What to Do in Times of Doubt and Uncertainty

Photo by Tom Roberts on Unsplash

You’re sitting on your couch binging the latest series on Netflix (Dahmer), but know you should be pursuing your dreams.

Many of us have extra time on our hands and tell ourselves that we’ll take action, but don’t.

Because we’re scared — scared of the unknown. And failure.

Positive self-talk is the way to break out of this cycle of inaction. If you can’t believe in yourself, then no one else will.

Let me share some tricks that have helped me get over some of the biggest obstacles in my life.

The problem isn’t you, it’s your mindset.

Instead of telling yourself that you can’t do something, tell yourself that you’re more than capable of doing anything you set your mind to.

I know plenty of amazing people with massive potential, yet they let their fears cripple them (Gary Vee talks a lot about this).

Every weekday, I go to the gym to play basketball. Oftentimes, I play motivational YouTube videos to get locked in and motivated.

Some of us need the kick in the ass that a football coach or drill sergeant would deliver. To achieve your dreams, you can’t be soft. You must take your dreams into your own hands.

You’re not afraid to do it, you’re afraid of failing.

Whenever I have questioned my capabilities, it has been because I felt inadequate or not good enough.

There’s going to be immense competition and grind in anything worth achieving.

Would you rather sit back and let someone else steal the show, or is it going to be you in the limelight?

Failure is desirable. The fact that we can fail at so many different things is a privilege. Go out there swinging rather than watching every pitch pass you by. Take a swing even if you think you’ll miss it.

Hearing other people’s success stories won’t help you.

People all around the world have no problem sharing their successes. For some, their stories are encouraging. For others, their stories make them feel even more incompetent.

Those who get something you want didn’t get there by chance. They put their head down and grinded for it.

Listen to others for inspiration and motivation, but eventually, take matters into your own hands and execute.

Final Thought

Fear and uncertainty are dream killers. Don’t let your dreams die simply because of your own head.

Keep the dream alive through action and dedication.

If you’re struggling to achieve something, your heart might not be in it and it may be time to discover other avenues.

But until you give whatever it is a fair shot, don’t ever stop trying.