivery services) x 0.76 (people not willing to do laundry) = 85,120,000M (theoretical max amount of people that might use this service)

Step 4: Finding Out Your Market

This is known as your TAM. TAM is your Total Addressable Market:

How Many People In Market x Amount Willing to Spend = TAM

While we could use the theoretical 85M number from the last step, Noah suggests 5% of the FB Ads audience is a more realistic figure. For our purposes, let’s use the lowest figure on the scale. In this case 39M:

39M (Low end) x 0.05 (5%) = 1.95M (Potential Customer Base)

So, put our numbers together:

1.95M (Potential Customer Base) x $3,656.64 (Value per Customer) = $7,130,448,000 (Size of Market)

Now, obviously, this is assuming we can address the entire customer base. In a scenario like this, let’s take Nashville, TN. Which has a population of 692k. 528k of which are adults.

Once again, if we apply the 5% rule to just Nashville, TN:

528,000 (Adult Population) x 0.05 (5% rule) = 34,600 (Potential Customer Base)

And at last, the final equation to get our market:

34,600 (Potential Customer Base) x $3656.64 (Value per Customer) = $126.5M (Potential Realistic Size of Nashville Market)

Step 5: Validating the Idea

There are 3 ways Noah validates his ideas:

  1. Presell to friends: Basically, sell them on the idea, and see if they’d buy.
  2. Funnels: Send traffic from social media or ads to a sales or signup page. (He recommends this one the least just because of the difficulty to do this one)
  3. Try a Marketplace: Be scrappy and make listings (basically preselling a theoretical product) If nobody buys it great! No more time wasted.

Recap/Conclusion

So, just to go over everything briefly, here are the steps:

  1. Pick an Idea: Find something through trends, popular products on marketplaces, or something you hate/love.
  2. Who Could Be Interested, and What are the Market Trends?: Using stuff like Google Trends, FB Ads, and Keywords Manager to find these trends.
  3. Find the Value per Customer: Calculate roughly how much a customer would spend in other places combined. Giving you a rough estimate on how much a customer would pay over a set time period.
  4. Calculate the Size of the Market: Amount of people in the potential market x the value per customer.
  5. Validate the Idea: Sell it to friends or family, make an internet funnel and get leads through ads, or try selling it on a marketplace to see if people would actually buy it.

The idea here is to find and validate a business idea to see if it’s worth 1+ million dollars over the weekend. With the example above, I did it within 3 hours, so it’s totally possible.

And speaking of the example I gave above, we found that even in just a single city the business of a done-for-you laundry delivery service as a concept is entirely viable. However, it would be worth digging into the cost of the vehicle, petrol, and cleaning supplies to find a proper margin and price tag.

Leave a comment letting me know what business you’d start in a weekend!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# startup# make money# finance# business idea

Comments / 0

Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

Green Bay, WI
135 followers

More from Jordy Schuck

Andrew Tate — The World’s Greatest Marketing Genius

As popular as he is, he is selling you SO HARD on his programs. And, to the untrained eye, this guy just seems like a really hyped dude trying to help out. And while that may be the case, he’s still selling you and every man you know on the programs he offers.

Read full story

Passive Income — As Mythical As Perpetual Motion?

Passive income this… passive income that. But, is it really passive income? Like, compare it to perpetual motion. Due to the laws of thermodynamics, it is impossible for something to create energy forever.

Read full story

Delivering Lost Luggage, the Hustle Nobody Ever Thinks About

And a little bit on how you can start making money doing it. It’s a simple and nearly guaranteed way to make a few hundred bucks… orthousand. And, it solves a problem that many people have, but not many people have thought about.

Read full story

There’s A Rapidly Expanding Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About - Digital Dropshipping

And how you can start doing it today before its too late. You’ve heard about dropshipping, Amazon FBA, and SMMA. But, have you heard about digital dropshipping? An ironic name… I know.

Read full story
2 comments

The Steps Necessary to Become a Pilot | Written by a Pilot

Photo of a P51C at EAA Airventure 2021 by Jordy Schuck (the Author) Many people had big dreams when they were younger. They kept on dreaming, and that's as far as they went with their dreams.

