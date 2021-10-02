5 Unsafe Cities To Avoid In Virginia.

Image by STEPHEN POORE/Unsplash

The state of Virginia is home to some beautiful cities and towns. The cities can differ like night and day. Some are not good places because of high crime rates and other negative factors. Some of these towns and cities have a few things going for them, but not enough to make it worth your time.

Here is the list of the five most dangerous cities to avoid in Virginia:

1. Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s crime rate is 222% higher than the average crime rate for Virginia and is also 132% higher than the national average.

Chances of being a victim of a crime in Portsmouth:

1 in 141 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

1 in 18 chance of being a victim of a property crime.

1 in 16 chance of being a victim of any crime.

2. Danville

Danville’s crime rate is 147% higher than Virginia’s average crime rate. It is also 80% higher than the national average.

Chances of being a victim of a crime in Danville:

1 in 167 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

1 in 24 chance of being a victim of a property crime.

1 in 21 chance of being a victim of any crime.

Follow me if you like this article. ... Follow

3. Richmond

The city of Richmond has one of the largest populations in Virginia. And more people means more chances for crime.

That said, Richmond’s crime rate is currently 60% higher than Virginia’s average and 17% higher than the national average.

Chances of being a victim of a crime in Richmond:

1 in 301 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

1 in 35 chance of being a victim of a property crime.

1 in 32 chance of being a victim of any crime.

4. Roanoke

The crime rate for Roanoke is 145% higher than Virginia’s average rate and is 78% higher than the national average.

Chances of being a victim of a crime in Roanoke:

1 in 249 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

1 in 23 chance of being a victim of a property crime.

1 in 21 chance of being a victim of any crime.

5. Galax

Galax, Virginia’s overall crime rates are 107% higher than Virginia’s average crime rate and 50% higher than the US average crime rate.

Chances of being a victim of a crime in Galax:

1 in 355 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

1 in 26 chance of being a victim of a property crime.

1 in 25 chance of being a victim of any crime.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.