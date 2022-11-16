Passive Income — As Mythical As Perpetual Motion?

Created by Author using Canva

Passive income this… passive income that. But, is it really passive income? Like, compare it to perpetual motion. Due to the laws of thermodynamics, it is impossible for something to create energy forever.

Most likely due to friction.

In the case of passive income, you’ve got what’s necessary to start a stream, maintain a stream, and eventually shut off that stream. And of course, the mental strain that comes with that stream.

IE: Watch your portfolio fall into a black hole of debt like u/Controlthenarrative

However, there’s more to so-called “passive income” than friction and Robinhood degeneracy.

Because

“Passive Income” is a Bait Phrase

Just think about it for a second. The phrase “Passive Income” indicates the following:

Pain-free (no dealing with customers, no learning) 0 Maintenance (no need to update or improve the offer) 0 Effort (just dump money into a bucket and watch it overflow)

A.K.A

Get Rich Quick

This would be, in part, why passive income is such a hot phrase and topic.

Because everybody wants the easy way out

And while this is digging into the surface of passive income, we also have

The Actual Concept of Passive Income

I slightly glazed over the concept of passive income, and I’d like to add a little more here. Because I want to really challenge the thought of passive income.

Or at least the common thought that passive income is income earned without continuous effort.

And to challenge that concept let’s take a Youtube channel. Specifically, a faceless Youtube channel that has it’s content outsourced. Pretty much the most passive a Youtube channel can become.

All things accounted for, even if the creatives and videos were made by somebody else, you still have to manage the quality of them, generate ideas, figure out monetization whether that’s sponsorships or adsense, grow the channel (outside of Youtube organic search), do research for your ideas, and plan out the videos.

Quite a lot for a simple “passive income” strategy.

And let’s take the most traditional form of passive income: Stock dividends.

Let’s say you put your money into a Vanguard index that pays out dividends. First, you need to actually get the funds to purchase the stock, then (and probably the greatest cost of all), you need to bear the risk and mental pain of watching your portfolio jump around.

And so while that isn’t actual labor, the thought of becoming the next u/Controlthenarrative is living in your mind rent-free.

So

Conclusion

Passive income is as mythical as perpetual motion, period. And the phrase itself is more of a bait term than anything else.

Because, as thermodynamics would have it, the thing that is started must be able to produce infinite output, and lose no output over time.

In other words, nothing should stop or hamper the motion that was started.

And, because of the term being such a flashy one, I would imagine there are many gurus who use it in their marketing campaigns to sell you on their done-for-you “systems”.

Anyways, enough ranting from me, what’s your take on passive income? Let me know by leaving a comment!