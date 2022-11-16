99.95% Overlook Pinterest to Grow Their Audience and That is a Mistake

Photo by Jan Canty on Unsplash

I heard all of this buzz around Pinterest around 2 months ago. So I said, “Why Not?” And started a page.

In 2 months, with less than 4 hours of work total, I’m on track to hit 1 million views per month in less than a week from now. And of those 1 million, around 30% of viewers interact with me or my pins in some way.

Nuts!

If that already isn’t enough to get you chugging, these facts sure will:

75% of Pinterest Users Say They’re Always Shopping

There are 333 MILLION users on the app that are looking to buy something at any time while browsing the platform.

I’m not so sure you could say that about other platforms.

This makes the platform a perfect place for a business. Especially bloggers, content creators, or people who make templates.

People Watch Close to 1 BILLION Videos a Day on the Platform

From a user base of 444 million users in Q3 of 2022. That’s roughly 2.25 (2) videos per user, per day.

But now consider Pinterest has a metric called affinity. Affinity is the amount of attraction a user has to a particular niche.

IE: In my niche ‘aviation’, the viewers of this kind of content are 5.25x more interested in my niche compared to the rest of the platform.

This results in a really high click-through, conversion, and interaction rate. In fact, my page has roughly 1 out of every 3 viewers interacting with my content.

This means that, if you’ve niched down, you can expect to get traffic to whatever it is you’re creating or selling.

97% of The Top Searches on Pinterest Aren’t Branded

On places like Google, SEO is king. And while it applies to Pinterest, users have very high intent on looking for something specific.

Meaning the size or popularity of the creator matters far less.

Compared to places like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

What Does This Do For You?

If you make any kind of content or sell any kind of digital product, Pinterest is the slept-on platform that needs your attention.

Because not only is there less competition, the users there are actively searching for your stuff, and then buying it!

Have you ever thought of building an audience on Pinterest? Would Pinterest even work for your business? Let me know by leaving a comment!