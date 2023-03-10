Tanaga Volcano in Alaska Could Possibly Erupt, Says U.S. Geological Survey

Photo by Joshua Sukoff on Unsplash

The U.S. Geological Survey issued a warning statement on Thursday, March 9th, that the Tanaga Volcano in Alaska has a heightened risk of erupting. An eruption could impact air traffic in the area and release volcanic ash and debris. The alert level for the volcano was increased after a series of earthquakes in the area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey: “Over the past 48 hours, earthquake activity near Tanaga Volcano has been elevated and continues. This sustained activity indicates an increased potential for eruption at the volcano. Therefore AVO is raising the Aviation Color Code to ORANGE and the Volcano Alert Level to WATCH. Seismic activity is also elevated at Takawangha volcano, which is about 8 km (5 miles) east of Tanaga on Tanaga Island. If an eruption were to occur, it is uncertain at this stage if it would come from Tanaga or Takawangha.“

Federal officials with the U.S. Geological Survey are monitoring the situation. They said that earthquakes were occurring rapidly in the area around the volcano. The volcanoe is monitored with sensors and by satellite, officials say.

Tanaga Island is 62 miles from Adak, Alaska, and 1,250 miles from Anchorage. Adak, Alaska, has a population of around 177 people. As noted by the U.S. Geological Survey the “last reported eruption of Tanaga occurred in 1914 and earlier eruptions were reported in 1763-1770, 1791, and 1829.” Officials state that ”typical eruptions produce blocky lava flows and occasional ash clouds. Eruptions have occurred both from the summit vent and a 1,584 m (5,197 ft)-high satellite vent on the volcano's northeast flank.“