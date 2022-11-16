The Steps Necessary to Become a Pilot | Written by a Pilot

Photo of a P51C at EAA Airventure 2021 by Jordy Schuck (the Author)

Many people had big dreams when they were younger. They kept on dreaming, and that's as far as they went with their dreams.

Many people think they’re medically disqualified, or hear rumors that are not true. Here I would like to break down the process, and the things you need to become a pilot.

To ensure you understand what I’m saying, listed below are some terms you may want to know.

FAA — Federal Aviation Administration. It’s the government body responsible for anything aviation. It’s where you can find aviation laws, and where you get your medical, and licensure.

FAA Medical — This certificate you receive from the FAA puts you in a class of three different medical certifications: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. These medicals will state your medical well-being and level, which will ultimately determine how and what you can fly. As well as any other limitations you may have. I.E: required to wear glasses

FAR/AIM — Federal Aviation Regulations/Aeronautical Information Manual. This is a book updated and issued by the FAA that contains laws and regulations divided into parts. There's a somewhat common saying, Part 61 is all the ways you can get your license, and Part 91 is all the ways the government can take it away from you.

ACS — Airman Certification Standards. This checklist is what is used to test pilots to see if they meet the standards the government has placed on them.

Let’s Take Apart Rumors and Misconceptions Before We Dive In

There's an abundance of fairly popular ones.

These are some of those, and what the facts are.

Misconception: You need perfect vision to be qualified to fly

Reality: No, you don’t! The FAA permits applicants and pilots to have 20/40 vision or better in both eyes. If your vision is on the low end of that scale, the FAA may require you to wear lenses while performing flight duties. And, the vision requirement is with glasses, as in, you’ll be wearing them for the medical exam. So, 20/40 in each eye corrected minimum or better. Here is a link that will lay out the minimums for each medical class.

Misconception: Flying is more dangerous than driving

Reality: It’s actually quite a bit safer than driving. The chances of you dying in a car crash are 1 in 114 , whereas the chance of dying in a plane crash is 1 in 9,821.

Misconception: Flying is for the rich

Reality: Sure, it takes money to fly. However, you are in control of where your money goes. You can rent an older Cessna 172 for about $120/hr, or you can rent a brand new Cirrus SR22G6 for 500 an hour. It also largely depends on how quickly you get through training. But remember, speed doesn’t equate to quality. The FAA does have a minimum flight and ground hour amount, but most pilots exceed that by 1.5–2.5x. There are also scholarships that give funding for your training from organizations like AOPA or EAA. And, if it’s really necessary, you can get financing for your training, just like you would for college.

First Step: Know What You Will Be Qualified to Do

One part of this is knowing what medical certification you will be able to receive.

Another part is knowing if you can handle going to flight school with everything else in your life.

So, here is a list of medical certifications you can receive, and the general capabilities in terms of what you can do with them.

FAA First Class Medical: This is pretty much the standard for airlines. If you want a career there, you are more likely than not, going to need this. It really isn’t necessary to have while training, but it’s more for your career. This medical is the highest of the three (technically four).

This is pretty much the standard for airlines. If you want a career there, you are more likely than not, going to need this. It really isn’t necessary to have while training, but it’s more for your career. This medical is the highest of the three (technically four). FAA Second Class Medical: This is the spot that meets the bare minimum for paid careers. Smaller aviation businesses or cargo airlines will ask for this class of medications. However, airlines that carry passengers will need you to have that First Class from above.

This is the spot that meets the bare minimum for paid careers. Smaller aviation businesses or cargo airlines will ask for this class of medications. However, airlines that carry passengers will need you to have that First Class from above. FAA Third Class Medical: This is the one that most people end up using or getting. If you want a few certificates for your own private flying, you’re going to want this. You don’t explicitly need it, but you want it. The level below this one is the reason why you want to try to get this one.

