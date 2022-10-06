The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

It’s a very exciting time to be a Mariners fan. The 21-year playoff drought is finally over and we have our wild card series Vs. The Toronto Blue Jays throughout the weekend.

I can remember going to the games as a kid and never experiencing playoff baseball. The M’s were always disappointing. We had awesome guys come through, but I never knew what it was like to win and make it to the postseason.

For so long, the Seahawks were the only hope for playoff contention in Seattle.

We lost our Supersonics, the Seahawks figured it out with Russell Wilson and the LOB, while the Mariners always had slow starts or finishes.

It can be frustrating to be a Mariners fan.

A fan can only be let down so much before they lose hope. But Seattle never lost hope.

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is known for his crazy trades in and out. He’s trigger-happy to make moves, but it never produced a playoff team — until 2022.

I gotta say congratulations, Jerry. Your latest moves were incredible.

Extending Pitcher Luis Castillo for 5 years.

Extending Center Fielder Julio Rodriguez to a 10-year deal.

4 more years with Pitcher Robby Ray.

All Mariners fans are locked in and the city is hyped.

For the first time in 21 years, Seattle has a chance at the World Series. To say that it’s a possibility is exciting.

The fact that we have such a diverse, young, experienced, hungry, and passionate team gives me and Mariners fans tons of hope for the future.

Fun fact: The Mariners host the 2023 All-Star game too.

Final Thought

Here is an ideal playoff picture that I believe in. The first stop is beating the Toronto Blue Jays, then a tough Houston team, the Yankees, and then LA in the World Series.

Let’s see what happens! Cheers to all of you Mariners fans out there!