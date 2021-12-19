The Easiest Resiliency Skill You Can Use Right Now

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEuDi_0dQozMQ100
Photo by Vincent Ledvina on Unsplash

Let’s say your car broke down and you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere. You’re under high stress, and it takes four hours to get your vehicle towed and back home to you. 

Sounds like a pretty messed up situation that would ruin your day, wouldn’t it?

As soldiers in the United States Army, we have annual resiliency training, so we understand how to cope and overcome high-stress situations.

In my training, I’ve learned a vital skill that makes every single day a little bit easier. 

It’s called “Hunt the good stuff.” 

So what does it mean to hunt the good stuff? It means finding something good, no matter the situation. 

It’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. 

Let’s return to the scenario mentioned in the beginning. 

Your car is broken down and you’re losing your mind because you have a broken car, and it took you four hours to make it home safely. 

It’s time to hunt the good stuff:

  1. You are no longer stranded, and the tow truck driver understood the situation and made you feel safe on the way home.
  2. You didn’t get into a vicious car accident and are still alive to this day.
  3. Nobody was hurt. 
  4. You learned that you need to pack a survival kit with food, water, and snacks just in case you ever break down.

All of these realizations can change the entire course of your day.

Without the “good stuff” in our lives, we’ll feel like bad things happen to us all the time and have zero control.

The thing is, you are in control. You’re in control of your thoughts, demeanor, and everything in between.

Too many people live in the past and the future, not the present. 

Plenty of people are stuck in their past because of a bad thing that happened to them.

Plenty of people are stuck in the future because they’re afraid or worried about the bad things that could happen.

Very few people live in the moment and take their current situation at face value.

When you hunt the good stuff in the present moment, you appreciate it that much more. 

The present moment you’re living right now is in your control. Not what happened in the past, nor is what happens in the future.

Resiliency is the #1 skill you can have.

As we all know, life isn’t easy. Otherwise, everyone would be happy, and stress wouldn’t be a thing.

But, because there are unforeseen situations, bad decisions that we make, and just life in general, we can easily be shaken up by a stressful situation.

Resilient individuals recover from setbacks and don’t let bad situations define them. 

They keep their head held high, hold their composure, devise a plan, and execute it. 

The more times you fail, the better. Failures equate to life lessons that ultimately make you more prone to overcome challenges.

Hunting the good stuff in every situation will put you in a mindset that everything isn’t so bad after all. 

Final Thoughts 

The next time you face a setback or challenge, remember to hunt the good stuff. 

These good things will allow you to be more mindful and grateful. Of course, many self-improvement gurus will tell you to express your gratitude every day, but that’s easier said than done.

Saying to “hunt the good stuff” is way more digestible and isn’t very hard to do.

Remember, the situation could always be worse, and there are loopholes in the way we think as long as we keep our minds open to it. 

Jordan Mendiola - Creative entrepreneur, U.S. Army Engineer, and dedicated runner.