This is the one that most people end up using or getting. If you want a few certificates for your own private flying, you’re going to want this. You don’t explicitly need it, but you want it. The level below this one is the reason why you want to try to get this one. BasicMed: This is the lowest level of medical certification. Unlike the three above, this one somewhat heavily restricts your flying abilities legally speaking. For instance: you can’t carry more than five passengers. You cannot fly faster than 250 knots. You can’t be paid to fly (for compensation or hire). And, you can’t the aircraft cannot exceed a maximum takeoff weight of 6000 pounds. Yeah, pretty limited, but it offers many people who would have been otherwise medically disqualified an opportunity to fly. Most general aviation pilots who fly for fun don’t exceed these limitations anyways, so you’re not missing out on a whole lot.

Medical certification is one of those things that’s been a problem for a long time.

On top of such strict rules for medical certification, stuff like depression or emotional uneasiness is heavily looked down upon by the FAA. And, if they know of any of it, they may suspend or outright take your license.

It’s a problem that more and more people and pilots are acknowledging and raising awareness of today.

Another factor to consider, as it sort of relates to medical qualification, is simply this: Do you feel ready? Do you think you’re capable?

One thing that a lot of people have is a fear of heights. Fret not, I too was afraid of heights. I once went up a 5 story tower to a zipline that was about 6–7 stories off the ground.

Let’s say that I am never doing that again.

On the other hand, I have no problem with flying and maneuvering. But aside from my own problems, here are some things you might want to consider in terms of self-evaluation:

Do you have room in your life to train right now? Are there a billion things you got going on or do you have more free time than a Russian Oligarch?

Are there a billion things you got going on or do you have more free time than a Russian Oligarch? Did you go through something traumatic or emotionally draining recently? This is kind of an odd one, if you try flying and truly enjoy it, it will probably energize you and make you happy. Or, it can be the complete opposite way around.

Second Step: Research Schools

This is an incredibly important part. Choosing the right school matters not only because of costs but because of the quality of services and opportunities you will get there.

You can choose your local private CFI, or you can choose a large institution like ATP. The choice largely depends on:

Your goals: Why do you want a license? In other words, how far do you want to take your training? It’s also going to be partially important when it comes to choosing your “pathway”.

Why do you want a license? In other words, how far do you want to take your training? It’s also going to be partially important when it comes to choosing your “pathway”. Your stage in life: If you have to balance a billion and one other thing on top of flying, you might want something that is local and smaller, versus a large institution that has a rigorous and focused program. If your university offers a flight program, consider that as well.

If you have to balance a billion and one other thing on top of flying, you might want something that is local and smaller, versus a large institution that has a rigorous and focused program. If your university offers a flight program, consider that as well. What are your medical qualifications: In other words, if you only qualify for something like BasicMed , do you really need to attend a school built around airline pilot training?

In other words, if you only qualify for something like , do you really need to attend a school built around airline pilot training? Can you afford it: This kind of ties into your stage in life. That being said though, generally larger institutions will cost more, versus something smaller and local.

Finding the right school that fits your needs will save you many headaches and money.

Every pilot experiences some degree of burnout at some stage in their education or career, choosing the right school will only help.

Another thing to help you find a school, go on a discovery flight! These flights are a brief walkthrough of what you can expect when you go for training at that school. It will be like a mini-lesson.

Here’s a list of large or reputable schools that may be of interest to you (ground and/or flight training):

ATP - Fast-paced school dedicated to airline pilots

- Fast-paced school dedicated to airline pilots Embry-Riddle - Aeronautical University

- Aeronautical University University North Dakota - University with an excellent aviation department

- University with an excellent aviation department Purdue - If people don’t go to Embry or UND, this is their other choice

- If people don’t go to Embry or UND, this is their other choice Pilotsmith - Rated best Cirrus training center in America for 2021

- Rated best Cirrus training center in America for 2021 MzeroA - Best place for ground resources and training (online)

- Best place for ground resources and training (online) Western Michigan (Kalamazoo)

(Kalamazoo) Utah Valley- Specialized for pilots

Here you can also choose your flight path. If you want to go fly for fun, go the Part 61 route. Part 61 is a section in the FAA that lists all the things you can do to get your license. Part 61 is less rigorous, but it requires slightly more hours.

