Baby boy born with snow-white hair winning everyone's heart all around him.

Bence's parents were relieved and never assumed that the photos of their Prince Charming would gather such attention. Millions of people have seen little Bence, and they all agree he was the cutest boy ever.

Baby boy Bence from Székesfehérvár, Hungary, was come into the world in 2015. However, he wasn't like most babies. Sweet Bence was born with snow-white hair, so doctors and nurses dubbed him "Prince Charming". But, no matter how cute Bence looked, his parents were so worried that something could be wrong with their child, and they wanted to know the cause behind his long and white hair.

Doctors assumed he had a condition known as albinism, a congenital disorder that results in a complete or partial absence of pigment in the skin, hair, and eyes. Other possible explanations were stress or anxiety triggered by the mother during her pregnancy, but this was also ruled out.

After proper research, it was concluded that baby Bence did not have albinism, but he did have low melanin, which caused his hair to be of that unique colour.

According to doctors, white hair in babies is, in fact, usually associated with genetics. Often, it can be caused by vitamin B12 deficiency or even mutant hair cells," eternallifestyle.com reports.

Despite the hair, which worried his parents at first, baby Bence was a perfectly normal and healthy baby. Doctors said that over time, his hair would probably get darker. It is instead a local and likely a temporary pigment shortage, the hair of the boy might get darker in a couple of years," they explained.

