Expert warns major hurricane may hit Florida this week.

Tropical Depression 18 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sam on Thursday as it moves across the Atlantic, making it the 18th named storm of the season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Sam is expected to form soon and could be a major hurricane with top winds of 111 mph by late Monday.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Sam will grow into a hurricane during the weekend, ultimately turning into a Category 3 by early next week as it nears the Caribbean. Forecasters say some models suggest the storm could get stronger than predicted.

As of 5 a.m, Thursday advisory, the system was moving west across the Atlantic at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and higher gusts. It was about 1,860 east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

If its maximum sustained winds reach 145 mph as forecast, it would be a Category 4 hurricane strength, making it the fourth major hurricane of 2021.

Sam is due to take a turn to the northwest by Monday and maintain that path through midweek, turning it away from Florida and the Caribbean.

Forecasters are also still monitoring the remnants of Odette, about 600 miles west-northwest of the Azores.

“Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally southward over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days,” forecasters wrote. “Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system this weekend, which should limit its development.”

The system had a 60% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and through the next five days as of the 8 a.m. update.

