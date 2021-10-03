A man got a $54,000 bill for COVID-19 tests in Texas.

Image by Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

In Texas, A Dallas man was charged $54,000 for his COVID-19 tests at an emergency room, a huge charge that is not only legal but hardly the only coronavirus test to break the bank for a time desperate person during the pandemic.

In June 2020, Travis Warner and his wife's visit to the free-standing ER at Lewisville's SignatureCare Emergency Center was, at first he was a relief because once he tested negative, he could return to work. The couple drove 30 minutes outside of Dallas because of the insufficient testing availability at the time.

At the hospital visit, only Warner received PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, plus the less-accurate rapid antigen tests due to time sensitivity in returning to work.

Relief converted into outrage at the time bill came through the mail. The more accurate PCR test and antigen test collectively cost $54,000 when including the ER facility fee. The taxes and additional cost added the bill up to a massive $56,384.

Warner is self-employed and has his health care plan with Molina Healthcare settled the price with the hospital to ultimately bump it down to $16,915.20. The insurer paid that in full.

Warner said, "At least I'm not liable for anything."

But before the negotiation, the costs were dark. For in-network providers, insurers can negotiate prices for tests. But for out-of-network providers, insurers can be charged the publicly available fee on the hospital's website. Since the free-standing ER in Lewisville was out of network for Warner, it looked like he was stuck with the bill.

SignatureCare Emergency Center is one of more than a dozen free-standing ERs the company owns across Texas. The facility is not the only hospital to charge an eye-popping fee that is legal to charge in American health care. An article in the Texas Tribune noted how a $175 COVID-19 test skyrocketed to $2,479. A report from the Insurance Trade Association claims that "price gouging by certain providers continues to be a widespread problem."

None, however, was high enough to overshadow the $50,000 mark from last summer. The website for SignatureCare Emergency Center now lists COVID-19 tests at $175 apiece.

Health policy researchers, including Loren Adler, the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy director, said the charge for the test was "astronomical" and "egregious."

Molina Healthcare said in a statement: "This matter was a provider billing error which Molina identified and corrected."

Warner's wife received the same tests the same day at the same hospital and was billed only $2,000. She has a separate insurance policy.

