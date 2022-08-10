8 Steps to a Better LinkedIn Profile in 2022

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6gXX_0hBxqIi000
Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Linked in is one of the best platforms to find a job, connect with like-minded individuals, and share your work experience. 

As someone who has been on the platform for 5+ years, I’ve learned what it takes to get the engagement, attention, and make the right impression on peers or job places. 

Here are 10 quick steps to making your Linked In profile more dynamic than others. 

1. Choose a Nice, Clean Photo of Yourself.

No mirror selfies, selfies in general, or casual photos. Have someone take a picture of you in some formal attire with a background that isn’t an eyesore. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NfeL_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author

I personally used a photo I had for an awards ceremony at a country club years ago. The viewer gets a clear look at me and the background is a simple green golf course.

Keep it simple. You don’t have to flex for anyone. Just have a clean, positive photo and crop it accordingly. 

2. Add a Relevant Cover Photo.

This isn’t Facebook so do your best to stay away from anything too playful or out of place with your skillset. 

For instance, I am a writer and social media manager. So, therefore I set my cover photo to a picture of someone in front of a computer making plans and working on a project — something that aligns with who I am and what I do for work. 

3. Take a Skill Quiz

Everyone can take a skill quiz on their LinkedIn profile in order to demonstrate their skillsets. You must score in the top 30% in order to get a badge next to your name. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PGGb_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGL0d_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author

The skills badge will help you stand out to your peers. It’s impressive and not everyone has a badge. 

4. Fill out a Detailed About Me Section

Personally, I went all out on the about me portion of the LinkedIn profile. You can share some quick organized details about yourself, your experience, and much more. 

Some job places actually read this section. But regardless, it’s a place you can be personal and professional and share any and all of your accomplishments. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVrub_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author

5. Share Relevant Work Experience

Although I worked five years on and off at a movie theater, I move it lower on the list because any opportunities I am seeking are in the social media/remote work sector. 

Go into depth on your work experience. Keep it clear and concise. Show everyone the skills you honed in on at each workplace no matter how big or small. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4ikp_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author

6. Share Media, Links, and Other Useful Information

If you are a writer for a certain platform, then share your work online. Don’t just link your profile. Give them something they can access quickly.

Many writing gigs and opportunities I’ve found have come from the simple fact that I am very open with my work. If you were featured on the company website, add that. In this tech-based world, it pays to go the extra mile in your media section. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvZJ8_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author

7. Make Connections — Add Friends, Co-Workers, and Peers.

It’s important to have at least 500+ connections because it shows that you connect and have a wide network.

If you don’t have a big network, do your research. Look for other individuals in your line of work and connect with them. Don’t go around spamming financial accountants with requests when you are a social media marketer — make sure everything aligns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M39WF_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author

8. Choose The Best Title for Your Job Description

Keep it sweet and simple. Pick a title that defines the line of work you are most committed to. When people look you up on LinkedIn, they will see your job title. 

Be honest about your position and the right audience will find you. Accounts without job titles are bland. No one can work with you if they don’t know what you do. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38USS3_0hBxqIi000
Photo from Author

Final Thoughts

LinkedIn is an excellent resource for networking and putting yourself out there. Many job opportunities are passed on to individuals through the platform.

Although you may not be tech-savvy, it’s important to utilize all the tools LinkedIn gives us. You never know what opportunities could be in your crosshairs if you don’t put your best foot forward.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Creative entrepreneur, U.S. Army Engineer, and dedicated runner. Committed to sharing ideas that lead to more fulfillment in all areas of life. Email: mendiola1829@gmail.com

Chicago, IL
1540 followers

More from Jordan Mendiola

Why Being a Tik Tok Creator Can Be Addicting

Being a creator in 2022 gives you the best opportunity to do what you love and in some cases, get compensated for your work. I was never into Tik Tok. Ever since I met my girlfriend Sam, I noticed that it was part of her routine and slowly became part of mine. She had posts that accumulated over 30,000 views and I was impressed.

Read full story
Fort Mccoy, WI

Army Annual Training for Reserve and National Guard Soldiers (10–17 Days)

Army Anual Training is also known as AT for short. In my five years in the Army Reserves, this was my first experience going out on a WAREX (war exercise as an NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer).

Read full story
10 comments

Short Articles Are My Favorite and Here's Why

Are you pressed for time and looking for quick information? Then look no further than short-form articles. These types of stories are typically less than 500 words in total and take less than 5 minutes to consume.

