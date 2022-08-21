Chicago, IL

Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Thlj_0hPolrPl00
Photo by Zander Betterton on Unsplash

2022 marks my fifth Lollapalooza since 2017. The four-day event was packed with many amazing new artists; I only attended Sunday because of The Kid Laroi and J-Hope (which my girlfriend loves). 

What can you expect at Lollapalooza?

  • Expect people of all ages, some from out of town, and some who live less than 20 minutes away. 
  • Artists playing music every hour of the day between about noon and 10 pm. 
  • An EDM stage that has intense bass blasting and shaking the entire downtown Chicago grounds.
  • Great foods, decent bars, hydration stations, lots of basketball jerseys, beach clothes, and other exotic outfits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KCwv_0hPolrPl00
Lollapalooza Lineup

Why do people keep coming back?

Aside from fans’ favorite artists coming to town, the atmosphere of Lollapalooza is incomparable to other music festival events I’ve attended.

It’s the music festival in downtown Chicago. What’s not to love? You have a beautiful view of the skyline, Buckingham fountain, Lake Michigan, and tons of adventurous and friendly people. 

My high school is known to meet at the right side of the Perry’s stage where I met up with old friends from high school, college, and everything in between. 

What would you rate it out of 10 this year?

Based on the lineup as an entire whole, I would rate this year’s lineup a 7/10. I personally listen to a lot of EDM and this festival just didn’t provide as many artists I listen to. 

There were many legendary groups such as Green Day and Metallica.

Final Thought

Music festivals are amazing for friends, family, and all music lovers alike. Lollapalooza is one you’ll have to put on your bucket list among the great festivals to attend.

Thank you to Lollapalooza for providing such a diverse and exciting music lineup as well as a venue as a whole for all of us who appreciate live shows. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Creative entrepreneur, U.S. Army Engineer, and dedicated runner. Committed to sharing ideas that lead to more fulfillment in all areas of life. Email: mendiola1829@gmail.com

Chicago, IL
1548 followers

More from Jordan Mendiola

4 Things That Make You Strikingly Irresistible

When it comes to attraction and desirability, it can be hard to pinpoint the key characteristics that attract people to them. Looks can be superficial, but they still carry a heavy amount of weight when it comes to attraction. If you’re here to seek self-improvement, perfect. I don’t think people should ever feel like they need to change, but instead, better themselves.

Read full story

When the Last Thing You Want to Do Is Exercise

Fitness is one of those things we all know we should do, but we decide to take the day off regardless. I don’t blame you. There are tons of things to do that are much easier than getting dressed, sweating, and feeling sore afterward.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Reasons Why People Move From the Country to a Big City

Living in the city has its perks compared to living in the countryside. For people who want to be somewhere things happen, the city is perfect. For those who prefer a slower pace, peace, and quiet, then the countryside is perfect for them. As someone who has spent time both in the countryside of Germany and the city of Chicago, I can definitely say that the city is where it’s at.

Read full story
5 comments

5 Things I’m Really Glad I Did In My Twenties

Your twenties are the best years for experimenting, failing, and taking risks. Being a young adult hasn’t been easy by any means, but it has been a journey. I joined the Army right after high school, became obsessed with running, posted vlogs on YouTube, started blogging, and had the luxury to do a bit of traveling.

Read full story

8 Steps to a Better LinkedIn Profile in 2022

Linked in is one of the best platforms to find a job, connect with like-minded individuals, and share your work experience. As someone who has been on the platform for 5+ years, I’ve learned what it takes to get the engagement, attention, and make the right impression on peers or job places.

Read full story

Why Being a Tik Tok Creator Can Be Addicting

Being a creator in 2022 gives you the best opportunity to do what you love and in some cases, get compensated for your work. I was never into Tik Tok. Ever since I met my girlfriend Sam, I noticed that it was part of her routine and slowly became part of mine. She had posts that accumulated over 30,000 views and I was impressed.

Read full story
Fort Mccoy, WI

Army Annual Training for Reserve and National Guard Soldiers (10–17 Days)

Army Anual Training is also known as AT for short. In my five years in the Army Reserves, this was my first experience going out on a WAREX (war exercise as an NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer).

Read full story
11 comments

Short Articles Are My Favorite and Here's Why

Are you pressed for time and looking for quick information? Then look no further than short-form articles. These types of stories are typically less than 500 words in total and take less than 5 minutes to consume.

Read full story

The Benefits of Being Inclusive

Growing up, I was a very antisocial kid. I never raised my hand in class and only cared about performing well in sports and playing video games. After long years of life, I’ve developed into an extremely social extrovert who wants to get the most out of every day I have on Earth.

Read full story
1 comments

Regular Solitude is Necessary for Peak Productivity

If you’re ever in a situation where you need to get a task accomplished, consider creating some space. Distractions come in all forms. Your phone, your friends, the garbage truck outside, and literally anything.

Read full story

3 Aspects Have Changed in My Life Since I Started Writing

According to Sparringmind, the 7 psychological benefits of writing regularly are:. Thanks to writing, I believe I am a better communicator, a better thinker, and braver to share my thoughts and opinions.

Read full story
Highland Park, IL

My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July Shooting

To be honest, I’m not even sure where how to start writing about something like this. A mass shooting occurred on July 4th, 2022 at the Highland Park Parade at about 10:14 am (14 minutes after the parade began at 10 am).

Read full story
2 comments

Take Action and Control of Your Life Before Several Years Pass By

Everyone gets the same 24 hours a day. Everyone lives completely different lives. Some individuals are stuck in a situation (whatever it may be) that they can’t get out of, or refuse to remove themselves from. Meanwhile, others are in full control of their day working on goals that suit them and trust the process.

Read full story
1 comments

10 Lessons I Learned from Living Alone

Moving out from my parents’ home at 22 felt like a long-awaited change that I was looking forward to. I knew it would come with a lot more responsibility, but ultimately it’s what I wanted.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Get The Most Out of Your Job Search

Searching for a new job can be a daunting process for many. You may be fresh out of college, looking for a new line of work, or applying for your first “real world” job. Recently, I’ve put myself back on the market due to my current line of work’s contract coming to an end.

Read full story

Here's Why Netflix's Stock is Going to Fly

Netflix is a household name in recent years after 25 years since it was founded in 1997. You might pay a monthly subscription to Netflix. Someone you know definitely owns a Netflix account (or is borrowing one). So why did its stock reach an all-time high of $700.99?

Read full story
1 comments

5 Things You Should Know Before Going on a Cruise

My mom planned a family cruise 6 months in advance. That’s incredibly early, but with proper planning, comes a better outcome. You get better deals when you plan ahead and things tend to go smoother. That’s exactly what happened. My party of seven got four rooms on the same floor on the Carnival Horizon Cruieline.

Read full story

5 Basketball Drills You Can Do Alone for a Quality Workout

Basketball is one of the most exciting sports to play that doesn’t require much equipment besides a basketball and a hoop. Most people play as a group and only in a group. But I’ve found ways to enjoy the game playing by myself. You could call me a bit of a loner, but it’s served as a therapeutic time for me mentally.

Read full story

5 Good Reasons Work-Life Balance is More Important than Money

Work-life balance is something potential employers are looking for during job search now more than ever. You could say that Covid showed people that their happiness and mental health are more important to them than extra cash flow. Being locked inside without much money, but generally happier and in control of their lives was appealing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy