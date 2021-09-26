Experts Warn Of Upcoming Toilet Paper Shortage In The United States.

Image by Mick Haupt/Unsplash

Retailer experts warned that the U.S. would soon experience another "massive shortage" of toilet paper as supply chains remain to suffer due to pandemic-related issues.

Burt Flickinger said, "Product shortages as bad as they were at the beginning of COVID are coming back."

His prediction appears after retail giant Costco informed customers this week that it's having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders.

He went on to say only 60% of paper ordered this week by American retailers is being shipped successfully.

On Thursday, Flickinger said, "If [Costco is] alerting shoppers, it's a crisis across the country."

In response to shortages, Costco indicated that it would reinstate purchase limits at some of its store locations as customers reportedly stockpiled goods again, like the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Follow me if you like this article. ... Follow

America's ongoing supply issues are not limited to toilet paper. There have been reports of shortages from everything from vehicles to chicken wings to housing materials to hot sauce this year.

Flickinger thinks shortages will also stretch to products like pet food and energy drinks.

He then offered advice to U.S. shoppers.

He said, "Go to the wholesale clubs – Costco, BJ's – get the cheap gas, use the savings on paper, And go to the independent grocers across the country. They're the best in stock."

Flickinger also looked forward to the upcoming holiday season and said people would have to adjust their gift-buying routines.

He said, "Do Christmas shopping in September" instead of November or December."

Panic buying is even worse.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.