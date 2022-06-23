5 Things You Should Know Before Going on a Cruise

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnHGC_0gItPopT00
Photo by Peter Hansen on Unsplash

My mom planned a family cruise 6 months in advance. That’s incredibly early, but with proper planning, comes a better outcome.

You get better deals when you plan ahead and things tend to go smoother. That’s exactly what happened. My party of seven got four rooms on the same floor on the Carnival Horizon Cruieline.

The cruise started in Miami, headed to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and lastly Mexico. It was a 7-day, 6-night stay at the beginning of June on the Carnival Horizon Cruiseline.

It has to be one of the best vacations I ever had in my life and here’s what you need to know before your first cruise.

1. It’s Going to be a Ton of Fun

Aside from paying the money upfront prior to your cruise, everything is amazing once you’re on board.

Food and drinks are all-inclusive. You get to visit different places. There’s always something to do. And you get to make unforgettable memories with the people you travel with.

I’ve flown on dozens of planes and nothing compares to traveling aboard a cruise ship. It feels boujee, it’s convenient, and the cruise staff takes care of all your needs to make it as enjoyable as possible.

If you’re into drinking, you can purchase the drinks package for $360 for the entire trip. The limit is 15 drinks per day, one every five minutes! Your gratuity is included in your booking of the trip so you only have to sign and move on with your day!

2. Make Sure You Include These Items in Your Packing List

Packing for a cruise is unlike packing for a normal vacation. You’re going to need an assortment of outfits and footwear for all types of scenarios.

Here’s my packing list:

  1. Shirts
  2. Tank Tops
  3. Shorts
  4. Swim shorts
  5. Socks
  6. Dress clothes (for the fancy dinners)
  7. Active-wear shoes
  8. Regular shoes
  9. Slides/Flip Flops
  10. Sunscreen
  11. Portable charger
  12. Toiletries
  13. Lysol spray for the bathroom
  14. Empty laundry bag
  15. Camera
  16. Selfie Stick
  17. Dramamine (for seasickness if it gets shaky).
  18. Cash! ($300 for souvenirs, tips, and taxis — more if you like the Casino) ATM fees are $6.50 per transaction.

On the cruise, I used workout clothes to play basketball. I wore dress clothes for the fancy dinners. I had comfortable clothes for going out and enjoying the amenities.

It’s better to overpack than underpack. Everything will be more expensive if you purchase it on the ship versus back home, so come prepared!

3. Book Your Excursions Before The Cruise

Excursions are the events you’ll do when you arrive in each new country. It’s not required but it is suggested that you plan things for your trip along the way.

My mom is the cruise guru so she scheduled us for Jamaican Waterfalls, Swimming with Stingrays and Turtles in The Cayman Islands, and an all-inclusive resort in Mexico.

Your trip will only be as good as you plan. Some people stay on the ship all day and relax. It’s not required to go out and spend money if you don’t want to.

4. Be Friendly, Patient, and Open to Meeting New People

Our cruise ship consisted of 4,500 guests and 1,500 cruise staff.

Think about it, you’re going to be essentially living with these people for several days, and it’s better to avoid making enemies.

Most people are upbeat, energetic, and open to meeting new people so if you’re a social individual, then you won’t have a hard time making friends.

My brothers and I made tons of friends playing basketball on the cruise. We even became really good friends with our room attendant, Putu, who always made us stuffed animals made from towels.

When you’re on a cruise, you don’t need to fake it until you make it. It’s so exciting that you’ll be in a good mood most of the trip and good people will come your way.

5. Buy the Internet Package, Go on Airplane Mode, and Download The Cruise App

Internet is going to be the primary way you reach out to friends and family back home. The Internet can be about $30 per day, but it’s worth it.

Go on Airplane mode so your carrier doesn’t accidentally charge you an expensive rate for international usage.

Get the cruise app depending on the one you go on. Here, you will find all the times for events on the ship such as comedy shows, DJ events, unique classes, game shows, and more.

Final Thought

My family will never forget this trip. It’s the first of many and we’re a lot closer because of it.

Logistically, it’s a lot of planning and preparation, but so worth it for the duration of your trip.

For the right price, I would recommend any and everyone to experience a cruise because it’s honestly life-changing.

