Police grabbed a one-month-old baby thrown out of the second-floor balcony of a building.

On Sunday, Authorities said A Jersey City police officer is being honoured as a hero after he grabbed a one-month-old baby thrown out of the second-floor balcony of a building by an enraged man.

Officer Eduardo Matute rescued the baby following tense discussions with a man who was dangling the infant from the balcony of a building on Rose Avenue in New Jersey.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office statement, the child was not injured and is safe. Steve Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, shared a photo showing Officer Matute cradling the baby covered in a white blanket.

On Saturday, the police had got a call about a man threatening to throw a baby from the second floor of a building. Mayor Fulop said that police official set up a boundary to negotiate with the man. But eventually, the man threw the baby down.

The officers at the scene reacted quickly, Mr Fulop said, adding that they “were able to catch the baby.” This also confirmed that the child was not physically hurt.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said that officer Joseph Casey was the first responder at the scene.

The police have not recognized the man yet but confirmed that he had been arrested. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told the media that the man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The infant was later discharged from the hospital. However, officials have not released any details on the child or its family.

Reference:

