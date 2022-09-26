110% Productivity Will Lead to Your Greatest Achievements

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hc9MZ_0iAgZ0pJ00
Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash

Success is something you get to decide for yourself. Does it mean accomplishing your basic tasks for the week, and going an extra mile further?

Does it mean making it through the week so you can binge-watch your favorite show all weekend?

There are many people who have full-time jobs and work a side hustle. I’m one of those people. I finish the work I need to be done, then I put my nose in the computer and start pumping out content.

A productive system separates the doers from the “I’ll do it later’s”. Let’s go over strategies that will push you further than you knew was possible.

1. Write down all your priorities.

  • If making an income is your #1 priority, focus on doing your job to the best of your ability.
  • If being a student is your #1 priority, focus on getting good grades, or just enough to graduate.
  • If working out is something you value, then make set timeframes dedicated to working out.

Once your priorities are clearly outlined, you can save extra brain power for next-level projects.

2. Create next-level projects for yourself.

Next-level projects can be things you work on to better yourself.

  • If you want to learn how to play guitar, then you can spend 1 hour a day practicing.
  • If you want to become a better photographer, get some friends together and do a routine photo shoot.
  • If you want to become a better reader, download some e-books and dedicate 30 minutes every day.

Everything is easier said than done, but if you want to achieve peak productivity, then you have to make the time for it.

3. Reward yourself in some type of way.

Keeping your head down and grinding 24/7 is unhealthy. Take breaks, do the things you enjoy, and reward yourself.

For instance, after every article I write, I buy myself 10 minutes of time to play video games. Since I enjoy gaming, I link it to writing which will pay dividends in the long run.

Other rewards include:

  • Going out for a delicious meal.
  • A vacation
  • Coffee or boba.
  • An upgrade (phone, computer, car, or clothes).

We love playing for rewards. Life is like a game and staying disciplined is how you win.

Final Thought

You can’t keep your eye on the prize if there are roadblocks.

Extinguish your priorities to free up time. Never stop working on yourself so you become better each day. Reward yourself to help you stay eager and motivated.

We’re all running our own race and productivity is at the forefront of our journey. With productivity in check, you can make it anywhere.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Creative entrepreneur, U.S. Army Engineer, and dedicated runner. Committed to sharing ideas that lead to more fulfillment in all areas of life. Email: mendiola1829@gmail.com

Chicago, IL
1575 followers

More from Jordan Mendiola

How Long Does it Take to Realistically Achieve a Goal?

Picking up a new skill or habit increases the chances of massive improvement. Let’s say you want to work on improving your core muscle strength. You can’t work out for one week and complain that you haven’t seen any results.

Read full story

Make a 5-Year Plan and Establish Your Direction

Regret is one thing that continues to come up in conversation. In my senior year of high school, we were told to write down our five-year plan. I wrote down I would go to college for four years and commission as an officer in the U.S. Army by year five.

Read full story

11 Ways to Be a More Fun Person to Be Around

You probably clicked on this article because you may feel like you’re not having fun. Or it could be the fact that you don’t get invited out and are wondering why. Odds are, you’re an awesome individual who is missing a few social cues or subtle behaviors that make you a more pleasant person to be around.

Read full story

4 Things That Make You Strikingly Irresistible

When it comes to attraction and desirability, it can be hard to pinpoint the key characteristics that attract people to them. Looks can be superficial, but they still carry a heavy amount of weight when it comes to attraction. If you’re here to seek self-improvement, perfect. I don’t think people should ever feel like they need to change, but instead, better themselves.

Read full story

When the Last Thing You Want to Do Is Exercise

Fitness is one of those things we all know we should do, but we decide to take the day off regardless. I don’t blame you. There are tons of things to do that are much easier than getting dressed, sweating, and feeling sore afterward.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022

2022 marks my fifth Lollapalooza since 2017. The four-day event was packed with many amazing new artists; I only attended Sunday because of The Kid Laroi and J-Hope (which my girlfriend loves).

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Reasons Why People Move From the Country to a Big City

Living in the city has its perks compared to living in the countryside. For people who want to be somewhere things happen, the city is perfect. For those who prefer a slower pace, peace, and quiet, then the countryside is perfect for them. As someone who has spent time both in the countryside of Germany and the city of Chicago, I can definitely say that the city is where it’s at.

Read full story
5 comments

5 Things I’m Really Glad I Did In My Twenties

Your twenties are the best years for experimenting, failing, and taking risks. Being a young adult hasn’t been easy by any means, but it has been a journey. I joined the Army right after high school, became obsessed with running, posted vlogs on YouTube, started blogging, and had the luxury to do a bit of traveling.

Read full story

8 Steps to a Better LinkedIn Profile in 2022

Linked in is one of the best platforms to find a job, connect with like-minded individuals, and share your work experience. As someone who has been on the platform for 5+ years, I’ve learned what it takes to get the engagement, attention, and make the right impression on peers or job places.

Read full story

Why Being a Tik Tok Creator Can Be Addicting

Being a creator in 2022 gives you the best opportunity to do what you love and in some cases, get compensated for your work. I was never into Tik Tok. Ever since I met my girlfriend Sam, I noticed that it was part of her routine and slowly became part of mine. She had posts that accumulated over 30,000 views and I was impressed.

Read full story
Fort Mccoy, WI

Army Annual Training for Reserve and National Guard Soldiers (10–17 Days)

Army Anual Training is also known as AT for short. In my five years in the Army Reserves, this was my first experience going out on a WAREX (war exercise as an NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer).

Read full story
12 comments

Short Articles Are My Favorite and Here's Why

Are you pressed for time and looking for quick information? Then look no further than short-form articles. These types of stories are typically less than 500 words in total and take less than 5 minutes to consume.

Read full story

The Benefits of Being Inclusive

Growing up, I was a very antisocial kid. I never raised my hand in class and only cared about performing well in sports and playing video games. After long years of life, I’ve developed into an extremely social extrovert who wants to get the most out of every day I have on Earth.

Read full story
1 comments

Regular Solitude is Necessary for Peak Productivity

If you’re ever in a situation where you need to get a task accomplished, consider creating some space. Distractions come in all forms. Your phone, your friends, the garbage truck outside, and literally anything.

Read full story

3 Aspects Have Changed in My Life Since I Started Writing

According to Sparringmind, the 7 psychological benefits of writing regularly are:. Thanks to writing, I believe I am a better communicator, a better thinker, and braver to share my thoughts and opinions.

Read full story
Highland Park, IL

My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July Shooting

To be honest, I’m not even sure where how to start writing about something like this. A mass shooting occurred on July 4th, 2022 at the Highland Park Parade at about 10:14 am (14 minutes after the parade began at 10 am).

Read full story
2 comments

Take Action and Control of Your Life Before Several Years Pass By

Everyone gets the same 24 hours a day. Everyone lives completely different lives. Some individuals are stuck in a situation (whatever it may be) that they can’t get out of, or refuse to remove themselves from. Meanwhile, others are in full control of their day working on goals that suit them and trust the process.

Read full story
1 comments

10 Lessons I Learned from Living Alone

Moving out from my parents’ home at 22 felt like a long-awaited change that I was looking forward to. I knew it would come with a lot more responsibility, but ultimately it’s what I wanted.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Get The Most Out of Your Job Search

Searching for a new job can be a daunting process for many. You may be fresh out of college, looking for a new line of work, or applying for your first “real world” job. Recently, I’ve put myself back on the market due to my current line of work’s contract coming to an end.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy