Expert warns flash flooding may cause devastation in Mississippi this week.

On Saturday, Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms pushed east into the Mississippi Valley after several active days earlier in the week. Additional heavy showers are possible next week as the moisture finally gets pushed to the east by a frontal system.

Sunday

On Sunday, severe storms are possible along and east of the Mississippi Valley. Damaging wind blows are the primary concern from any storms that strengthen enough.

On Sunday, the front will progress farther to the east, pushing the heaviest showers into the Tennessee Valley, Deep South, and Southern Appalachians.

Showers and storms will continue throughout the day, with some storms managing to reach severe measures in the peak of daytime heating.

Flooding is possible on Sunday as well in the Southeast.

Monday

By Monday, the frontal boundary will be favouring parts of the deep south, with widely separated showers & thunderstorms possible. The morning will start with more clouds than showers.

By the afternoon, a few strong and severe storms are likely across southern Georgia, Alabama, and into the Panhandle of Florida.

Storms will proceed into the first part of the evening hours, with heavy rain and breezy winds likely.

Because of the heavy rainfall threat, an excessive risk of flooding was issued for parts of the deep south on Monday.

Forecast Rainfall

Heavy rain will be possible from Texas to the Mississippi River Valley through Saturday. Several areas in this region could experience flash flooding. 2-5″ inches of rain is generally expected through Saturday, with isolated higher totals possible.

