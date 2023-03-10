MSC Cruises Offering 120 Night World Cruise in January 2024

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

MSC Cruises is currently accepting reservations for a 120 night cruise that will transverse the world. The cruise will depart on January 5th in 2024. The cruise will visit 56 destinations. The starting departure point is Civitavecchia in Italy, though the cruise ship will also make stops to pick up passengers in Genoa (Italy), Marseille (France), and Barcelona (Spain).

The cruise includes 15 shore excursions for each passenger. The cruise also includes a drink package, that covers soft drinks, and 30% off of needed laundry services. According to MSC Cruises: “Between ports of call, on board beautiful MSC Poesia, you’ll enjoy a world of comfort and elegance, relish the gourmet cuisine inspired by your destinations, relax in the 3 swimming pools and 4 whirlpool baths, among many other superb facilities, and enjoy our first class onboard entertainment.”

The cruise will visit Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America. As listed by MSC Cruises, destinations include but are not limited to the following: “Puerto Madden (Argentina), Ushuaia (Argentina), Punta Arenas (Chile), Puerto Montt (Chile), Valparaiso (Chile), Callao/Lima (Peru), Hanga Roa /Rapa Nui (Chile), Rarotonga (Cook Islands), Auckland (New Zealand), Tauranga (New Zealand), Sydney (Australia), Mare (New Caledonia), Lifou Island (New Caledonia), Port Vila (Vanuatu), Alotau (Papua New Guinea), Cairns (Australia), Lombok (Indonesia), Port Klang, (Kuala Lumpur/Malaysia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Mumbai/Bombai (India), and Aqaba/Petra (Jordan).”

Information for the cruise is available online at MSCCruiseUSA.com. The cruise will take place onboard the MSC Poesia. The cruise will visit 6 continents.