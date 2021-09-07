Hurricane Ida Portrays How We Were Unprepared for a Natural Disaster

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ac0I_0bp6Y07V00
Photo by John Middelkoop on Unsplash

Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana first on August 26th and finally calmed down by September 4th.

The death toll is above sixty and there are thousands still without power.

It's one of the worst tragedies due to natural disasters in 2021. If we're going to fight Covid while simultaneously trying to rescue people and recover cities and power, we're in for a long road ahead.

We need to have better infrastructure for next time.

President Joe Biden redoubled his push for a $550 billion public works bill on Tuesday, using flood-stricken areas of New York and New Jersey as a backdrop to underscore the threat climate change poses to critical services.

This is a step in the right direction. We need to upgrade our infrastructure so that everything doesn't get wrecked the next time there's a disaster - and we know there will be one.

We need better systems in place when natural disasters occur.

Better bridges, homes, generators, and housing needs to be available for the people in these hard-hit communities.

Anyone who stayed behind was extremely unprepared. There have to be systems in place for people who can't afford to be at a hotel for a month, drop everything, and go.

Evacuation plans should have been put out sooner. People only had about one weekend to prepare to leave their homes behind or prepare to stay behind.

Food shortages, gas shortages, electricity and so much more need to be taken into account when a natural disaster is heading our way.

On top of a Pandemic, people are crowding the roads and hotels.

We're out here trying to fight a Pandemic and save as many people as possible, yet things like this set us back from taking down Covid and returning to some sense of "normal".

Gas pumps are packed, long lines for food and water are crowded - all a bad sign for those who are unvaccinated and possibly infected.

If there's one thing we could do better is maintain social distancing and have extra forms of shelter in place to maintain Covid procedure protocols in place.

Final Thought

Those of us who didn't get impacted by Hurricane Ida is lucky. But we shouldn't bet on luck in case disaster strikes our communities.

Be sure to have an evacuation plan should anything ever happen in your community otherwise you could lose your life or be incredibly underprepared.

What do you think about the way America has handled Hurricane Ida? Or any natural disaster for that matter?

Please share your thoughts with everyone below.

