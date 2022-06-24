Here's Why Netflix's Stock is Going to Fly

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJhgk_0gL7NJB800
Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

Netflix is a household name in recent years after 25 years since it was founded in 1997

You might pay a monthly subscription to Netflix. Someone you know definitely owns a Netflix account (or is borrowing one). So why did its stock reach an all-time high of $700.99?

According to IBISWorld, industry revenue increased at an annualized rate of 24.8% to $41.8 billion between 2015 and 2020 — and it’s forecast to keep rising at an annualized rate of 23.2% over the five years to 2025. Competition has increased along with revenue growth — cutting into Netflix’s share.

Investing into this stock comes with some considerations, so let’s get right into it.

Why Did Netflix’s Stock Drop So Significantly?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDSj0_0gL7NJB800
Screenshot on Robinhood

On April 18th, 2022, Netflix experienced a disappointing fall in subscriber growth — which led to 300 layoffs on June 23rd and 150 in May.

There are so many other competitors such as DisneyPlus, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount Plus just to name a few. 

Consumers got tired of Netflix and found more interest in other streaming services — especially since Netflix was too “expensive” at $20 per month for 4K content. 

Even with the massive losses they accumulated, they still had 221.6 million worldwide subscribers — far more than their rivals. 

So Why Would There be a Turnaround All of a Sudden?

Netflix has been busy. They laid out new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels, and more to drop every single week. 

Netflix 2022 Movie Preview | Official Trailer (YouTube)

If their hype video about the upcoming movies doesn’t get your heart pumping or excite you, then you might want to steer away from Netflix.

Actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Jamie Foxx are starring in some of the biggest upcoming films.

“One area that Netflix has been vocal about its investment is in international expansion. The streaming service is the only true global streamer, available in almost every country in the world (the two big exceptions are mainland China, and as of earlier this year, Russia).”

Netflix’s international reach blows every other streaming service out of the water and primes them to maintain and once again recapture their audience’s attention. 

The company is also diving deep into gaming. They have “acquired 3 small games studios — Texas-based Boss Fight Studios, California-based Night School Studio, and Finland’s Next Games — and executives have said that other M&A opportunities in the space could follow.”

There is plenty to get excited about. 

Final Thoughts

When it comes to investing, it’s important that the company aligns with your beliefs, values, and lifestyle. As a Netflix consumer, I am bullish on the stock and see it making a strong comeback by the end of 2023. 

If you like what you see, you can consider investing or buying long Netflix options for the bright future ahead. 

This is not financial advice.