On the other hand, we have Part 141. People who choose part 141 are generally people seeking a career as a pilot. It’s more rigorous, but time requirements go down a bit.

People also choose Part 61 for the ease, but because of the rigor in part 141, those students end up being more well-rounded and educated in general.

Third Step: Get Your Supplies and Get Going!

Every school wants you to have a list of things you need either because it’s a flight school standard or a convenience. Here’s a brief list of things you may or need to have when you get going:

Get a sectional: These maps are what you will use when flying by paper and when you flight plan for your instructor or examiner.

These maps are what you will use when flying by paper and when you flight plan for your instructor or examiner. Get foggles: They’re half fogged safety glasses that only let you see the inside of the cockpit. Necessary for instrument training.

They’re half fogged safety glasses that only let you see the inside of the cockpit. Necessary for instrument training. Get a headset: If you’re like most students, get a pair of David Clarkes. They’re affordable, rugged, and get the job done. When you graduate or move up get something like Zulus or Bose A20s. They’re more expensive but they offer better protection and more features. Very good investment, don’t pinch pennies on choosing a headset, hearing doesn’t come back.

If you’re like most students, get a pair of David Clarkes. They’re affordable, rugged, and get the job done. When you graduate or move up get something like Zulus or Bose A20s. They’re more expensive but they offer better protection and more features. Very good investment, don’t pinch pennies on choosing a headset, hearing doesn’t come back. Get a kneeboard: It’s a board that straps to your leg that will hold documents and scrap paper. You’ll be writing down information the control tower /ground controller gives you.

It’s a board that straps to your leg that will hold documents and scrap paper. You’ll be writing down information the control tower /ground controller gives you. Get an E6B: Nobody understands this piece of ancient tech when they start out. It’s a physical metal/paper computer you’ll use for calculations like correcting for crosswind or fuel consumption. It’s like a wand on manual mode.

Nobody understands this piece of ancient tech when they start out. It’s a physical metal/paper computer you’ll use for calculations like correcting for crosswind or fuel consumption. It’s like a wand on manual mode. Get the necessary textbooks: This really applies to ground school. These things don’t cost you the equivalent of a surgery in America.

This really applies to ground school. These things don’t cost you the equivalent of a surgery in America. Get a logbook: this one is necessary. You’ll manually log your flights, get signatures, and get signoffs from your instructors to do certain things like fly on your own.

Now here’s a list of things that aren’t necessary, but will make your life go from hard mode to easy mode:

Get Foreflight: pretty much every Millennial and Gen-Z pilot uses this or something really damn close to it. Even the old heads are starting to use it. It’s like if Head & Shoulders shampoo was an app for pilots. It does everything from displaying maps to fully filling and calculating a flight plan/ navigation log.

pretty much every Millennial and Gen-Z pilot uses this or something really damn close to it. Even the old heads are starting to use it. It’s like if Head & Shoulders shampoo was an app for pilots. It does everything from displaying maps to fully filling and calculating a flight plan/ navigation log. Get a small iPad: Instead of using a kneeboard, you can transition to digital stuff like Foreflight. I personally actually don’t like using an iPad, I find it too clunky to use physically. I use a kneeboard with the necessary documents. Lighter and easier to manage (personally). Most modern pilots do use one, though.

Now when people get going, so many go into training and get stuck on various things. Some people get burned out and stop showing up. Some people have something they deem traumatic and stop completely. Some people run out of funding.

From personal experience, here are some things you can do to make your life and experience a whole lot better while in training:

Get ALL of your government-required exams out of the way: Now when I say this, it’s not like there’s a hundred of them. For each certificate, there’s a written and practical portion of the test, much like when you apply to get your driver’s license. The written test is the one you need to get done. Once you get it out of the way, there is less worry, and you’ll thank yourself when you do.

