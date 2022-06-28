How to Get The Most Out of Your Job Search

Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

Searching for a new job can be a daunting process for many. You may be fresh out of college, looking for a new line of work, or applying for your first “real world” job.

Recently, I’ve put myself back on the market due to my current line of work’s contract coming to an end.

My girlfriend and has been a huge part in helping me apply to all sorts of jobs. Although I haven’t found the perfect fit yet, I’ve learned so much from the entire job search process. Here’s what I’ve come up with.

Beggers Can’t Be Choosers

If you’re on the job hunt, you can’t be too picky with the career paths you might potentially get yourself into.

After all, you are the one who is looking for work. You need them more than they need you, essentially.

It’s a blunt way to think about it, but you can’t be too picky when it comes down to choosing a workplace.

I’ve applied to warehouse work, social media marketing work, content writer positions, sales positions and so much more. It’s exciting but stressful.

At times, I have to remind myself to take this advice because I’m very picky about where I want to work — especially because I want to make it a long-term fit, not a short-term one.

Meeting Leaders in Different Fields Opens Your Mind

In one week, I had two warehouse job interviews and one content writer position. No matter what opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take a chance.

The only issue lately has been finding a job that meets my compensation criteria and shift hours.

Some workplaces are looking for 2nd and 3rd shift candidates, but I’ve tried those types of jobs and it’s just not for me.

Going in for interviews with supervisor leads, CEOs (content writer job), and so much more have allowed me to see the internal operations amongst differing fields of work.

The conversations you have to allow you to see what you are capable of and what your personal needs are. If I was unemployed right now, I’d probably have to settle. But preparing ahead of time allows you to have more selection.

Final Thought

When it comes to working, you just need to find something. A workplace that pays the bills, isn’t too far away, offers benefits, and a manageable work-life balance.

It comes down to your needs, what you’re looking for, and opportunities for growth.

Keep your head up in the job search. It can be a stressful process, but you will look back on all the experiences and be happy you kept pushing.