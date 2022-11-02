Why Are Rents Skyrocketing and Will They Go Down? Real Estate Explained by a Realtor

Created by Author using Canva

Either you’re a new investor, or you’re a renter. I’m just going to assume you’re the latter.

And, there are multiple explanations. I’ll give you the one that the data tells us, and I’ll give you one that stems from societal issues.

The hard truth is you probably won’t like either of them.

But, as the saying goes, “Don’t hate the player, hate the game”

Our first explanation:

The Data for Investors

The are a few primary figures that really shape rents in an area. But some of these figures apply industry-wide. Here are a few:

The 1% Rule: This rule of thumb states that monthly rent should be no lower than 1% of the asking price. Kind of hard to follow in today’s economy. The average selling price is $450,000: Referring back to the 1% rule, that means it is recommended to charge $4,500 per month in total rent. In many cases though, the 1% rule doesn’t meet up with market rates. Rates are beyond the moon: Currently at an astonishing 6.94% on average for a 30-year mortgage. Higher rates mean less affordability. This also means higher monthly costs for property owners buying with these high rates. Keeping up with inflation: Rent naturally should be going up 3–5% per year to keep up. Obviously, with today’s inflation, that won’t cut it. Upgrades like clockwork: An investor can update a house’s exterior or interior. Or even add entire segments to a home. This most likely will result in a higher property value post updates. This can, and usually does get very costly. And of course, those costs go somewhere, usually to the renter.

To the renter, this still seems like an “ain’t my problem” situation. And you are right, it isn’t… to a degree.

Let’s dig into

The Societal/Psychological View

It’s one thing to raise rents because the property owner just purchased or overhauled the property. It’s another if the rents keep going up on a property that’s been held onto for 30 years.

A gold mine for an investor, a nightmare for a renter.

Of course, there are two sides to the equation. Renters and owners. And neither side has perfect people.

Renters, well some trash the place. Cause issues cost the property owner repair bills. And then when they’re evicted, they further trash the place. Probably after not paying rent. This leaves a far better tenant that comes after the bad one with the bag. The owner doesn’t get their rent, the previous tenant goes with a bad record and a debt, and the new tenant has to suck up the previous renter’s bills.

As for owners, it’s quite simple. It’s charging whatever the market value is at the time. Whether that’s a bunch of owners working together to raise rents to a certain rate, or just the numbers making it so.

So,

What Can You Do About Rents?

They’re not coming down in the long run. It’s just how it goes. The first thing you can do is find a genuine and good property owner. This already gets past the “landlord special”.

And, when you’ve got a good landlord, then you’ve probably also got someone who’s willing to negotiate with you. Whether that’s lowering initial rent, or stopping the rents from going higher.

Another is the perception of safety. The rule of thumb for people buying up investment properties is if you’d feel safe walking around that neighborhood at night.

Now, I’m not suggesting anything, but take that last bit of information and do what you will with it.