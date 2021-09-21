A New Survey Texas Governor Greg Abbott May Not Win Next Year.

Image by DonkeyHotey/flickr

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's support rating has fallen to record lows since he first took office, and most Texans believe the Lone Star state is now going down the wrong track.

A new survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler saw that only 45 percent of Texans support Abbott's performance as governor, dropping 14 points from his approval rating before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the state and took over 60,000 lives.

Abbott's support decline comes after he bans abortions after six weeks, allows people to carry concealed handguns without permits, and criminals the teaching of critical race theory and COVID-19 mandates.

Recently, Abbott also signed an elections bill that made voting harder for people of color.

Texas currently drives the U.S. with the highest average number of daily COVID infections.

On average, 13,000 people are hospitalized with COVID, and about 286 Texans die of it. The state is also one of several with 10 percent or less of their ICU beds available as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Abbott has vehemently opposed coronavirus safety measures such as mask mandates or vaccination requirements despite the uptick in cases. The new survey found that most Texans opposed Abbott's order to ban mask mandates.

The GOP governor has been strongly criticized in the past year by Democratic leaders and healthcare experts on his handling of the pandemic, including by President Joe Biden.

"Republican governors in states like Texas and Florida are doing everything they can to undermine the public health requirements that keep people safe," Biden tweeted on Thursday. "They're playing politics with the lives of their citizens, especially children. I refuse to give in to it."

On September 7-14, The survey of 1,148 registered voters was conducted and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

