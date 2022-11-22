Want to Make a Million Dollar Business? Here’s How This $100M Founder Does It in a Weekend

Photo by Author using Canva

You probably get random business ideas every now and then. And sometimes you think of ones that just might work. But, before you invest any more time into that idea, you want to know if it’s going to be a jackpot idea.

Noah Kagan, famously known for his startup AppSumo shared his simple 5 step process on how he would go about finding and validating a jackpot business idea in just 1 weekend.

And so in this article, we’ll be looking at those steps and running a business idea through the process to make the process make more sense.

Step 1: Pick an Idea

Noah has a few select favorite places to go:

Reddit: Find a subreddit on a topic you’re interested in, and check out the highest-performing threads or posts Going to the Buyers: Check out places like Amazon (best sellers list), Etsy, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace. The list goes on and on, but the general idea is to find places where people are actively trying to spend money. (A bonus one is Pinterest! Studies have found that around 75% of Pinterest users are actively shopping on the platform) Stuff That Sucks: Maybe you hate taking your car in for regular maintenance, maybe you hate doing the laundry, or maybe you hate counting your calories. Chances are, if there’s something that pains you, it probably also pains other people. Stuff You Love: On the other side of the coin, what do you enjoy? Maybe there’s something you enjoy, but it’s not widely available, or it’s too expensive, or maybe that thing was made poorly and could be made better. Ask Your Buddies: Is there something they put off or hate doing? Chances are, that’s a pain point, and might be worth digging into.

From this process, I have decided to take on a done-for-you laundry service. This is where a potential customer can give me their laundry, and I do their laundry at a laundromat and deliver it back for a fee. Most people do laundry, most people don’t enjoy doing laundry, and most of the time laundry is time-consuming. And, I love driving, so that’s an added bonus.

Step 2: Who’s Interested? And is it a Good Market?

Good places to search are places that sell ad space because they have good people data. Places like:

Google Ads Keyword Planner: This is for looking at roughly how many people are looking for what you could offer. Here’s my result with Keyword Planner:

Photo by Author (Clipped Screenshot)

SpyFu: This is a FREE website you can use to more accurately track search data for Keywords.

Here’s what the keyword Laundry Service shows:

Photo by Author (Clipped Screenshot)

Facebook Ads: Here you can see what your marketable audience might look like if you chose to run ads. For our laundry service example here’s our rough audience size:

39–46.1M under Laundry (Cleaning)

Google Trends: This is to see if it’s an up or downtrend.

Photo by Author (Clipped Screenshot)

So it almost seems to be seasonally impacted. But, based on this 5-year chart, the good news is it isn’t going in either direction.

Step 3: How Much Would a Customer be Worth?

Now we know (roughly) if our business is remotely valid (which our current example is nothing great, but it isn’t bad either).

But now, we have to look at how much a potential customer currently pays for laundry. IE: Cost of doing laundry at home, at a laundromat, or at a drop-off location.

However, since this is also a complete done-for-you service (picking up the laundry, doing the laundry, and returning the laundry to the pickup address) we could also consider delivery services and how much people spend on those.

So, here’s the data I pulled on the example idea:

This means that:

$1.27 + $33.89 x 104 (2 loads per week) = $3,656.64 per customer per year.

Now, for the number of people that might actively use a delivery service at maximum:

112M (people using delivery services) x 0.76 (people not willing to do laundry) = 85,120,000M (theoretical max amount of people that might use this service)

Step 4: Finding Out Your Market

This is known as your TAM. TAM is your Total Addressable Market:

How Many People In Market x Amount Willing to Spend = TAM

While we could use the theoretical 85M number from the last step, Noah suggests 5% of the FB Ads audience is a more realistic figure. For our purposes, let’s use the lowest figure on the scale. In this case 39M:

39M (Low end) x 0.05 (5%) = 1.95M (Potential Customer Base)

So, put our numbers together:

1.95M (Potential Customer Base) x $3,656.64 (Value per Customer) = $7,130,448,000 (Size of Market)

Now, obviously, this is assuming we can address the entire customer base. In a scenario like this, let’s take Nashville, TN. Which has a population of 692k. 528k of which are adults.

Once again, if we apply the 5% rule to just Nashville, TN:

528,000 (Adult Population) x 0.05 (5% rule) = 34,600 (Potential Customer Base)

And at last, the final equation to get our market:

34,600 (Potential Customer Base) x $3656.64 (Value per Customer) = $126.5M (Potential Realistic Size of Nashville Market)

Step 5: Validating the Idea

There are 3 ways Noah validates his ideas:

Presell to friends: Basically, sell them on the idea, and see if they’d buy. Funnels: Send traffic from social media or ads to a sales or signup page. (He recommends this one the least just because of the difficulty to do this one) Try a Marketplace: Be scrappy and make listings (basically preselling a theoretical product) If nobody buys it great! No more time wasted.

Recap/Conclusion

So, just to go over everything briefly, here are the steps:

Pick an Idea: Find something through trends, popular products on marketplaces, or something you hate/love. Who Could Be Interested, and What are the Market Trends?: Using stuff like Google Trends, FB Ads, and Keywords Manager to find these trends. Find the Value per Customer: Calculate roughly how much a customer would spend in other places combined. Giving you a rough estimate on how much a customer would pay over a set time period. Calculate the Size of the Market: Amount of people in the potential market x the value per customer. Validate the Idea: Sell it to friends or family, make an internet funnel and get leads through ads, or try selling it on a marketplace to see if people would actually buy it.

The idea here is to find and validate a business idea to see if it’s worth 1+ million dollars over the weekend. With the example above, I did it within 3 hours, so it’s totally possible.

And speaking of the example I gave above, we found that even in just a single city the business of a done-for-you laundry delivery service as a concept is entirely viable. However, it would be worth digging into the cost of the vehicle, petrol, and cleaning supplies to find a proper margin and price tag.

Leave a comment letting me know what business you’d start in a weekend!