Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022

Photo by Zander Betterton on Unsplash

2022 marks my fifth Lollapalooza since 2017. The four-day event was packed with many amazing new artists; I only attended Sunday because of The Kid Laroi and J-Hope (which my girlfriend loves).

What can you expect at Lollapalooza?

Expect people of all ages, some from out of town, and some who live less than 20 minutes away.

Artists playing music every hour of the day between about noon and 10 pm.

An EDM stage that has intense bass blasting and shaking the entire downtown Chicago grounds.

Great foods, decent bars, hydration stations, lots of basketball jerseys, beach clothes, and other exotic outfits.

Lollapalooza Lineup

Why do people keep coming back?

Aside from fans’ favorite artists coming to town, the atmosphere of Lollapalooza is incomparable to other music festival events I’ve attended.

It’s the music festival in downtown Chicago. What’s not to love? You have a beautiful view of the skyline, Buckingham fountain, Lake Michigan, and tons of adventurous and friendly people.

My high school is known to meet at the right side of the Perry’s stage where I met up with old friends from high school, college, and everything in between.

What would you rate it out of 10 this year?

Based on the lineup as an entire whole, I would rate this year’s lineup a 7/10. I personally listen to a lot of EDM and this festival just didn’t provide as many artists I listen to.

There were many legendary groups such as Green Day and Metallica.

Final Thought

Music festivals are amazing for friends, family, and all music lovers alike. Lollapalooza is one you’ll have to put on your bucket list among the great festivals to attend.

Thank you to Lollapalooza for providing such a diverse and exciting music lineup as well as a venue as a whole for all of us who appreciate live shows.