Southwest Cancellations Strand Thousands

Travelers have been in for a high-stress, high-wait time this holiday season. About 87% of Tuesday’s US flight cancellations are Southwest, according to flight tracking website FlightAware . Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: Spirit Airlines with 83, said David Goldman of CNN Business analyst.

Southwest captain and union president Casey Murray told ABC News the situation was "catastrophic." "It's been a failure at every level at Southwest. Our pilots, our front line employees have worked under enormous stress to try to get our passengers from A to B, but we were dealt a really bad hand as far as Southwest is concerned," Murray said.

The CEO of Southwest Airlines, Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal “We had a tough day today”. "In all likelihood, we'll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this” he also said.

According to Forbes , Other airlines have also had issues, but Southwest’s problems have been cataclysmic—with the airline canceling 10 times as many flights as other carriers. “This is really as bad as it gets for an airline," Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler, told NPR.

“On Monday night, the Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that the situation is unacceptable and will be investigating the issues: “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

