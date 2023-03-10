Global Air Travel Demand is Strong, IATA Data Shows

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

The demand for global air travel, including in North America, is strong. The new data was released by the International Air Transport Association in a press release on March 8th. The IATA concludes that demand has continued to rise over the winter and that data shows in the summer, when there is usually more demand for travel, the data should be even stronger.

According to the IATA, global air traffic was 67% stronger in January 2023, when compared with January 2022. Additionally, the IATA states that traffic is at 84.2% of the level of global traffic seen in January 2019. This data, according to the IATA, shows that the travel sector of the economy continues to make a recovery from the COVID19 pandemic.

“Air travel demand is off to a very healthy start in 2023. The rapid removal of COVID-19 restrictions for Chinese domestic and international travel bodes well for the continued strong industry recovery from the pandemic throughout the year. And, importantly, we have not seen the many economic and geopolitical uncertainties of the day dampening demand for travel,” said Willie Walsh, Director General of the IATA. “With strong travel demand continuing through the traditionally slower winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, the stage is set for an even busier spring and summer,“ Willie Walsh said.

In North America, the IATA says that a “82.4% traffic increase” was seen “in January versus the 2022 period.“ The IATA says that capacity has also increased with higher demand and “rose 37.3%.” Similar increases in demand were seen globally, which is a positive sign for the travel sector of the economy.