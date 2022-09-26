How Long Does it Take to Realistically Achieve a Goal?

Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

Picking up a new skill or habit increases the chances of massive improvement.

Let’s say you want to work on improving your core muscle strength. You can’t work out for one week and complain that you haven’t seen any results.

On average, you have to wait 3–6 months before seeing positive results.

This is how you can get from an idea to a result in just three easy steps.

1. Set a goal you want to achieve in 3–6 months.

Give yourself a timeframe of 3–6 months so you don’t expect change to happen in 1 week or 1 month, even.

Example:

Increase my core strength/abdominal part of my body.

2. Create micro-goals and accomplish them.

Go ahead and make small goals that help you reach your goal faster. They should be clear and concise — all piggybacking on your primary goal.

Example:

Minimize fast food meals.

5 days of core workouts per week.

Stretch out core at least once per week.

3. Endure the slow, mundane, process until it’s muscle memory.

Stick to your game plan. A goal fails when the person does not hold themselves accountable to the micro-goals.

Example:

Keep a strong and positive attitude throughout the next 3–6 months.

Understand that one day off is better than quitting entirely and burning out.

Remember the reason why you want to achieve your goal.

Final Thought

A goal without action is just an idea.

With this three-step goal-setting process, you will find yourself achieving the things that matter to you.

Best of luck in your endeavors!