Read full story

The Benefits of Being Inclusive

Growing up, I was a very antisocial kid. I never raised my hand in class and only cared about performing well in sports and playing video games. After long years of life, I’ve developed into an extremely social extrovert who wants to get the most out of every day I have on Earth.

Read full story
1 comments

Regular Solitude is Necessary for Peak Productivity

If you’re ever in a situation where you need to get a task accomplished, consider creating some space. Distractions come in all forms. Your phone, your friends, the garbage truck outside, and literally anything.

Read full story

3 Aspects Have Changed in My Life Since I Started Writing

According to Sparringmind, the 7 psychological benefits of writing regularly are:. Thanks to writing, I believe I am a better communicator, a better thinker, and braver to share my thoughts and opinions.

Read full story
Highland Park, IL

My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July Shooting

To be honest, I’m not even sure where how to start writing about something like this. A mass shooting occurred on July 4th, 2022 at the Highland Park Parade at about 10:14 am (14 minutes after the parade began at 10 am).

Read full story
2 comments

Take Action and Control of Your Life Before Several Years Pass By

Everyone gets the same 24 hours a day. Everyone lives completely different lives. Some individuals are stuck in a situation (whatever it may be) that they can’t get out of, or refuse to remove themselves from. Meanwhile, others are in full control of their day working on goals that suit them and trust the process.

Read full story
1 comments

10 Lessons I Learned from Living Alone

Moving out from my parents’ home at 22 felt like a long-awaited change that I was looking forward to. I knew it would come with a lot more responsibility, but ultimately it’s what I wanted.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Get The Most Out of Your Job Search

Searching for a new job can be a daunting process for many. You may be fresh out of college, looking for a new line of work, or applying for your first “real world” job. Recently, I’ve put myself back on the market due to my current line of work’s contract coming to an end.

Read full story

5 Things You Should Know Before Going on a Cruise

My mom planned a family cruise 6 months in advance. That’s incredibly early, but with proper planning, comes a better outcome. You get better deals when you plan ahead and things tend to go smoother. That’s exactly what happened. My party of seven got four rooms on the same floor on the Carnival Horizon Cruieline.

Read full story

5 Basketball Drills You Can Do Alone for a Quality Workout

Basketball is one of the most exciting sports to play that doesn’t require much equipment besides a basketball and a hoop. Most people play as a group and only in a group. But I’ve found ways to enjoy the game playing by myself. You could call me a bit of a loner, but it’s served as a therapeutic time for me mentally.

Read full story

5 Good Reasons Work-Life Balance is More Important than Money

Work-life balance is something potential employers are looking for during job search now more than ever. You could say that Covid showed people that their happiness and mental health are more important to them than extra cash flow. Being locked inside without much money, but generally happier and in control of their lives was appealing.

Read full story

What it's Like to be a Sergeant in The United States Army

In the 5th year of my Army Reserve contract, I attended BLC (Basic Leadership Course) and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. For the longest time, I figured I’d be out of the Army by then, but an opportunity opened up, so I took it.

Read full story
51 comments

Key Things to Know About Joining the Army Reserves

Swearing in to join the United States Army comes in multiple forms. You can either sign up to be Active Duty (full-time), Reserves (federal part-time), or National Guard (state part-time).

Read full story
13 comments

An in-Depth Look at The New Army ACFT Fitness Test

The Army’s original PFT (physical fitness test) consisted of push-ups & situps for 2 minutes and a 2-mile run at the end. Striving for the most points was always my goal and I even achieved a perfect 300 score with 71 push ups, 79 situps, and a 12:50 2 mile.

Read full story

Dip Buyers Will Reap The Most Rewards in The Next Bull Run

Buy the dip, buy the dip, buy the dip. It’s advice we all know but don’t always follow. It can be painful to watch when stocks and cryptocurrencies are down, let alone invest more money.

Read full story
6 comments

Properly Understanding Crypto Bear Markets

2022 has been a rollercoaster of volatility, both good and bad. Bitcoin started the year at $37,000 and made its way up to $48,000. We’ve seen Solana drop as low as $75 and takeoff back above $130.

Read full story

How to Bounce Back from Hitting Rock Bottom

Life works in very interesting ways. One year you can be on cloud nine. The next you’re picking up broken pieces and trying to find yourself again. One year you’ll have more success than you’ve ever had in your life. The next, you're in survival mode, just trying to stay up.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy