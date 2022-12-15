Writing First Thing in The Morning Boosts Your Creativity

Person using computer in chair. Photo by Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels

Rise and shine, it’s time to write. It’s not because it’s a job or anything, but because my mind is running with a million thoughts and I need to ease the tension.

Most writers wait until inspiration strikes them and aren’t aware that they can cultivate it and inspire themselves.

Once you wake up, make your bed, brush your teeth, and get dressed, you can park your butt in front of the keyboard and start grinding.

Writing first thing in the morning is a productivity hack.

Gaining momentum in the morning is all about starting with little habits and continuously building on them.

I have always been a morning person and that’s due to my military background tendencies.

Writing is therapeutic and energizing. It’s like getting a massage and having a morning cup of coffee all at once.

It’s the same thing as working out first thing in the morning — you grind, put in the time, and reap the rewards afterward. You have a major dopamine release and relief because another task is checked off.

There are far fewer distractions in the morning.

Most people are getting ready for work or commuting in the morning. They have their own things to deal with, so that means fewer available people to distract you. Heck, they might still be sleeping too.

It’s so easy to wake up, open up social media, and lay there until the last possible second. But it’s even better to hop on your computer and start writing.

You have the chance to have “me time” and focus on your writing goals. Being productive early will set you up for a day of momentum.

You will become accustomed to idea generation.

Most people are in control of their mornings until work or some other commitment pops up. When you sit down at your table and begin writing, you enter a creative space open to new ideas.

Once your brain comes up with one idea, it turns into 2, 3, or more. It’s a snowball effect when you show up every day, bright and early.

After you’ve finished writing, you’ll go about your day with a systematic approach in mind. If you want to keep funneling great ideas into article generation, then you’ll never run out of content.

Final Thoughts

Everyone has different habits and schedules. It’s up to you to decide for yourself when your peak hours of productivity are.

It may not be first thing in the morning. It could be late at night, in the dark with peace and quiet.

Keep experimenting with your timing. Ultimately, you’ll use your discipline to continue to create meaningful content.