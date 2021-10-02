Expert Warns Major Hurricane Can Cause Mass Destruction In Florida Next Week.

Jordan's

On Sunday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Hurricane Sam, a Category 4 storm that moved westward through the Atlantic Ocean, continued to strengthen.

As of 11 pm, the storm was located about 850 miles off the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea, with winds gusting up to 145 mph.

In its last update, the Met department said, "Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, slow weakening is forecast. However, Sam is still expected to remain a major hurricane through midweek."

A spaghetti model shows the storm reaching Florida, but experts say that as of now, landfall in the US is not likely.

It is not clear if the hurricane will make landfall on the east coast of the US, hitting Florida. But experts worry the powerful storm could potentially end up like hurricane Sandy, causing widespread destruction.

According to AccuWeather forecasters, the west path through the northern islands of the Caribbean seemed unlikely, and a dip in the jet stream would drive Sam away from the United States.

Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "But if that jet stream dip sets up farther west or meanders westward, then there is room for Sam to get very close to the US next weekend."

A similar change in direction nine years ago led to hurricane Sandy lashing into New Jersey. Sandy caused at least 300 deaths and damages to the number of $70bn.

Even though Sam remains east of the US, it could lead to swelling of seas along the Atlantic coast from central Florida to Maine.

The met department warned, "Swells generated by Sam are forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles early this week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, The sooner Sam begins to track to the north the more likely the hurricane's dangerous eyewall, with its destructive winds, will avoid the islands on Monday and Tuesday. With an earlier northward turn, the outer rain bands from the storm would bring brief heavy, gusty squalls with rough seas and surf to the islands," AccuWeather forecasters suggested.

