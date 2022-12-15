My Personal Guide to Maximize Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok

With the world shifting their eyeballs to their phones more than any other technology out there, you have to be proactive if you want to make a splash.

As an avid social media user and former social media manager, I would like to share some of the biggest insights I’ve learned from using Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook.

Here are some of the things you should know if you want to drive more traffic, boost engagement, and get the most out of social media.

Facebook

Facebook is a great place to stay connected with family, reconnect with old friends, and network with people who have similar interests. But it’s also an amazing place to engage, join groups, and connect with people with similar unique interests.

My Faceebook profile Photo by Author

Some quick and easy things you can do right away:

Choose a clear, properly cropped image as your profile picture and update it yearly at the very least.

Scroll through your newsfeed and react or comment to posts that resonate with you so that the algorithm understands what you like and don’t like.

Research and join Facebook groups that match your interests or curiosities. Don’t be shy to comment or create posts! People love seeing new members who share content who are not shy and who provide value.

Update your profile and review your timeline to make sure that there are only posts that you approve of, and remove/delete any posts that are spam or something you don't want on your profile.

Ways to engage with your Facebook audience:

Use reactions according to the way you’d actually react to the post (like, love, care, wow, laugh, cry, or be angry).

Comment on posts that resonate with you. You can be funny, clever, provide insight, drop an emoji, or disagree. We don’t go to Facebook to start cyber wars, but we can still engage and share our opinions.

Create statuses, share pictures of things going on in your life, share life changes, and create Facebook Stories.

Instagram

The way Instagram has evolved into the go-to influencer social media app is impressive. It allows you to share photos, videos, and stories, and even go live in front of your audience. Insta’s algorithm tailors posts to your liking and helps bridge the gap between you and creators that align with your interests.

Instagram Profile Photo by Author

Some quick and easy things you can do right away:

You can begin a profile makeover by updating your profile picture.

Update your bio and give insight into a few things potential followers. may expect to see your page.

Post photos or videos that are unique to you. Don’t be afraid to add your own little twist. Your caption can be short and to the point or lengthy and detailed. Some people enjoy seeing a mix of both.

Ways to engage with your Instagram audience:

Instagram stories are an excellent way to give your followers a behind-the-scenes look into your life or your interests.

I encourage you to share posts that resonate with you on your story because it lets people know more about you.

Comment on others’ posts. If you think their content is awesome, let them know. If someone shared something that made you laugh or thought about things differently, share it. If your comment gets a lot of likes, then people will check you out and maybe even follow you.

TikTok

If you’re a video person, which many of us are, then TikTok is the place for you. There are tons of creators out there who have super specific niches and content that resonates. Any video can go viral for no reason at all. I personally went viral with my baseball reaction videos and am still surprised.

Tik Tok Profile Photo by Author

Some quick and easy things you can do right away:

Create a clean profile with the simple, basic gist of your interests and what they can expect to see.

Scroll through the “for you” page and engage with posts you would like to see more. Also, search for topics that interest you so they start showing up more.

Do not be afraid to post or comment on Tik Tok. Like the other apps, comments that are most liked are pinned and can be a great funnel for gaining followers.

Ways to engage with your Instagram audience:

Comment on the media you see and if people like your comment, then viewers may click on your page and consume your content.

Consider collaborations with other creators, support each other, and even react to popular videos.

Once you hit 1,000 followers, consider doing live streams and building an even closer connection with your audience.

Final Thought

Social media can be a great place for you to explore the world that’s out there and connect with people who resonate with you.

It doesn’t have to be looked at in such a negative light all the time — you just have to use it how it was intended.