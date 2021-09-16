Texas Doctors Urge Pregnant Women To Get Vaccinated Due To Unprecedented Growth.

Image by Artem Podrez/Pexels

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), pregnant women have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States: As of Sept. 4, about 25% of pregnant women ages 18 to 49 have taken at least one vaccine dose, which is lowest than the most recent national average for that age group, about 61%.

Lara Anton said that the Texas Department of State Health Services does not have vaccination data on pregnant women, an agency spokesperson, and does not track cases, hospitalizations, or deaths among this group.

Recently, there has been significant growth in pregnant patients with COVID-19 have come into Texas hospitals, according to some doctors, explaining the severity and contagiousness of the delta variant among the state's most recent COVID-19 wave.

The chief of maternal-fetal medicine at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Dr. Manisha Gandhi, said: "We just see a lot more of the progress [to serious illness] very quickly."

According to Texas Children's This August, the number increased nearly doubled. Last August, more than 15 pregnant women were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women.

Gandhi said, "This variant is much more aggressive, [and] pregnant women are getting sicker much faster."

She has also request pregnant women not to wait until they deliver their baby to get vaccinated.

Gandhi said, "The highest risk time is while they're pregnant... Getting vaccines will produce antibodies that can cross the placenta and potentially protect the baby. Hence, there's a bonus: You're also adding to the protection of your baby who may get exposed after delivery."

