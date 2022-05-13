5 Good Reasons Work-Life Balance is More Important than Money

Photo by Arturo Castaneyra on Unsplash

Work-life balance is something potential employers are looking for during job search now more than ever.

You could say that Covid showed people that their happiness and mental health are more important to them than extra cash flow. Being locked inside without much money, but generally happier and in control of their lives was appealing.

Don’t get me wrong, money can get you some pretty awesome things in life. New cars, extra vacations, eating at nicer establishments, and feeling more stable.

But if your high-paying job is draining your energy to the point where you get home and don’t have the motivation to do anything, then you may want to consider a pay cut.

There are many jobs out there in the market that don’t overwork their employees nor do they ask for you to bend over back for them.

What do you get with more work-life balance you might ask? Here are six life changes that start to happen once you have it.

1. You are more in control of your schedule and how you spend your time.

Do you feel like learning how to play guitar after work? Great, you have the energy to do so without worrying about the next day at the office.

In the mood to play video games and have a bonfire with your best friends? Perfect, you can squeeze that in too.

2. Better balances increases your creative side.

As a content creator myself, my best ideas typically shine when work isn’t too over the top and I have a clear mind.

There were months when I felt overworked, practically gave up on writing, and became a slave to the system. I knew I wasn’t happy, but I was making more money. The tradeoff led to less financial stress and less happiness.

An overwhelmed mindset can cause you to sleep the day away once you clock out. Jobs that are flexible with you and have a generally happier team are where you can often times find the happiest people.

3. You find ways to enjoy the things you do have rather than dwell on what you don’t.

For the longest time, I always thought about the Playstation 5 or the Tesla I didn’t have. I got so wrapped into the hustle mentality that I was putting myself into a dark depression.

Once I prioritized my work-life balance, I appreciated nature more. My one bedroom apartment became my studio for creating content and art.

When you don’t have the “best” stuff on sale, you’re forced to look deeper than materialistic desires. It’s humbling to know that I don’t make as much as some of my peers, but my life isn’t chaotic and I come home to my loving girlfriend.

4. You’re more prone to burnout if balance is nonexistent.

My audience can vouch for me when I say that burnout is a real thing. For quite some time, I was balancing three, four jobs at a time with side hustles in between.

Spending your entire life working and never being available to relax every once in a while is the quickest way to burnout. Chasing goals is esstential to you long-term growth, but if that’s all that matters, you’re going to crash and burn.

Various life experiences have shown me that my happiest moments were when I allocated time to my personal goals and work. You can find balance, but you have to keep experimenting.

5. You can still enjoy life with slightly lower pay, and more time on your hands.

Say you take a pay cut, but can still afford your bills. The expendable cash you would’ve had in the other job could’ve been blown on spending sprees, but it’s important to look at the other side.

All the extra time you have on your side. They say the best things in life are free. This could be spending more time with friends, family, your signfiicant other, and anyone who means something to you.

No one will look at you any differently for making less than them. If anything, some of the biggest earners are envious of the people who have mastered work-life balance and are actually enjoying their life.

Final Thought

A big paycheck means you can afford more and upgrade to the newest things, drive flashier cars, and flex. But does that truly make you a happier human being?

Everyone is meant to serve a bigger purpose than work. With work-life balance you can explore all the opporutnities you have in front of you to find the things that make you come alive.