Now when I say this, it’s not like there’s a hundred of them. For each certificate, there’s a written and practical portion of the test, much like when you apply to get your driver’s license. The written test is the one you need to get done. Once you get it out of the way, there is less worry, and you’ll thank yourself when you do. Know what to expect: a lot of schools use a website called FlightSchedulePro to log training. Before attending the lesson or test, you can read over the session’s contents, and therefore be better prepared for what’s to come. If not online, companies like Jeppesen provide syllabuses you can have in the form of a book.

a lot of schools use a website called FlightSchedulePro to log training. Before attending the lesson or test, you can read over the session’s contents, and therefore be better prepared for what’s to come. If not online, companies like Jeppesen provide syllabuses you can have in the form of a book. Don’t be afraid to ask your instructor anything at all: You’re paying them a handsome amount of money to instruct. Get as much as you can out of them every session. Especially if they’re one of the older seasoned guys that’s seen literally everything on this planet. They got some really good tips and tricks up their sleeves. Literally invaluable information.

Fourth Step: Keep Pushing

At this point, you’ve made it so damn far; why stop. You’re fulfilling a childhood dream. Here are some tips for you while you’re in training that I use based on my own experience:

Don't be afraid to change instructors if you don’t connect with your instructor. At the end of the day, it’s your money on the line, and a person you connect with will make training easier and more fun.

At the end of the day, it’s your money on the line, and a person you connect with will make training easier and more fun. Hold yourself to a high standard. For one thing, if overachieving is your standard, on your worst day you’ll still achieve minimums. On top of that, as you go onwards in your training to get your instrument or commercial certification, those passing requirements become even tighter.

For one thing, if overachieving is your standard, on your worst day you’ll still achieve minimums. On top of that, as you go onwards in your training to get your instrument or commercial certification, those passing requirements become even tighter. Keep putting stuff on the schedule. You’ll notice that when there’s stuff on the schedule, you’ll keep more consistent studying and training. During my own training, I took a short break to catch up in other places in life, that was a mistake. I ended up just pushing training back further and further. As soon as I put more stuff on the schedule I was right back where I should be. Even if that stuff on the schedule is weeks out in advance, it’s still there.

Like I said earlier, burnout is real. It hits hard, and you will notice it. Your flight performance will consistently fail, you’ll start procrastinating, and even if you try to do good, you’ll get the short end of the stick. I’ve been there, but with the appropriate steps it will work out in the end. That’s a topic for another time though.

Fifth Step: The Checkride

I never knew I could sweat so much until I had my checkride.

For those unaware, the checkride is the final test, it’s like the practical road test, except you mess up one thing, and your examiner might fail you.

The exam is supposed to fit a scenario, ideally your scenario. They will ask questions within the ACS parameters (Airman Certification Standards).

The good news is that you can view this document and know what’s coming. This is also the part of the test where it’s not explicitly a yes or no type grading system, it’s more or less judging how well you know something.

So a D- is still a pass, but of course, you want to do better than that.

Now comes the practical part. The ACS is the primary guideline for this as well.

This part of the test is very much parameter-based.

When you do your maneuvers and flying, you can’t exceed certain numerical limits. The important thing here is that if you don’t like something, you can always redo it on your own accord.

Final Step

From here you’ve passed the checkride.

Now, just like every pilot on the planet, you can brag that you are a pilot. Depending on your goals in aviation, you may want to continue training to get your instrument certification and other certifications and ratings.

Or, this is where things end and you go flying for fun with your friends.

Takeaway From This Guide

This guide was a documentation of my journey of getting my license.

The fact is we are running out of pilots every single day, and it would be a shame for people to not experience this wonderful gift. The gift of flight.

Flying isn’t for everyone, in fact, according to statistics, it’s pretty much made for a low low single-digit percentage of people.

It would seem that we are the last generation of people that may ever fly aircraft professionally, so the future of this industry is ultimately in our hands.