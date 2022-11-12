Delivering Lost Luggage, the Hustle Nobody Ever Thinks About

And a little bit on how you can start making money doing it

Photo by Till Daling on Unsplash

It’s a simple and nearly guaranteed way to make a few hundred bucks… or thousand.

And, it solves a problem that many people have, but not many people have thought about.

It happens all the time, you’ll fly through Chicago, and somehow your suitcases ended up in Miami when you’re in Seattle.

So needless to say, there’s endless work to be had (unless another Covid happens)

Here’s How It Works

Your Job? Pick up the suitcases from the lost luggage hubs, and deliver them to their owner’s doors.

Every (or most) airports will have a luggage warehouse. The airlines will then contract companies to deliver the luggage.

An example of this is the company Roadie, a company based around this entire concept. Another one is Xpress Bags. (I’ve heard Roadie pays way less than Xpress Bags though!)

When you get to the luggage warehouse, you’ll receive a list of bags that need to be delivered to zip codes and addresses in your area.

(No driving out of town to someplace you had no clue existed!)

And you’ll be driving from the farthest address to the closest address to your home.

Quick Tip: In some cases, you’ll receive tips from the bag owners upon delivery

Conclusion

It’s a hustle that will be in constant (or even growing) demand. And, it’s one that can be compared to DoorDash or UberEats…

Except you actually get paid well!

My personal opinion: 4/5 stars. While it pays handsomely, and you’ll most likely never run out of work, you do need a car, and you’ll probably want to be located somewhat close to a major airport.

If you want to check out the article I sourced this from, here’s that . (An article from The Sun, where I got my figures from) The article is sort of a "ride-along" with someone who drove with Roadie before they were acquired.

Would you consider trying this hustle? Let me know by leaving a comment!