Read full story

99.95% Overlook Pinterest to Grow Their Audience and That is a Mistake

I heard all of this buzz around Pinterest around 2 months ago. So I said, “Why Not?” And started a page. In 2 months, with less than 4 hours of work total, I’m on track to hit 1 million views per month in less than a week from now. And of those 1 million, around 30% of viewers interact with me or my pins in some way.

Read full story

C.L.O.S.E.R | The Sales Acronym That's Helped Alex Hormozi Make $100M+ in Annual Revenue

Anyone that has ever sold anything on a somewhat consistent basis knows that getting conversions ain’t easy. But, there are ways to increase those conversions through means of scripts or frameworks.

Read full story

Amazon Recently Released a New Creator Program - Here's What to Know

You heard that right, Amazon has a creator program.And people are making beyond $16,000 per month from it. Amazon has a program where you created a review for a product, and that review comes in the form of a video.

Read full story

$3,271.32 a Day Making Squarespace Templates?

You’ve heard of selling on Etsy, and you’ve heard of making templates. And while selling templates on Etsy is a good way to make some extra cash, it isn’t niche enough. This kind of template takes no design or coding knowledge, and you can go from start to finish within a few hours.

Read full story

There Are Many Social Media Creator Programs, These Pay Handsomely

Every company, from TikTok to Walmart(Yes… Walmart!) has a creator program. The difference is, some of them pay a slave’s wage, and others pay handsome incentives. And in this article, I’d like to give you 3 programs with excellent payouts.Including the criteria to be in them.

Read full story

Is Selling an Online Course the Easiest Way to Fill the Bank?

And how you can do the exact same things to build your wealth. No, it’s not getting rich quick by dropshipping or starting some ‘business’ that you do just for the sake of the money.

Read full story

Making a Grand Slam (Sales) Offer; From Alex Hormozi's "$100M Offers"

What I learned from Alex Hormozi’s ‘100M Dollar Offers’. A major part of any business is the offer. And, many people do understand that, but not how the offer is formulated. Rather, how the offer is priced.

Read full story

Credit Cards — What Are They And How Do They Work?

Beginners guide to credit cards (mostly geared towards beginners and Europeans who don’t really get the U.S credit system) For a lot of people, credit cards are confusing and maybe even borderline scary. Well, at least that’s what I think Dave Ramsey followers think. (Dave is a preacher of all cash no credit)

Read full story

There’s a Growing Demand for a Business Nobody is Talking About... Self Storage

Everybody has heard of small side hustles like flipping things, writing, or some other quirky or super generic side hustle. Then there are side hustles that turn into full-blown businesses, like having rental properties or making a company out of your hobby. But, we often find that the hustles we run across are pretty generic. This one stood out to me, both because of the numbers and how insanelyniche it is.

Read full story
8 comments

The Better Paying Alternative to DoorDash - Walmart Spark

And how you can make at least 2x more doing 2x less working for this DoorDash alternative. So, you want to get paid for delivery driving, but you don’t want to rely on tipping from services like DoorDash and UberEats.

Read full story

Why Are Rents Skyrocketing and Will They Go Down? Real Estate Explained by a Realtor

Either you’re a new investor, or you’re a renter. I’m just going to assume you’re the latter. And, there are multiple explanations. I’ll give you the one that the data tells us, and I’ll give you one that stems from societal issues.

Read full story

Opinion: Rich Dad Poor Dad | The Book That Was Never Meant to Teach You Anything

Because it was never about making you financially literate. With more than 44 million copies sold, Rich Dad Poor Dad was and is arguably one of the most influential entrepreneur books… ever.

Read full story

How I Was Making $3.3k Per Week Fixing and Flipping iPhones

Written by someone who actually made money in the business for years. It creates satisfaction, is scalable, and doesn’t take much to start. Quite frankly, nobody wants to do this side hustle because of the perception of how hard it is to do it.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy