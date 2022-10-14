What to Do in Times of Doubt and Uncertainty

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6zsm_0iZIN9L100
Photo by Tom Roberts on Unsplash

You’re sitting on your couch binging the latest series on Netflix (Dahmer), but know you should be pursuing your dreams.

Many of us have extra time on our hands and tell ourselves that we’ll take action, but don’t.

Because we’re scared — scared of the unknown. And failure.

Positive self-talk is the way to break out of this cycle of inaction. If you can’t believe in yourself, then no one else will.

Let me share some tricks that have helped me get over some of the biggest obstacles in my life.

The problem isn’t you, it’s your mindset.

Instead of telling yourself that you can’t do something, tell yourself that you’re more than capable of doing anything you set your mind to.

I know plenty of amazing people with massive potential, yet they let their fears cripple them (Gary Vee talks a lot about this).

Every weekday, I go to the gym to play basketball. Oftentimes, I play motivational YouTube videos to get locked in and motivated.

Some of us need the kick in the ass that a football coach or drill sergeant would deliver. To achieve your dreams, you can’t be soft. You must take your dreams into your own hands.

You’re not afraid to do it, you’re afraid of failing.

Whenever I have questioned my capabilities, it has been because I felt inadequate or not good enough.

There’s going to be immense competition and grind in anything worth achieving.

Would you rather sit back and let someone else steal the show, or is it going to be you in the limelight?

Failure is desirable. The fact that we can fail at so many different things is a privilege. Go out there swinging rather than watching every pitch pass you by. Take a swing even if you think you’ll miss it.

Hearing other people’s success stories won’t help you.

People all around the world have no problem sharing their successes. For some, their stories are encouraging. For others, their stories make them feel even more incompetent.

Those who get something you want didn’t get there by chance. They put their head down and grinded for it.

Listen to others for inspiration and motivation, but eventually, take matters into your own hands and execute.

Final Thought

Fear and uncertainty are dream killers. Don’t let your dreams die simply because of your own head.

Keep the dream alive through action and dedication.

If you’re struggling to achieve something, your heart might not be in it and it may be time to discover other avenues.

But until you give whatever it is a fair shot, don’t ever stop trying.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Creative entrepreneur, U.S. Army Engineer, and dedicated runner. Committed to sharing ideas that lead to more fulfillment in all areas of life. Email: mendiola1829@gmail.com

Chicago, IL
1599 followers

More from Jordan Mendiola

3 Steps for Dealing With Rejection

Anyone who ever became successful has faced rejection in their lifetime. Without rejection, there is no room for improvement or innovation. Life would be so mundane if we got everything we wanted with ease.

Read full story

3 Things Happen When You Stop Producing Content

Content creation is what makes the world go around. It started with radios, to televisions, our computers, and now cell phones. For the past 5 or so years, I’ve created pictures, videos, and written form content. If there’s one thing I’ve learned is that when you stop creating, your audience stops following.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!

It’s a very exciting time to be a Mariners fan. The 21-year playoff drought is finally over and we have our wild card series Vs. The Toronto Blue Jays throughout the weekend.

Read full story

Take a 5-Day Vacation at Least Once a Year

Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@tronle_sg?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_conten. One thing I learned from my girlfriend is that you must make time for travel and adventure. I’m not just talking about adventure close to home.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Be Productive and Enjoy Your Vacation at The Same Time

No one expects you to do anything on vacation besides relax. But do you expect that from yourself?. Or do you expect yourself to get a few tasks knocked out while enjoying your time away?

Read full story

Why Publicly Announcing Your Goals is a Bad Idea

The downside of announcing our goals publicly is instant gratification. I’m guilty of this. In 2020, I announced publicly I would complete a full marathon (26.2 miles). It’s almost 2023 and I still haven’t done it.

Read full story

Make The Most of The Creator Economy While it Lasts

Brand deals, sponsorships, affiliate marketing, and contract work are part of the creator economy. You can keep all your creative passions behind closed doors, but those doors will remain closed if you aren’t public.

Read full story
1 comments

How Long Does it Take to Realistically Achieve a Goal?

Picking up a new skill or habit increases the chances of massive improvement. Let’s say you want to work on improving your core muscle strength. You can’t work out for one week and complain that you haven’t seen any results.

Read full story

Make a 5-Year Plan and Establish Your Direction

Regret is one thing that continues to come up in conversation. In my senior year of high school, we were told to write down our five-year plan. I wrote down I would go to college for four years and commission as an officer in the U.S. Army by year five.

Read full story

110% Productivity Will Lead to Your Greatest Achievements

Success is something you get to decide for yourself. Does it mean accomplishing your basic tasks for the week, and going an extra mile further?. Does it mean making it through the week so you can binge-watch your favorite show all weekend?

Read full story

11 Ways to Be a More Fun Person to Be Around

You probably clicked on this article because you may feel like you’re not having fun. Or it could be the fact that you don’t get invited out and are wondering why. Odds are, you’re an awesome individual who is missing a few social cues or subtle behaviors that make you a more pleasant person to be around.

Read full story

4 Things That Make You Strikingly Irresistible

When it comes to attraction and desirability, it can be hard to pinpoint the key characteristics that attract people to them. Looks can be superficial, but they still carry a heavy amount of weight when it comes to attraction. If you’re here to seek self-improvement, perfect. I don’t think people should ever feel like they need to change, but instead, better themselves.

Read full story

When the Last Thing You Want to Do Is Exercise

Fitness is one of those things we all know we should do, but we decide to take the day off regardless. I don’t blame you. There are tons of things to do that are much easier than getting dressed, sweating, and feeling sore afterward.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022

2022 marks my fifth Lollapalooza since 2017. The four-day event was packed with many amazing new artists; I only attended Sunday because of The Kid Laroi and J-Hope (which my girlfriend loves).

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Reasons Why People Move From the Country to a Big City

Living in the city has its perks compared to living in the countryside. For people who want to be somewhere things happen, the city is perfect. For those who prefer a slower pace, peace, and quiet, then the countryside is perfect for them. As someone who has spent time both in the countryside of Germany and the city of Chicago, I can definitely say that the city is where it’s at.

Read full story
5 comments

5 Things I’m Really Glad I Did In My Twenties

Your twenties are the best years for experimenting, failing, and taking risks. Being a young adult hasn’t been easy by any means, but it has been a journey. I joined the Army right after high school, became obsessed with running, posted vlogs on YouTube, started blogging, and had the luxury to do a bit of traveling.

Read full story

8 Steps to a Better LinkedIn Profile in 2022

Linked in is one of the best platforms to find a job, connect with like-minded individuals, and share your work experience. As someone who has been on the platform for 5+ years, I’ve learned what it takes to get the engagement, attention, and make the right impression on peers or job places.

Read full story

Why Being a Tik Tok Creator Can Be Addicting

Being a creator in 2022 gives you the best opportunity to do what you love and in some cases, get compensated for your work. I was never into Tik Tok. Ever since I met my girlfriend Sam, I noticed that it was part of her routine and slowly became part of mine. She had posts that accumulated over 30,000 views and I was impressed.

Read full story
Fort Mccoy, WI

Army Annual Training for Reserve and National Guard Soldiers (10–17 Days)

Army Anual Training is also known as AT for short. In my five years in the Army Reserves, this was my first experience going out on a WAREX (war exercise as an NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer).

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy