110% Productivity Will Lead to Your Greatest Achievements

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash

Success is something you get to decide for yourself. Does it mean accomplishing your basic tasks for the week, and going an extra mile further?

Does it mean making it through the week so you can binge-watch your favorite show all weekend?

There are many people who have full-time jobs and work a side hustle. I’m one of those people. I finish the work I need to be done, then I put my nose in the computer and start pumping out content.

A productive system separates the doers from the “I’ll do it later’s”. Let’s go over strategies that will push you further than you knew was possible.

1. Write down all your priorities.

If making an income is your #1 priority, focus on doing your job to the best of your ability.

If being a student is your #1 priority, focus on getting good grades, or just enough to graduate.

If working out is something you value, then make set timeframes dedicated to working out.

Once your priorities are clearly outlined, you can save extra brain power for next-level projects.

2. Create next-level projects for yourself.

Next-level projects can be things you work on to better yourself.

If you want to learn how to play guitar, then you can spend 1 hour a day practicing.

If you want to become a better photographer, get some friends together and do a routine photo shoot.

If you want to become a better reader, download some e-books and dedicate 30 minutes every day.

Everything is easier said than done, but if you want to achieve peak productivity, then you have to make the time for it.

3. Reward yourself in some type of way.

Keeping your head down and grinding 24/7 is unhealthy. Take breaks, do the things you enjoy, and reward yourself.

For instance, after every article I write, I buy myself 10 minutes of time to play video games. Since I enjoy gaming, I link it to writing which will pay dividends in the long run.

Other rewards include:

Going out for a delicious meal.

A vacation

Coffee or boba.

An upgrade (phone, computer, car, or clothes).

We love playing for rewards. Life is like a game and staying disciplined is how you win.

Final Thought

You can’t keep your eye on the prize if there are roadblocks.

Extinguish your priorities to free up time. Never stop working on yourself so you become better each day. Reward yourself to help you stay eager and motivated.

We’re all running our own race and productivity is at the forefront of our journey. With productivity in check, you can make it anywhere.