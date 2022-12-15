Your Productivity Process Must Be Sustainable to Survive The Creator Economy

Every creator needs their own process to compete with the rest. With all the technological advances society has made in the past 20 years and the incentives and freedom that come with being a content creator mean there are a lot of us.

Finding the money, the ad revenue, the affiliate programs, and fair compensation for your work is hard to come by — but don’t make it impossible by failing to have a productivity plan.

After nearly three years of content creation, I’ve come up with a sustainable model that I use on a weekly basis.

1. Create a “want” list for content creation.

Do you want to create YouTube videos or Tik Toks? Cool, write that down.

Do you want to create a content schedule for potential articles on Medium, LinkedIn, and Newsbreak? Cool, write that down.

Do you want to post your photography photos on Instagram and in Facebook groups? Cool, write that down.

Once you decide on the content you want to create, you can devise a plan for how you’re going to achieve it.

2. Write your content ideas for the platforms you want to produce on.

In my notes app on my phone, I have a separate note for every platform and I consider it my “bucket” of ideas.

By doing this, you mentally prepare for what’s to come. My article ideas are locked and loaded ready to produce and I don’t waste time trying to think of something on the spot.

For Instagram, Tik Tok, and other visual platforms, I have a list of ideas such as Christmas posts, new apartment posts, travel posts, etc. It doesn’t have to be complicated. You’re just getting a better idea of the content you might use later.

3. Execute and make time for content creation a few times a week.

Considering most of us have full-time jobs and responsibilities, content creation comes second.

If you truly want to stand out from your peers and catch the eye of potential clients and employers, you have to prove it to them.

Show everyone that you’re still putting yourself out there and producing great content. Don’t give anyone a reason to unfollow, unsubscribe, and move on to someone else.

Prove to yourself and your audience that you are the subject matter expert in your field and produce to the best of your ability on a consistent basis.

Final Thought

Although there is a lot of competition in the creative space, I believe in collaboration, communication, and interaction to grow together.

We creators are changing the world whether we realize it or not. The content we put out there influences the things people consume and might even affect the way they think.

Survive the creator economy by never giving up on your content. One day, you want to look back on all that you’ve accomplished rather than regret the fact that you gave up and threw in the towel.